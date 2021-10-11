U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,361.19
    -30.15 (-0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,496.06
    -250.19 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,486.20
    -93.34 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,220.64
    -12.45 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.48
    +1.13 (+1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.20
    -3.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.12 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1558
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    +0.0090 (+0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3595
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3240
    +1.1090 (+0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,403.29
    +1,998.55 (+3.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,343.45
    +1.60 (+0.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,146.85
    +51.30 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,498.20
    +449.26 (+1.60%)
     

Green Plains to Host Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on Nov. 4, 2021

Green Plains Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) and Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) will release third quarter 2021 financial results prior to the market opening on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, and then host a joint conference call beginning at 11 a.m. Eastern time (10 a.m. Central time) to discuss third quarter performance and outlook.

Domestic and international participants can access the conference call by dialing 877.711.2374 and 281.542.4862, respectively, and referencing conference ID 2049686. Participants are advised to call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. Alternatively, the conference call and presentation can be accessed on either Green Plains’ website at https://investor.gpreinc.com/events-presentations or Green Plains Partners’ website at http://ir.greenplainspartners.com.

About Green Plains Inc.
Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a leading biorefining company focused on the development and utilization of fermentation, agricultural and biological technologies in the processing of annually renewable crops into sustainable value-added ingredients. This includes the production of cleaner low carbon biofuels, renewable feedstocks for advanced biofuels and high purity alcohols for use in cleaners and disinfectants. Green Plains is an innovative producer of Ultra-High Protein and novel ingredients for animal and aquaculture diets to help satisfy a growing global appetite for sustainable protein. The Company also owns a 48.9% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP. For more information, visit www.gpreinc.com.

About Green Plains Partners LP
Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) is a fee-based Delaware limited partnership formed by Green Plains Inc. to provide fuel storage and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. For more information about Green Plains Partners, visit www.greenplainspartners.com.

Green Plains Contacts
Investors: Phil Boggs | Executive Vice President, Investor Relations | 402.884.8700 | phil.boggs@gpreinc.com
Media: Lisa Gibson | Communications Manager | 402.952.4971 | lisa.gibson@gpreinc.com


