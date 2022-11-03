Green Plains Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Results for the Third Quarter of 2022:
EPS of $(1.27) per basic and diluted share, compared to EPS of $(1.18) per basic and diluted share for the same period in the prior year
Results driven by record high corn basis levels, seasonal plant maintenance at 10 of 11 plants and lower of cost or market adjustment on inventory
Progress on high protein ingredient sales programs remains on track with execution of 25% higher pet food sales volumes for 2023 and growing customer engagement and sales in Latin America and Asia, in addition to growing volumes in aquaculture
Key milestones to achieve 2024 transformation and previous financial guidance in protein, corn oil, clean sugar and carbon remain on track
OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2022. Net loss attributable to the company was $73.5 million, or $(1.27) per basic and diluted share compared to net loss attributable to the company of $59.6 million or $(1.18) per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2021. Revenues were $955.0 million compared with $746.8 million for the same period last year. EBITDA was $(35.6) million compared to $(16.6) million for the same period in the prior year.
“Our third quarter financial performance was largely driven by record high corn basis levels across our platform, resulting in a weak ethanol margin environment,” said Todd Becker, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The consolidated crush margin of $(0.09) per gallon also included accelerated seasonal maintenance at 10 of our 11 plants, which added repairs and maintenance costs and reduced utilization to 91%, as well as an LCM inventory adjustment, without which would have resulted in a near breakeven crush margin. Our early seasonal maintenance has now positioned our plants to operate at higher utilization rates in the fourth quarter. While still elevated, we have seen corn basis break from recent highs as harvest is nearing completion and based on our current outlook, we anticipate an improved and positive fourth quarter margin environment. Finally, our balance sheet remains strong and our path to 2024 remains fully intact.”
The company ended the quarter in a strong financial position with $512.4 million of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities along with $155.0 million available under a committed credit facility.
The commissioning of the MSC™ system at the company’s biorefinery in Central City, Nebraska, contributed to the record renewable corn oil yield during the quarter. Commissioning of the MSC system in Mount Vernon, Indiana, began in October and the system in Obion, Tennessee, will start commissioning in the next few weeks.
“We remain on track to have MSC technology operating at over 50% of our platform by the end of 2022, and will have capacity to produce over 330,000 tons of protein next year,” added Becker. “We continue to see growing acceptance, expect higher volumes in all sectors and have begun to contract sales for next year. We recently renewed and increased our annual sales volume for pet food applications for 2023. During the fourth quarter we are shipping to aqua, pet, poultry, swine, and dairy customers in North America, South America and Asia Pacific. The uniqueness and scale of our platform allow us to provide higher volume and redundancy, tailored product solutions around protein levels and nutritional characteristics, and world class quality control across our product suite.”
The company expects to have over 400 million pounds of renewable corn oil capacity by the end of 2024, backed by Fluid Quip Technologies’ industry leading IP portfolio including DCO Technology™ and MSC technology.
“Our strong position in renewable corn oil in a growing demand environment has set us up to benefit from higher yields as we start up additional MSC systems,” continued Becker. “At current market values, we believe our renewable corn oil platform provides a significant value driver for our shareholders and we anticipate that this low-carbon feedstock market will remain tight for years to come, strengthening our confidence in our forward outlook. We continue to grow and monetize our position as a leader in low- carbon feedstocks.”
The company has broken ground on its first commercial clean sugar facility in Shenandoah, Iowa, where it is deploying Fluid Quip Technologies’ CST™ process supported by strong IP protections.
“Construction on our first commercial clean sugar facility to produce low-carbon dextrose is underway at our Shenandoah, Iowa, biorefinery, and discussions are progressing with interested parties to co-locate at our rapidly expanding bio-campus, as well as with customers that want to use the product at their sites,” said Becker. “When completed, the first phase will have the capability to produce in excess of 200 million pounds of refined and unrefined 43, 63 and 95 dextrose products for use in food, chemical, synthetic biology and industrial production processes.”
