The nation's first woman-owned laboratory serving the cannabis community with industry-leading services since 2011

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Leaf Labs' passion for consumer safety in the cannabis and hemp CBD industry coupled with their diligent efforts to leave a profound, socially equitable footprint inside and outside of the industry has now piloted them into the spotlight! Recently nominated as one of the Top 50 Most Trustworthy Companies , this woman-owned cannabis and hemp CBD testing laboratory has set the standard for quality testing since its founding by Rowshan Reordan in 2011.

Green Leaf Lab makes the 50 Most Trustworthy Companies of the Year 2021 List

Discover a more in-depth review of Green Leaf Labs and how their ground-breaking innovation in the hemp and cannabis CBD industry has landed them in the Top 50 Most Trustworthy Companies by clicking here to read the full article!

With an ever-expanding industry of hemp and cannabis CBD products in front of them and licensed and accredited operations in both California and Oregon, the future of testing and development at Green Leaf Labs is expansive.

Don't forget to visit their website for more information on product testing and development today!

Contact: Briana Burke, briana.burke@greenleaflabs.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/green-leaf-lab-makes-the-50-most-trustworthy-companies-of-the-year-2021-list-301368311.html

SOURCE Green Leaf Lab