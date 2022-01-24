U.S. markets closed

The Green Organic Dutchman Announces Appointment of Chris Schnarr as Independent Board Member

3 min read
In this article:
TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "TGOD") (CSE: TGOD) (OTC: TGODF), a sustainable global cannabis company is pleased to announce the appointment (the "Board Appointment") of Chris Schnarr, ICD.D to the Board of Directors ("Board") effective today, subject to the receipt of any necessary regulatory approvals.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (CNW Group/The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.)
The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (CNW Group/The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.)

Chris Schnarr is an entrepreneur with over 30 years of board experience across a range of industries, including cannabis, biotech, and health care. A graduate of the Director's Education Program at Rotman School of Business and holder of the ICD.D designation, Mr. Schnarr's board experience spans 10 public companies and three private companies. He has extensive committee experience, including Audit, Governance, and Compensation, having chaired Canopy Growth Corporation's audit committee for four years. Mr. Schnarr will be joining the Board's audit committee.

"Chris has excellent governance acumen and extensive board experience, making him a valuable addition to the TGOD Board," said Angus Footman, Chair of the Board. "The addition of Chris to the Board underscores TGOD's ongoing commitment to bring fresh perspectives into the boardroom. We look forward to working with Chris and having his perspective as we execute our strategy and create further value for stakeholders," added Footman.

In connection with the Board Appointment, the Company has granted Mr. Schnarr options (each, an "Option") to purchase an aggregate of up to 500,000 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares"). Each Option is exercisable into one common share at an exercise price of $0.10 per Common Share. The Options are granted in accordance with the Company's share option plan adopted by the board of directors of the Company on May 12, 2021 (the "Option Plan"). The Option Plan is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TGOD) (US–OTC: TGODF) is a sustainable cannabis company with a focus on innovation, quality, consistency, integrity and transparency. The Company is committed to cultivating a better tomorrow by producing its products responsibly, with less waste and impact on the environment. In Canada, the Company serves the recreational market with a brand portfolio including The Green Organic Dutchman, Highly Dutch Organics, Ripple by TGOD and Cruuzy, and the medical markets in Canada, South Africa, Australia, and Germany. All cannabis utilized in products for The Green Organic Dutchman and Highly Dutch Organics brands is grown through a certified organic process, which includes living soil, filtered rainwater, sunlight, and natural inputs.

The Company's Common Shares and certain warrants issued under the indentures dated December 19, 2019, June 12, 2020, October 23, 2020, and December 10, 2020, trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "TGOD", "TGOD.WS", "TGOD.WR", "TGOD.WA", and "TGOD.WB" respectively. The Company's Common Shares trade in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol "TGODF". For more information on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., please visit www.tgod.ca.

Cautionary Statements

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements about creating further value for shareholders and statements regarding the future performance of the Company. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "should", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties (including market conditions) and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including those risk factors described in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form filed with Canadian securities regulators and available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information or forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the CSE nor the CSE's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of CSE) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