“Lastly, the economic outlook for carbon capture and sequestration has significantly improved as details on the Inflation Reduction Act have become clearer, which enhances our ability to deliver future financial contributions from carbon reduction initiatives,” concluded Becker. “We remain confident of the fundamentals in protein, oil, sugar and carbon to deliver on our transformation plan. We intend to capitalize on these unique opportunities to allow us to move away from ethanol margin volatility and toward strategies and initiatives that are aligned with macro tailwinds to feed and fuel a growing world in need of low-carbon solutions.”
Highlights and Recent Developments
Broke ground on a first-of-its-kind commercial scale Clean Sugar Technology™ facility in Shenandoah, Iowa
Announced executive leadership appointments, including Patrich Simpkins transitioning to Chief Transformation Officer and Jim Stark to Chief Financial Officer
Converted the remaining $34.3 million of the 4.125% Convertible Senior Notes due 2022 using a combination of $32.6 million of common stock and $1.7 million of cash
Results of Operations
Green Plains ethanol production segment sold 219.2 million gallons of ethanol during the third quarter of 2022, compared with 181.2 million gallons for the same period in 2021. The consolidated ethanol crush margin was $(20.5) million, or $(0.09) per gallon, for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $1.1 million, or $0.01 per gallon, for the same period in 2021. The consolidated ethanol crush margin is the ethanol production segment’s operating income before depreciation and amortization, which includes corn oil and Ultra-High Protein, plus intercompany storage, transportation, nonrecurring decommissioning costs and other fees, net of related expenses.
Consolidated revenues increased $208.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared with the same period in 2021, primarily due to higher prices and higher volumes sold for ethanol, distillers grains and corn oil.
Net loss increased $13.5 million and EBITDA decreased $18.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared with the same period last year, primarily due to lower ethanol crush margins. Interest expense increased $0.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared with the same period in 2021. Income tax benefit was $1.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared with income tax expense of $7 thousand for the same period in 2021, primarily due to a decrease in the valuation allowance recorded against deferred tax assets included in AOCI for the three months ended September 30, 2022.
Segment Information
The company reports the financial and operating performance for the following three operating segments: (1) ethanol production, which includes the production of ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distillers grains, Ultra-High Protein and corn oil, (2) agribusiness and energy services, which includes grain handling and storage, commodity marketing and merchant trading for company-produced and third-party ethanol, distillers grains, corn oil, natural gas and other commodities and (3) partnership, which includes fuel storage and transportation services. Intercompany fees charged to the ethanol production segment for storage and logistics services, grain procurement and product sales are included in the partnership and agribusiness and energy services segments and eliminated upon consolidation. Third-party costs of grain consumed and revenues from product sales are reported directly in the ethanol production segment.
GREEN PLAINS INC.
SEGMENT OPERATIONS
(unaudited, in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
% Var.
2022
2021
% Var.
Revenues:
Ethanol production
$ 811,015
$ 588,349
37.8%
$ 2,309,734
$ 1,567,344
47.4%
Agribusiness and energy services
149,762
162,774
(8.0)
456,033
470,205
(3.0)
Partnership
20,066
19,251
4.2
58,820
59,358
(0.9)
Intersegment eliminations
(25,866)
(23,583)
9.7
(75,781)
(72,058)
5.2
$ 954,977
$ 746,791
27.9%
$ 2,748,806
$ 2,024,849
35.8%
Gross margin:
Ethanol production
$ (32,828)
$ (9,505)
245.4%
$ (490)
$ 60,309
(100.8)%
Agribusiness and energy services
9,840
8,347
17.9
38,016
29,523
28.8
Partnership
20,066
19,251
4.2
58,820
59,358
(0.9)
Intersegment eliminations
1,042
(1,481)
170.4
1,780
(3,161)
156.3
$ (1,880)
