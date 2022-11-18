U.S. markets close in 1 hour 21 minutes

The Green Organic Dutchman to Release Q3 Financial Results on November 23rd 2022

·2 min read

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "TGOD") (CSE: TGOD) (US-OTC: TGODF), a sustainable global cannabis company and leading producer of premium, organically grown cannabis will release its Q3 2022 consolidated financial results after market close on November 23rd, 2022 and hold a conference call with analysts on Thursday November 24th, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (ET).  An audiocast of the conference call will be available on a listen-only basis at: https://app.webinar.net/ZD4pNY4BOlG

Scheduled speakers are Matt Milich, Chief Executive Officer, and Sean Bovingdon, Chief Financial Officer, followed by a question-and-answer period with analysts.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

Date: November 24, 2022 | Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Participant Dial-In
Local – Toronto: 1-416-764-8688
Toll Free – North America: 1-888-390-0546
Conference ID – 69462023

A replay of the call will also be available through December 1, 2022, by dialing 1-416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541 (Passcode: 462023#).

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TGOD) (US–OTC: TGODF) is a multi-licensed Canadian cannabis producer with a focus on branded consumer goods, innovation, quality, consistency, integrity and transparency. The Company is committed to cultivating a better tomorrow by producing its products responsibly, with less waste and impact on the environment. In Canada, TGOD serves the recreational market with a brand portfolio including BZAM, The Green Organic Dutchman, -ness, Highly Dutch Organics, TABLE TOP, Cruuzy and partner brands Dunn Cannabis, FRESH, Superflower and Snackbar.  TGOD operates facilities in BC, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec, as well as retail stores in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Regina, Saskatchewan, and is rapidly expanding its offerings to a growing number of consumers across Canada.

TGOD's Common Shares and certain warrants issued under the indentures dated December 19, 2019, June 12, 2020, October 23, 2020 and December 10, 2020 trade on the CSE under the symbol "TGOD", "TGOD.WS", "TGOD.WR", "TGOD.WA", and "TGOD.WB" respectively. TGOD's Common Shares trade in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol "TGODF". For more information on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., please visit www.tgod.ca and www.bzamheadquarters.com

Neither the CSE nor the CSE's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of CSE) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/18/c5599.html

