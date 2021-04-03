U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,019.87
    +46.98 (+1.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,153.21
    +171.66 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,480.11
    +233.23 (+1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,253.90
    +33.38 (+1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.45
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.40
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    24.95
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1769
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6790
    -0.0670 (-3.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3829
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6400
    +0.0570 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,850.39
    -337.32 (-0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,225.66
    +22.49 (+1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,737.30
    +23.67 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,854.00
    +465.13 (+1.58%)
     

Green Management Partners Set For Global Expansion

Green Management Partners
·3 min read

SAN DIEGO, Calif., April 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since their launch in 2018, leading business development advisors, Green Management Partners has successfully assisted dozens of boutique cannabis and hemp businesses expand their operations and achieve long-term growth throughout the United States. This innovative team is now expanding into emerging cannabis markets throughout Latin America, Puerto Rico, and Europe.

Achieving sustainable growth in a dynamic, emerging industry can be a challenge, even for the most experienced operators. This is why Green Management Partners was established in 2018, focusing their business model on helping boutique cannabis brands achieve their unique financial goals. Their primary initiative with clients is employing traditional business fundamentals and operational efficiencies from both cannabis and other established industries. Using scalable growth models, tailored to each client’s goals, has allowed for their successful expansion into markets across the United States.

Green Management Partners provides a wide range of services, including business valuations, corporate and operational analysis, structuring, ﬁnancial planning, and capital funding. With over 13 years in the cannabis industry, the team has developed a vast network of experienced operators, financiers and strategic partners, giving businesses access to some of the best talent and most sought-after genetics in the industry.

Philip Cabral, CEO and Master Cultivator for TCG Industries, the Holding Company for The Cannabis Brothers, Payaso and Mr. Bs Brands, added: “Jory and Matt have been instrumental in our transition to legalized cannabis, helping our companies achieve their financial goals in each new market while maintaining the quality our consumers expect from us. They have the rare ability to understand the cultivation teams’ objectives and effectively translate that into an executable business model.”

Domestically in 2021, Green Management Partners is continuing with strategic growth opportunities and expanding their expert witness program. Launched in 2020, this program was developed to standardize cannabis operational practices with legal precedent, furthering their efforts to create a recognized framework for cannabis businesses nationwide. The team is also making signiﬁcant investments in proprietary cannabis genetics and minor cannabinoid developments. They see these as major differentiating factors for boutique brands, and the future of cannabis demand globally.

Starting in the first quarter of 2021, the team began expanding their business into emerging global markets in Europe and South America. They are exploring unique opportunities to bring customized plant genetics and operational experience to select growth markets. This year has already seen new legislation passed in several global markets, enabling GMP to pursue high demand markets with insufficient commercial cannabis infrastructure in place.

Jory Wolf and Matt Bucciero, owners at Green Management Partners stated, “We strive to provide our clients with access to the very best partners and support in the industry. Our mission is to help standardize business practices and cannabis ﬁnancing, creating more opportunity for collaboration across the industry and utilizing this growth environment to continually acquire market share.”

With a myriad of opportunities and increased access to capital in the market, GMP expects 2021 to be a landmark year for their clients and the global cannabis industries.

Media Contact
Company Name :- Green Management Partners
Contact Number :- 510-919-9062
Email Id :- jory@gmpartners.co
Company Website :- https://gmpartners.co/


Recommended Stories

  • What's playing at the drive-in: 'Heat,' 'Godzilla vs. Kong' and more

    Find a flick with our guide to new and classic movies playing outdoors at L.A.-area drive-ins, pop-ups and rooftops.

  • MicroStrategy Rated ‘Buy’ at BTIG Partly on View Bitcoin Will Hit $95K by End of 2022

    BTIG also praised the business-intelligence firm's core business.