$ 16,612
(111.3)%
$ 98,126
$ 146,029
(32.8)%
Depreciation and amortization:
Ethanol production
$ 21,555
$ 25,644
(15.9 %)
$ 59,101
$ 62,655
(5.7 %)
Agribusiness and energy services
1,280
870
47.1
2,214
2,072
6.9
Partnership
1,194
1,089
9.6
2,915
2,771
5.2
Corporate activities
618
677
(8.7)
1,783
1,995
(10.6)
$ 24,647
$ 28,280
(12.8 %)
$ 66,013
$ 69,493
(5.0 %)
Operating income (loss):
Ethanol production (1)
$ (64,121)
$ (44,192)
45.1%
$ (87,773)
$ (30,969)
183.4%
Agribusiness and energy services
5,205
3,225
61.4
25,894
15,720
64.7
Partnership
11,993
12,417
(3.4)
35,906
37,204
(3.5)
Intersegment eliminations
1,042
(1,481)
170.4
1,780
(3,161)
156.3
Corporate activities (2)
(15,999)
(14,644)
9.3
(51,748)
(1,089)
*
$ (61,880)
$ (44,675)
38.5%
$ (75,941)
$ 17,705
*
Adjusted EBITDA:
Ethanol production (1)
$ (42,471)
$ (18,524)
129.3%
$ (517)
$ 31,739
(101.6)%
Agribusiness and energy services
6,536
3,818
71.2
28,009
17,515
59.9
Partnership
13,270
13,679
(3.0)
39,275
40,492
(3.0)
Intersegment eliminations
1,042
(1,480)
170.4
1,780
(3,160)
156.3
Corporate activities (2)
(13,945)
(14,129)
(1.3)
(47,553)
(55)
*
EBITDA
(35,568)
(16,636)
113.8
20,994
86,531
(75.7)
Other income (3)
—
—
*
(27,712)
—
*
Loss (gain) on sale of assets, net
—
1,823
*
—
(31,245)
*
Proportional share of EBITDA adjustments to equity method investees
45
45
—
135
139
(2.9)
$ (35,523)
$ (14,768)
140.5%
$ (6,583)
$ 55,425
(111.9)%
(1) Operating loss for ethanol production includes an inventory lower of cost or net realizable value adjustment of $11.2 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.
(2) Includes corporate expenses, offset by a loss on sale of assets of $1.8 million and a $31.2 million gain on sale of assets for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively.
(3) Other income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, includes a grant received from the USDA related to the Biofuel Producer Program of $27.7 million.
* Percentage variances not considered meaningful
GREEN PLAINS INC.
SELECTED OPERATING DATA
(unaudited, in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
% Var.
2022
2021
% Var.
Ethanol production
Ethanol sold (gallons)
219,166
181,214
20.9%
646,927
550,127
17.6%
Distillers grains sold (equivalent dried tons)
586
492
19.1
1,695
1,459
16.2
Corn oil sold (pounds)
72,975
55,397
31.7
204,502
156,835
30.4
Corn consumed (bushels)
75,308
62,524
20.4
223,830
189,544
18.1
Agribusiness and energy services (1)
Domestic ethanol sold (gallons)
276,866
213,348
29.8
689,684
620,442
11.2
Export ethanol sold (gallons)
13,076
23,721
(44.9)
122,049
112,146
8.8
289,942
237,069
22.3
811,733
732,588
10.8
Partnership
Storage and throughput (gallons)
219,719
182,240
20.6%
649,417
553,058
17.4%
(1) Includes gallons from the ethanol production segment
GREEN PLAINS INC.
CONSOLIDATED CRUSH MARGIN
(unaudited, in thousands except per gallon amounts)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
($ per gallon produced)
Ethanol production operating loss (1)
$ (64,121)
$ (44,192)
$ (0.29)
$ (0.24)
Depreciation and amortization
21,555
25,644
0.10
0.14
Total adjusted ethanol production
(42,566)
(18,548)
(0.19)
(0.10)
Intercompany fees, net:
Storage and logistics (partnership)
12,589
12,775
0.06
0.07
Marketing and agribusiness fees (2) (agribusiness and energy services)
9,514
6,846
0.04
0.04
Consolidated ethanol crush margin
$ (20,463)
$ 1,073
$ (0.09)
$ 0.01
(1) Operating loss for ethanol production includes an inventory lower of cost or net realizable value adjustment of $11.2 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.
(2) For the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, includes $3.8 million and $2.5 million, respectively, for certain nonrecurring decommissioning and nonethanol operation costs.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of September 30, 2022, Green Plains had $512.4 million in total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities, and $155.0 million available under a committed revolving credit facility, which is subject to restrictions and other lending conditions. Total debt outstanding at September 30, 2022 was $703.2 million, including $206.1 million outstanding debt under working capital revolvers and other short-term borrowing arrangements and $58.5 million of non-recourse debt related to Green Plains Partners, net of debt issuance costs.
