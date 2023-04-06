Green Paper Products Expands Warehouse to Accommodate Restaurant and Catering Industries' Need for Eco-Friendly Products

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio , April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Paper Products, a provider in eco-friendly products made from compostable or recyclable materials, has recently announced the expansion of its warehouse. The expansion comes in response to the escalating demand for sustainable tableware and other products as more businesses prioritize sustainability.

With the growing realization of the environmental impact of our actions, businesses are seeking ways to minimize waste and reduce their dependence on petroleum-based plastics. One of the easiest ways to achieve this goal is by switching to eco-friendly products, such as compostable tableware. These products are designed to be compostable.

"We're thrilled to see so many businesses taking steps towards sustainability," said Aaron Saks, GM of Green Paper Products. "We're proud to be able to meet the challenge and provide them with the products they need to reduce their reliance on single-use plastics, and our expansion is a reflection of our commitment to meeting their needs."

Green Paper Products has been a leading force in the eco-friendly movement, offering a wide range of sustainable tableware and green products popular with businesses nationwide.

Products from GreenPaperProducts.com are made from renewable resources, such as sugarcane and bamboo, and are durable and compostable.

Expanding the company's warehouse will enable Green Paper Products to increase its inventory of sustainable tableware and green products, ensuring that businesses can access the products they need when required. The expansion will also streamline operations and improve delivery times, allowing the company to better meet the needs of its customers.

"We're excited about the opportunities more space will bring," said Aaron. "We'll be able to provide even better service to our customers, and we'll be able to expand our product offerings in the future while maintaining our ability to use carbon-neutral shipping to get our customers the products they need."

Story continues

Green Paper Products has been at the forefront of the eco-friendly movement since its inception. The company's sustainable tableware and green products have been a hit with businesses across the country.

Products from GreenPaperProducts.com are made from renewable resources, such as sugarcane and bamboo, and they're designed to be durable and compostable.

The company's Learning Library features a wealth of information about sustainability, as well as a blog that provides tips and advice on how to reduce waste and live a more eco-friendly lifestyle.

About Green Paper Products

Green Paper Products is a leading provider of sustainable products, including compostable tableware and recyclable products. The company is committed to promoting sustainability and reducing waste, and its products are made from renewable resources and are designed to be compostable . Compostable products are intended for disposal in a commercial compost facility, which may not be available in all areas. For more information, please visit www.greenpaperproducts.com .

For more information please contact:

Jeremy C.

356812@email4pr.com

1 (877) 341-5464

225 Alpha Park, Highland Heights, OH USA 44143

https://goo.gl/maps/xcSHA17RST5bXYkD9

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/green-paper-products-expands-warehouse-to-accommodate-restaurant-and-catering-industries-need-for-eco-friendly-products-301791344.html

SOURCE Green Paper Products