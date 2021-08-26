U.S. markets open in 4 hours 35 minutes

Green Impact Ventures A/S – postponement of the half-year report

Green Impact Ventures A/S
·1 min read
In this article:
Company announcement nr. 78
Vejle, August 26th, 2021



Due to the long-term trading suspension of Green Impact Ventures A/S´s, cf. company announcement no. 76, which has significantly damaged the company's opportunities for normal operations, the publication of the half-year report is postponed.


About Green Impact Ventures A/S
Green Impact Ventures A/S is a Greentech company, which develops innovative water technology. Green Impact Ventures A/S is a major shareholder in the technology company Waturu ApS (water heaters), the company Watgen Medical A/S (medico) and in the company Aquaturu A/S (Aquaculture).

Further information:
CEO Toke Reedtz, cell.: +45 5188 1262, e-mail: toke@waturu.com

Green Impact Ventures A/S
Sjællandsgade 32
7100 Vejle

Certified Adviser
CDI GLOBAL ApS
Per Vestergaard
Direktør/CEO
Vestre Havnepromenade 5, 5. sal 9000 Aalborg Denmark
T +4598110055, M +4521764317, E pva@cdiglobal.dk
Hjemmeside: www.cdiglobal.dk

Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Important links:
Websites:
www.greenimpactventures.com

Financial reports:
www.greenimpactventures.com/investor

Further press related news:
www.linkedin.com/company/greenimpactventures/
www.facebook.com/ greenimpactventures /