Conference Call Information
On November 3, 2022 Green Plains Inc. and Green Plains Partners LP will host a joint conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern time (8 a.m. Central time) to discuss third quarter 2022 operating results for each company. To participate in the live call, please pre-register here. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a unique PIN. Alternatively, the conference call and presentation will be accessible on Green Plains’ website at https://investor.gpreinc.com/events-presentations.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management uses EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, segment EBITDA and consolidated ethanol crush margins to measure the company’s financial performance and to internally manage its businesses. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization excluding the change in right-of-use assets. Adjusted EBITDA includes adjustments related to our proportional share of EBITDA adjustments of our equity method investees, gains and losses related to the sale of assets, and other income associated with the USDA COVID-19 relief grant. Management believes these measures provide useful information to investors for comparison with peer and other companies. These measures should not be considered alternatives to net income or segment operating income, which are determined in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP calculations may vary from company to company. Accordingly, the company’s computation of adjusted EBITDA, segment EBITDA and consolidated ethanol crush margins may not be comparable with similarly titled measures of another company.
About Green Plains Inc.
Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a leading biorefining company focused on the development and utilization of fermentation, agricultural and biological technologies in the processing of annually renewable crops into sustainable value-added ingredients. This includes the production of cleaner low-carbon biofuels, renewable feedstocks for advanced biofuels and high purity alcohols for use in cleaners and disinfectants. Green Plains is an innovative producer of Ultra-High Protein and novel ingredients for animal and aquaculture diets to help satisfy a growing global appetite for sustainable protein. The Company also owns a 48.8% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP. For more information, visit www.gpreinc.com.
About Green Plains Partners LP
Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) is a fee-based Delaware limited partnership formed by Green Plains Inc. to provide fuel storage and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. For more information about Green Plains Partners, visit www.greenplainspartners.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current views, which are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, anticipated financial and operating results, plans and objectives that are not historical in nature. These statements may be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar expressions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include: disruption caused by health epidemics, such as the coronavirus outbreak, competition in the industries in which Green Plains operates; commodity market risks, financial market risks; counterparty risks; risks associated with changes to federal policy or regulation, including changes to tax laws; risks related to closing and achieving anticipated results from acquisitions and disposals. Other factors can include risks associated with Green Plains’ ability to realize higher margins anticipated from the company’s high protein feed initiative or to achieve anticipated benefits from its plant upgrade and modernization program and other risks discussed in Green Plains’ reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Green Plains assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
GREEN PLAINS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 420,838
$ 426,220
Restricted cash
66,610
134,739
Marketable securities
24,989
124,859
Accounts receivable, net
118,362
119,961
Income taxes receivable
1,072
911
Inventories
258,852
267,838
Other current assets
44,890
43,221
Total current assets
935,613
1,117,749
Property and equipment, net
1,016,349
893,517
Operating lease right-of-use assets
63,464
64,042
Other assets
86,114
84,447
Total assets
$ 2,101,540
$ 2,159,755
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 123,035
$ 146,063
Accrued and other liabilities
45,947
56,980
Derivative financial instruments
25,883
43,244
Operating lease current liabilities
17,800
16,814
Short-term notes payable and other borrowings
206,102
173,418
Current maturities of long-term debt
1,835
35,285
Total current liabilities
420,602
471,804
Long-term debt
495,269
514,006
Operating lease long-term liabilities
48,934
49,795
Other liabilities
23,501
22,131
Total liabilities
988,306
1,057,736
Stockholders' equity
Total Green Plains stockholders' equity
962,042
950,500
Noncontrolling interests
151,192
151,519
Total stockholders' equity
1,113,234
1,102,019
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 2,101,540
$ 2,159,755
GREEN PLAINS INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited, in thousands except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
% Var.
2022
2021
% Var.