  • Suriname Defaults as Time Runs Out for Third Debt Payment Delay

    (Bloomberg) -- Suriname skidded into default after the government ran out of time to convince bondholders to yet again push back bond payments.Fitch Ratings downgraded the nation to RD from C and declared default on the $675 million of dollar bonds due in 2023 and 2026 after the country failed to make an already delayed debt payment on March 31. That’s Suriname’s third default event of the Covid era per Fitch’s criteria.Bondholders now have until next week to accept a consent solicitation that would defer the missed payment until at least May as Suriname works toward an agreement with the International Monetary Fund.“The government of Suriname continues to negotiate with creditors for a comprehensive restructuring of its external bonds, which has been a protracted process,” Fitch analyst Kelli Bissett-Tom said in a report Thursday.The next move will be to see whether investors accept the latest change in terms by 5 p.m. in New York on April 8. If the consent solicitation is accepted, the payments will become due on May 10. Conditionally, the payment could instead be made in July if the nation secures a staff-level IMF agreement by the end of April.The nation’s dollar debt due in 2026 is trading at about 69 cents on the U.S. dollar as its new coalition government tries to revamp the former Dutch colony’s economy and make its foreign obligations more sustainable. Bondholders already granted two separate government requests in 2020 to defer payments as the nation developed a plan, which both count as default events, according to Fitch.The IMF wrapped up a mission to the nation in February, and government authorities expect a “successful conclusion” as they work toward an agreement on the macro-fiscal framework and policy promises needed in order to get a program, the nation said in its solicitation. The possibility of oil off the coast is also offering some hope, even though Tullow Oil Plc found only “minor” shows in a recent exploration well.“The working assumption is that Suriname’s oil finds will boost the country’s growth massively in five years’ time, just as it happened in neighboring Guyana,” said Carlos de Sousa, an emerging-market portfolio manager at Vontobel Asset Management in Zurich. “So while Suriname’s ability to pay in the short term is very limited, it may be very good in the long term.”Suriname’s bonds, while still trading well below par, have more than doubled in price since voters chose the opposition over previous President Desi Bouterse, a former coup leader with convictions for cocaine smuggling and murder. Investors demand an extra risk premium of 1,930 basis points to hold Surname’s sovereign debt over U.S. Treasuries, according to Bloomberg Barclays data.The new president, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, inherited a swathe of economic problems, including a wide current-account deficit, depleted foreign reserves and an economy dragged down by the pandemic and low oil export prices.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden signed $10B in mortgage help for homeowners. How do you get money?

    Find out how you qualify, and why you may need to be patient.

  • Groundwork being laid for Biden to cancel $50,000 in student loan debt

    President Biden appears to be giving serious consideration to broad debt forgiveness.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 130M Americans so far. Delayed payments for some Social Security beneficiaries to roll out.

    The Treasury has issued more than 130 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.

  • Bright Health Plans IPO to Raise $1 Billion or More

    (Bloomberg) -- Bright Health Group Inc., a digital health platform, is planning an initial public offering in the U.S. this year, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The Minneapolis-based company plans to raise at least $1 billion in an IPO as soon as late in the second quarter, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. Bright Health could be valued at well above $10 billion, said the people. Underwriters are targeting a valuation as high as $20 billion, one of the people said.Bright Health is working with JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley and Barclays Plc to advise its share sale, the people said.Representatives for Bright Health, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and Barclays declined to comment.Bright Health was co-founded in 2015 by Bob Sheehy, the former chief executive officer of insurance giant UnitedHealth Group Inc.The medical services provider operates in 13 states, allowing users to find care and track health-related expenses, its website shows.Bright Health raised $500 million in a series E funding round in September. The round was led by Tiger Global Management, T. Rowe Price Associates and Blackstone Group Inc. and joined by existing investors including NEA, Bessemer Venture Partners and Greenspring Associates, according to a statement.The company has raised a total of more than $1.5 billion privately from those backers, as well as others such as Cross Creek Advisors and Flare Capital Partners.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coinbase Goes Public April 14: What You Need To Know

