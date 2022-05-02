U.S. markets open in 1 hour 24 minutes

Green Plains Partners Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Green Plains Partners LP
·11 min read
In this article:
  GPP
Green Plains Partners LP
Green Plains Partners LP

Results for the First Quarter of 2022

  • Net income of $10.4 million, or $0.44 per common unit

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $12.6 million and distributable cash flow of $11.2 million

  • Quarterly cash distribution increased to $0.445 per unit

  • Distribution coverage ratio of 1.06x, LTM distribution coverage ratio of 1.32x

  • Reduced term debt by $1.0 million

  • Leverage ratio of 1.15x

OMAHA, Neb., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) today announced financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2022. Net income attributable to the partnership was $10.4 million, or $0.44 per common unit, for the first quarter of 2022, compared with net income of $10.7 million, or $0.45 per common unit, for the same period in 2021.

The partnership also reported adjusted EBITDA of $12.6 million and distributable cash flow of $11.2 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $13.8 million and distributable cash flow of $11.7 million for the same period in 2021. Distribution coverage was 1.06x for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

“Green Plains Partners continues to deliver stable financial results,” said Todd Becker, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our steady operating results and low leverage provide for consistent cash flow generation allowing the partnership to increase its quarterly distribution for the third consecutive quarter.”

First Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments

  • On April 21, 2022, the board of directors of the partnership’s general partner increased the quarterly cash distribution to $0.445 per unit, or approximately $10.5 million, for the first quarter of 2022. The distribution is payable on May 13, 2022, to unitholders of record at the close of business on May 6, 2022.

Results of Operations
Consolidated revenues decreased $1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared with the same period for 2021. Storage and throughput services revenue decreased $0.7 million due to a reduction in the contracted minimum volume commitment as a result of the sale of our parent’s Ord ethanol plant in the first quarter of 2021. Railcar transportation services revenue decreased $0.4 million primarily due to a reduction in average volumetric capacity provided. Trucking and other revenue decreased $0.3 million primarily as a result of lower affiliate freight volume.

Operations and maintenance expenses decreased $0.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared with the same period for 2021.

During the first quarter of 2022, Green Plains Inc.’s average production utilization rate was approximately 83.1% of capacity. Ethanol throughput was 197.2 million gallons, which was below the contracted minimum volume commitment. As a result, the partnership charged Green Plains Trade $1.1 million related to the minimum volume commitment deficiency for the quarter, resulting in a credit to be applied against potential excess volumes in future periods. The cumulative minimum volume deficiency credits available to Green Plains Trade as of March 31, 2022 totaled $5.2 million. If these credits are unused by Green Plains Trade, $1.4 million will expire on June 30, 2022, $1.9 million will expire on September 30, 2022, $0.8 million will expire on December 31, 2022 and $1.1 million will expire on March 31, 2023. These credits have been recognized in revenue by the partnership, and as such, future volumes throughput by Green Plains Trade in excess of the quarterly minimum volume commitment, up to the amount of these credits, will not be recognized in revenue in future periods prior to expiration.


GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS LP

SELECTED OPERATING DATA

(unaudited, in million gallons)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

2021

% Var.

Product volumes

Storage and throughput services

197.2

179.0

10.2

%

Terminal services:

Affiliate

27.3

18.4

48.4

Non-affiliate

21.5

24.4

(11.9

)

48.8

42.8

14.0

Railcar capacity billed (daily average)

69.7

72.9

(4.4

)


Liquidity and Capital Resources
Total liquidity as of March 31, 2022 consisted of $15.0 million in cash and cash equivalents. Total debt outstanding was $58.4 million, net of debt issuance costs of $0.5 million.

Conference Call Information
On May 2, 2022, Green Plains Partners LP and Green Plains Inc. will host a joint conference call at 11 a.m. Eastern time (10 a.m. Central time) to discuss first quarter 2022 financial and operating results for each company. Domestic and international participants can access the conference call by dialing 877.711.2374 and 281.542.4862, respectively, and referencing conference ID 4449669. The company advises participants to call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. Alternatively, the conference call, transcript and presentation will be accessible on Green Plains Partners’ website at http://ir.greenplainspartners.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow are supplemental financial measures used to assess the partnership’s financial performance. Management believes adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow provide investors useful information in assessing the partnership’s financial condition and results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, plus adjustments for transaction costs related to acquisitions or financing transactions, unit-based compensation expense, net gains or losses on asset sales and the partnership’s proportional share of EBITDA adjustments of our equity method investee. Distributable cash flow is defined as adjusted EBITDA less interest paid or payable, income taxes paid or payable, maintenance capital expenditures and the partnership’s proportionate share of distributable cash flow adjustments of our equity method investee. References to LTM refer to results from the immediately preceding twelve-month period. Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow are not presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP to analyze the partnership’s results.

About Green Plains Partners LP
Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) is a fee-based Delaware limited partnership formed by Green Plains Inc. to provide fuel storage and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. For more information about Green Plains Partners, visit www.greenplainspartners.com.

