Green Impact Ventures A/S – suspends announced expectations

Vejle, August 23th, 2021

Due to the long-term trading suspension of Green Impact Ventures A/S´s, cf. company announcement no. 76, which has significantly damaged the company's opportunities for normal operations, the announced revenue and sales expectations for 2021 and 2022 are suspended, cf. company announcement no. 65.



Furthermore, the announced expectations for IPO of the subsidiaries Aquaturu A/S and Watgen Medical A/S are suspended, cf. company announcements no. 39 and 43.

About Green Impact Ventures A/S

Green Impact Ventures A/S is a Greentech company, which develops innovative water technology. Green Impact Ventures A/S is a major shareholder in the technology company Waturu ApS (water heaters), the company Watgen Medical A/S (medico) and in the company Aquaturu A/S (Aquaculture).