    Coinbase Global Inc., the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S, will be listed on Nasdaq on April 14 after receiving official approval from the SEC. What Happened: The company will offer 114.9 million shares as part of the direct listing and will be the first crypto exchange to go public in the United States. The anticipated event was originally scheduled to take place in March, but the company announced last month it would be postponing the listing to April without disclosing any reasons for the delay. On Thursday, Coinbase announced that the proposed direct listing of its Class A Common Stock was declared effective by the SEC on April 1, and shares would begin trading under the Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “COIN” on April 14. Why It Matters: Coinbase has 43 million users in over 100 countries across the globe. In a private market auction earlier this year, shares reportedly traded between $350 and $375, implying a pre-IPO valuation of between $90 and $100 billion. The company later updated a filing with the SEC, disclosing an average share price of $343.58 at the private market auction, which the Nasdaq will likely use as a reference price ahead of the company’s direct listing. The cryptocurrency exchange, which reported $1.3 billion in revenue and $322 million in profit in 2020 alone, largely depends on the fees from active cryptocurrency traders on its platform. On that front, the timing couldn’t be better for Coinbase as retail demand for crypto doesn’t appear to be waning. Crypto markets looked poised for another leg up, as the market-leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin was back above $60,000 at the time of writing, and most altcoins trading higher as well. Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, geared towards a new all-time high as it traded above $2000 at press time. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Weeknd Drops His Exclusive NFT Collection, And Only One Person Will Have Access To His Unreleased SongOne Tweet Is All It Takes – Elon Musk Sends Dogecoin's Price Up 30% In Minutes Again© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Gold Weekly Price Forecast – Gold Markets Form a Hammer

    Gold markets have fallen during the course of the week to reach down below the $1700 level before bouncing again.