About Green Plains Inc.
Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a leading biorefining company focused on the development and utilization of fermentation, agricultural and biological technologies in the processing of annually renewable crops into sustainable value-added ingredients. This includes the production of cleaner low carbon biofuels, renewable feedstocks for advanced biofuels and high purity alcohols for use in cleaners and disinfectants. Green Plains is an innovative producer of ultra-high protein and novel ingredients for animal and aquaculture diets to help satisfy a growing global appetite for sustainable protein. The Company also owns a 48.9% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP. For more information, visit www.gpreinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current views, which are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, anticipated financial and operating results, plans and objectives that are not historical in nature. These statements may be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar expressions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in Green Plains Partners’ reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Green Plains Partners assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Consolidated Financial Results

GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS LP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

March 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

ASSETS

(unaudited)

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

14,975

$

17,645

Accounts receivable, including from affiliates

17,040

14,555

Other current assets

535

845

Total current assets

32,550

33,045

Property and equipment, net

28,221

28,773

Operating lease right-of-use assets

40,429

38,863

Other assets

13,966

13,791

Total assets

$

115,166

$

114,472

LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable, including to affiliates

$

5,335

$

4,954

Operating lease current liabilities

12,057

12,108

Other current liabilities

5,648

5,420

Total current liabilities

23,040

22,482

Long-term debt

58,441

59,467

Asset retirement obligations

2,081

2,658

Operating lease long-term liabilities

29,321

27,562

Total liabilities

112,883

112,169

Partners' equity

2,283

2,303

Total liabilities and partners' equity

$

115,166

$

114,472



GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS LP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands except per unit amounts)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

2021

% Var.

Revenues

Affiliate

$

18,095

$

19,309

(6.3

)

%

Non-affiliate

1,005

1,097

(8.4

)

Total revenues

19,100

20,406

(6.4

)

Operating expenses

Operations and maintenance (excluding depreciation and amortization reflected below)

5,565

5,754

(3.3

)

General and administrative

1,185

1,201

(1.3

)

Depreciation and amortization

898

887

1.2

Total operating expenses

7,648

7,842

(2.5

)

Operating income

11,452

12,564

(8.9

)

Interest expense

(1,239

)

(1,928

)

(35.7

)

Income before income taxes and income from equity method investee

10,213

10,636

(4.0

)

Income tax expense

(38

)

(84

)

(54.8

)

Income from equity method investee

175

175

-

Net income

$

10,350

$

10,727

(3.5

)

%

Net income attributable to partners' ownership interests:

General partner

$

207

$

215

(3.7

)

%

Limited partners - common unitholders

10,143

10,512

(3.5

)

Earnings per limited partner unit (basic and diluted):

Common units

$

0.44

$

0.45

(2.2

)

%

Weighted average limited partner units outstanding (basic and diluted):

Common units

23,208

23,161

Supplemental Revenues Data:

Storage and throughput services

$

11,558

$

12,261

(5.7

)

%

Railcar transportation services

4,652

5,042

(7.7

)

Terminal services

2,084

2,042

2.1

Trucking and other

806

1,061

(24.0

)

Total revenues

$

19,100

$

20,406

(6.4

)

%



GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS LP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

2021

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income

$

10,350

$

10,727

Noncash operating adjustments:

Depreciation and amortization

898

887

Other

(47

)

542

Net change in working capital

(2,277

)

(1,368

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

8,924

10,788

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchases of property and equipment

(134

)

(153

)

Disposition of assets

-

27,000

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(134

)

26,847

Cash flows from financing activities:

Payments of distributions

(10,429

)

(2,842

)

Net payments on revolving credit facility

-

300

Net payments on long-term debt

(1,031

)

(37,500

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(11,460

)

(40,042

)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(2,670

)

(2,407

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

17,645

2,478

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

14,975

$

71


GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS LP

RECONCILIATIONS TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited, in thousands except ratios)

Three Months Ended

LTM Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2022

2021

2022

Net income

$

10,350

$

10,727

$

39,985

Interest expense (1)

1,239

1,928

6,703

Income tax expense

38

84

142

Depreciation and amortization

898

887

3,748

Transaction costs

-

5

-

Unit-based compensation expense

59

79

259

Proportional share of EBITDA adjustments of equity method investee (2)

45

44

185

Adjusted EBITDA

12,629

13,754

51,022

Interest paid or payable

(1,239

)

(1,928

)

(5,703

)

Income taxes paid or payable

(38

)

(84

)

(142

)

Maintenance capital expenditures

(132

)

(2

)

(269

)

Distributable cash flow (3)

$

11,220

$

11,740

$

44,908

Distributions declared (4)

$

10,547

$

2,842

$

34,130

Coverage ratio

1.06x

4.13x

1.32x

Long-term debt

$

58,441

Adjusted EBITDA

$

51,022

Leverage ratio

1.15x

(1) Interest expense for the twelve months ended March 31, 2022 includes $1.0 million in unamortized debt issuance costs written off upon extinguishment of debt.

(2) Represents the partnership's proportional share of depreciation and amortization of its equity method investee.

(3) Distributable cash flow does not include adjustments for the principal payments on the term loan of $1.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and $13.5 million for the twelve months ended March 31, 2022.

(4) Represents distributions declared for the applicable period and paid in the subsequent quarter.


Green Plains Contacts
Investors: Phil Boggs | Executive Vice President, Investor Relations | 402.884.8700 | phil.boggs@gpreinc.com
Media: Lisa Gibson | Communications Manager | 402.952.4971 | lisa.gibson@gpreinc.com