Revenues
Product revenues
$ 946,852
$ 745,240
27.1%
$ 2,733,477
$ 2,019,006
35.4%
Service revenues
8,125
1,551
423.9
15,329
5,843
162.3
Total revenues
954,977
746,791
27.9
2,748,806
2,024,849
35.8
Costs and expenses
Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation and amortization expenses reflected below)
956,857
730,179
31.0
2,650,680
1,878,820
41.1
Operations and maintenance expenses
6,287
5,162
21.8
18,012
17,153
5.0
Selling, general and administrative expenses
29,066
26,022
11.7
90,042
72,923
23.5
Loss (gain) on sale of assets, net
—
1,823
*
—
(31,245)
*
Depreciation and amortization expenses
24,647
28,280
(12.8)
66,013
69,493
(5.0)
Total costs and expenses
1,016,857
791,466
28.5
2,824,747
2,007,144
40.7
Operating income (loss)
(61,880)
(44,675)
38.5
(75,941)
17,705
*
Other income (expense)
Interest income
1,763
25
*
2,640
496
*
Interest expense
(9,576)
(9,488)
0.9
(26,182)
(60,225)
(56.5)
Other, net
(182)
(440)
(58.6)
28,394
(1,680)
*
Total other income (expense)
(7,995)
(9,903)
(19.3)
4,852
(61,409)
(107.9)
Loss before income taxes and income (loss) from equity method investees
(69,875)
(54,578)
28.0
(71,089)
(43,704)
62.7
Income tax benefit (expense)
1,888
(7)
*
146
2,914
(95.0)
Income (loss) from equity method investees
84
174
(51.7)
(112)
517
(121.7)
Net loss
(67,903)
(54,411)
24.8
(71,055)
(40,273)
76.4
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
5,623
5,211
7.9
17,547
16,151
8.6
Net loss attributable to Green Plains
$ (73,526)
$ (59,622)
23.3%
$ (88,602)
$ (56,424)
57.0%
Earnings per share:
Net loss attributable to Green Plains - basic and diluted
$ (1.27)
$ (1.18)
$ (1.62)
$ (1.27)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic and diluted
57,677
50,482
54,550
44,581
* Percentage variances not considered meaningful
GREEN PLAINS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited, in thousands)
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$ (71,055)
$ (40,273)
Noncash operating adjustments:
Depreciation and amortization
66,013
69,493
Gain on sale of assets, net
—
(31,245)
Inventory lower of cost or net realizable value adjustment
11,177
—
Loss on extinguishment of debt
419
32,645
Other
10,707
8,611
Net change in working capital
(51,727)
(67,103)
Net cash used in operating activities
(34,466)
(27,872)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment, net
(183,225)
(123,687)
Proceeds from the sale of assets
—
87,217
Proceeds from the sale of marketable securities
99,917
—
Other investing activities
(6,976)
(7,000)
Net cash used in investing activities
(90,284)
(43,470)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net proceeds - long term debt
43,653
178,995
Net proceeds - short-term borrowings
33,602
17,863
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
—
356,011
Other
(26,016)
(35,442)
Net cash provided by financing activities
51,239
517,427
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(73,511)
446,085
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
560,959
274,810
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$ 487,448
$ 720,895
Reconciliation of total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 420,838
$ 589,822
Restricted cash
66,610
131,073
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$ 487,448
$ 720,895
GREEN PLAINS INC.
RECONCILIATIONS TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited, in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net loss
$ (67,903)
$ (54,411)
$ (71,055)
$ (40,273)
Interest expense (1)
9,576
9,488
26,182
60,225
Income tax expense (benefit)
(1,888)
7
(146)
(2,914)
Depreciation and amortization (2)
24,647
28,280
66,013
69,493
EBITDA
(35,568)
(16,636)
20,994
86,531
Other income (3)
—
—
(27,712)
—
Loss (gain) on sale of assets, net
—
1,823
—
(31,245)
Proportional share of EBITDA adjustments to equity method investees
45
45
135
139
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (35,523)
$ (14,768)
$ (6,583)
$ 55,425
(1) Interest expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, includes a loss on settlement of convertible notes of $419 thousand, and for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 includes a loss upon extinguishment of convertible notes of $22.1 million and a loss on settlement of convertible notes of $9.5 million.
(2) Excludes amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets and amortization of debt issuance costs.
(3) Other income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, includes a grant received from the USDA related to the Biofuel Producer Program of $27.7 million.