  • Compass CEO Who Pivoted From Goldman to Tech Reaps IPO Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- Compass Inc. Chief Executive Officer Robert Reffkin started his career working in the inner sanctums of American power, from McKinsey & Co. to the White House to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. But it was a real estate startup that vaulted him to the ranks of the ultrarich.Compass, the tech-focused brokerage that Reffkin co-founded in 2012, raised $450 million in an initial public offering Wednesday. The sale was cut in half from the company’s prior target as tech shares sank this week, and it priced at the low end of a reduced range with investor enthusiasm waning for high-flying startups that got a boost from Covid-related demand.Now Reffkin, whose company has yet to turn a profit, must show that his investments in tech talent can justify Compass’s valuation.“It’s been a very challenging market environment, I’m very happy we were able to realize our goal successfully,” Reffkin said in an interview. “The goal was never a valuation -- the goal was a successful capital raise and with today’s IPO we’ve raised hundreds of millions of dollars from great investors.”The stock rose 12% from its $18 IPO price to close at $20.15 in its trading debut Thursday, giving the company a market value of $7.8 billion.Fueled by funding from SoftBank Group Corp., the New York-based firm has grown into the second-largest brokerage in the U.S. It has benefited from a pandemic-driven housing boom and soaring investor demand for real estate-related technology.But skeptics say it has yet to differentiate itself from traditional real estate companies or create a path toward making money. Reffkin said the new capital from the IPO will help the company turn a profit.“We have a clear path to profitability,” Reffkin said. “We’re still going to grow fast, but we’re growing more efficiently.”Reffkin’s roughly 6% stake in Compass was valued at $472 million at the IPO price. He stands to receive another 14.9 million shares in coming years contingent on tenure and share performance, which would boost his stake by about 50%.That makes him one of corporate America’s wealthiest Black entrepreneurs, and one of only three Black founders to have taken their venture-backed companies public in the last decade, according to Crunchbase.Compass recorded $270 million in losses last year, even as its revenue soared 56% to $3.7 billion. Realogy Holdings Corp., owner of the Coldwell Banker and Century 21 brands, has almost twice the annual revenue and a market value of just $1.8 billion. The company was valued at $6.4 billion in its last funding round in 2019.“There’s no doubt that the growth has been extraordinary,” Clelia Warburg Peters, a venture partner at Bain Capital Ventures, said of Compass. “Is that a sign of innovation, or a sign that Rob brought investment-banking style aggressiveness into a sleepy industry?”‘Underserved’ AgentsReffkin, 41, describes Compass as a company designed to elevate real estate agents, who work as independent contractors under its brand. In a letter to potential investors, he said the group is “remarkably underserved,” despite playing a central role in the $2 trillion U.S. housing industry.He was inspired by his mother Ruth, a single parent who supported the family by working as a real estate agent. She “didn’t have the right tools or support” to build her business, he wrote.Reffkin’s early career, by contrast, was marked by a procession through America’s most storied institutions, including Columbia Business School, the Obama administration and a stint at Goldman, where he served as chief of staff to Gary Cohn, the bank’s president at the time. He founded a nonprofit called America Needs You, to help first-generation college students, and ran marathons in all 50 U.S. states to raise $1 million for charities.In 2012, as tech was emerging as alternative to Wall Street as place for the young and ambitious to seek riches, Reffkin and Ori Allon, a software engineer who had sold his previous startups to Google and Twitter Inc., decided to launch a company together, going on to raise money from the likes of Josh Kushner’s Thrive Capital and former American Express Co. CEO Ken Chenault.Armed with capital, Reffkin and Allon hit on a two-pronged approach. Compass hired coders to build software to help its agents run their businesses more efficiently. Over time they assembled a staff of 650 product and engineering professionals and hired a top artificial intelligence executive from Microsoft Corp.Compass also dangled rich incentives to recruit agents from competitors, offering top performers stock options and the opportunity to keep a greater share of their commission revenue. At the same time, the company went on a buying spree as it ramped up its business in San Francisco and other markets.Its critics say that Compass acquired growth without demonstrating the ability to improve margins and it will need to reduce compensation -- and risk alienating agents -- in order to profit. Doubts about its strategy grew loud enough that Chief Financial Officer Kristen Ankerbrandt penned a companywide email highlighting eight ways the company wasn’t like its fellow SoftBank-backed real estate startup, WeWork.Reffkin’s rise is notable in other ways. Black Americans are strikingly underrepresented among the ultrawealthy. Out of the 156 Americans ranked on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, only one -- private equity magnate Robert Smith -- is Black.“It’s a long journey for any CEO and, candidly, it is much longer and more arduous for CEOs of color,” said Tyler Scriven, who leads the startup Saltbox. “Robert, having successfully brought such an incredibly ambitious company to market, provides one the best such examples that we’ve seen in generations.”(Updates with closing share price in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coinbase gets all-clear from SEC, setting stage for landmark crypto listing

    The company, which plans to go public through a so-called direct listing, expects to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker 'COIN' on April 14. In a direct listing, no shares are sold in advance, as is the case with an initial public offering (IPO). In a regulatory filing last month, Coinbase said its stock in the private market traded at a weighted average price of $343.58 in the first quarter of 2021 through March 15, a nearly 13-fold jump in its valuation to around $68 billion in the space of a few months.

  • Biden Wants to Spend $2 Trillion on Infrastructure. These Stocks Stand to Gain the Most.

    Many stocks have already run up. Still, there could be further gains if the market sees a bill inching toward passage.

  • My parents claimed me on their 2019 taxes and received my third stimulus check, but I don’t qualify based on my taxes. Will the IRS ask for it back?

    ‘Am I safe to spend the money? Or will the Internal Revenue Service want it back from me when the next tax season rolls around?’

