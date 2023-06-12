Green Impact Partners Inc.'s (CVE:GIP) Business Is Trailing The Industry But Its Shares Aren't

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 1.1x in the Commercial Services industry in Canada, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Green Impact Partners Inc.'s (CVE:GIP) P/S ratio of 0.7x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

What Does Green Impact Partners' P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Recent times have been advantageous for Green Impact Partners as its revenues have been rising faster than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is moderate because investors think this strong revenue performance might be about to tail off. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/S?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the industry for P/S ratios like Green Impact Partners' to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 42%. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 37% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should bring diminished returns, with revenue decreasing 3.7% as estimated by the three analysts watching the company. With the industry predicted to deliver 12% growth, that's a disappointing outcome.

With this in consideration, we think it doesn't make sense that Green Impact Partners' P/S is closely matching its industry peers. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as these declining revenues are likely to weigh on the share price eventually.

What Does Green Impact Partners' P/S Mean For Investors?

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

It appears that Green Impact Partners currently trades on a higher than expected P/S for a company whose revenues are forecast to decline. With this in mind, we don't feel the current P/S is justified as declining revenues are unlikely to support a more positive sentiment for long. If the declining revenues were to materialize in the form of a declining share price, shareholders will be feeling the pinch.

