My Green Mattress Announces Labor Day Sale

SAVE up to $225 on Certified Organic Mattresses

August 16 - September 7

CHICAGO, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- My Green Mattress is celebrating Labor Day with significant savings on their certified organic mattresses that are proudly built by hand in the USA. These mattresses are made with Earth's finest materials including organic cotton, organic wool and organic latex. Shop the sale to choose non-toxic, safe mattresses for a healthier sleep for your entire family.

Save up to $225 on the Natural Escape from My Green Mattress this Labor Day

Now is the perfect time to take advantage of big savings on the full line of GOTS and GOLS certified organic mattresses:

SAVE $225 on any size Natural Escape Hybrid Mattress

SAVE $225 on any size all latex Hope Mattress

SAVE $125 on the children's Kiwi Mattress

SAVE $125 on the latex-free Pure Echo Mattress

SAVE $20 on the Emily Organic Crib Mattress

Heading back to school? Or, getting ready for the Fall? Now is the perfect time to refresh your bedding needs.

The materials and operations in the family-owned mattress factory are certified all-organic by the Control Union. All mattresses are free from flame retardant chemicals. Each mattress comes with a risk-free, 120-Night Sleep Trial and a 20-year warranty. The company also offers an additional $50 discount to active duty Military and U.S. Veterans.

Heading back to school? Or, getting ready for the Fall? Now is the perfect time to refresh your bedding needs. Organic wool, cotton and latex have natural properties that are cooling and hypoallergenic allowing for a deeper healthier sleep. Shop now to start your journey to the healing rest you deserve.

About My Green Mattress:

In 2007, Tim Masters, a mattress craftsman, launched a nontoxic organic line of mattresses called My Green Mattress when his daughter Emily was diagnosed with eczema and allergies. Masters created the hypoallergenic Emily Organic Crib Mattress made with organic materials for her, and soon after he developed MyGreenMattress.com where customers across the country can purchase safe, healthy, and affordable mattresses for the entire family. For a virtual tour of the factory and additional information, please visit www.mygreenmattress.com

Story continues

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/my-green-mattress-announces-labor-day-sale-301351359.html

SOURCE My Green Mattress