  • Mortgage Firms Warned to Prepare for a ‘Tidal Wave’ of Distress

    (Bloomberg) -- Mortgage companies could face penalties if they don’t take steps to prevent a deluge of foreclosures that threatens to hit the housing market later this year, a U.S. regulator said Thursday.The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau warning is tied to forbearance relief that’s allowed million of borrowers to delay their mortgage payments due to the pandemic. To avoid what the bureau called “avoidable foreclosures” when the relief lapses, mortgage servicers should start reaching out to affected homeowners now to advise them on ways they can modify their loans.“There is a tidal wave of distressed homeowners who will need help,” Dave Uejio, the CFPB’s acting director, said in a statement. “Servicers who put struggling families first have nothing to fear from our oversight, but we will hold accountable those who cause harm to homeowners and families.”In a separate compliance bulletin released Thursday, the CFPB said that companies “that are unable to adequately manage loss mitigation can expect the bureau to take enforcement or supervisory action.”More than 2 million borrowers as of January had either postponed their payments or failed to make them for at least three months, the bureau said. Once government-authorized forbearance plans begin to end in September, hundreds of thousands of people may need assistance getting back on track.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Tom Brady of asset management? People love to hate Cathie Wood but her funds get results

    Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF just got some negative attention from Morningstar but it's worth asking whether a less qualitative methodology results in a more helpful analysis for investors

  • My wife’s father left her a home and money in a trust. This subsidizes our lifestyle. What happens to me if she dies?

    ‘I am concerned that if something happened, her sisters might try to claim it as family property and say I’m not entitled to it.’Ï

  • Strong Tesla sales are a ‘drop the mic’ moment, analyst says

    Even amid chip and parts shortages, Tesla sales in the first quarter were 'a massive homerun' for bulls, analyst says.

  • Market Wrap: Ether Jumps to All-Time High as Bitcoin Stalls Despite JPMorgan’s $130K Call

    The action was in ether on Friday, as the second-biggest cryptocurrency's price jumped to a new all-time high.

  • Two REIT Stocks See Large Insider Buys

    The real-estate investment trusts Mack-Cali and Apartment Income have seen millions of dollars of stock purchases recently.

  • Supreme Court Rules In Favor Of Facebook In Robocall Lawsuit

    The U.S. Supreme Court sides with Facebook, Inc. (NADSAQ: FB) in a case that accused the social media giant of violating a federal anti-robocall law. What Happened: The lawsuit was filed by Montana resident Noah Duguid in California federal court in 2015. Duguid charged Facebook with sending him repeated text messages about an attempted log-in, even though he didn’t have an account on Facebook. Duguid accused Facebook of violating the 1991 Telephone Consumer Protection Act, which was created to halt excessive telemarketing by putting a ban on most unauthorized robocalls. Duguid said he brought the lawsuit when he was unable to get Facebook to stop text messaging him. The case was originally thrown out by a federal judge who noted the 1991 law’s definition of robocalling involved automated dialers that “store or produce telephone numbers to be called, using a random or sequential number generator.” However, the case was revived by the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2019, which argued the law covered both the automatic dialing of randomly generated numbers and stored numbers that are not randomly generated, with Duguid’s case falling into the latter consideration. What Happened Next: The Supreme Court ruled unanimously in Facebook’s favor, with Justice Sonia Sotomayor authoring the decision that faulted the lower court ruling by pointing out Facebook did not use the "random or sequential number generator" cited in the 1991 law. "Because Facebook’s notification system neither stores nor produces numbers 'using a random or sequential number generator,' it is not an autodialer," Sotomayor wrote. "This definition excludes equipment like Facebook’s login notification system, which does not use such technology ... Duguid's quarrel is with Congress, which did not define an autodialer as malleably as he would have liked." Related Link: Supreme Court Denies Facebook Appeal On Curtailing B Tracking Lawsuit (Photo courtesy SupremeCourt.gov) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaChinese Government Attacks H&M Over Statement On Xinjiang Forced Labor: ReportSupreme Court Denies Facebook Appeal On Curtailing B Tracking Lawsuit© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.