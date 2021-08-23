U.S. markets open in 5 hours 9 minutes

Green Impact Ventures A/S – suspends announced expectations

Green Impact Ventures A/S
·1 min read
In this article:
Company announcement nr. 77
Vejle, August 23th, 2021

INSIDER INFORMATION

Due to the long-term trading suspension of Green Impact Ventures A/S´s, cf. company announcement no. 76, which has significantly damaged the company's opportunities for normal operations, the announced revenue and sales expectations for 2021 and 2022 are suspended, cf. company announcement no. 65.

Furthermore, the announced expectations for IPO of the subsidiaries Aquaturu A/S and Watgen Medical A/S are suspended, cf. company announcements no. 39 and 43.

About Green Impact Ventures A/S
Green Impact Ventures A/S is a Greentech company, which develops innovative water technology. Green Impact Ventures A/S is a major shareholder in the technology company Waturu ApS (water heaters), the company Watgen Medical A/S (medico) and in the company Aquaturu A/S (Aquaculture).

Further information:
CEO Toke Reedtz, cell.: +45 5188 1262, e-mail: toke@waturu.com

Green Impact Ventures A/S
Sjællandsgade 32
7100 Vejle

Certified Adviser
CDI GLOBAL ApS
Per Vestergaard
Direktør/CEO
Vestre Havnepromenade 5, 5. sal 9000 Aalborg Denmark
T +4598110055, M +4521764317, E pva@cdiglobal.dk
Hjemmeside: www.cdiglobal.dk

Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Important links:
Websites:
www.greenimpactventures.com
Financial reports: www.greenimpactventures.com/investor/

Further press related news:

www.linkedin.com/company/greenimpactventures/
www.facebook.com/greenimpactventures/


