Green Roads Launches 'Own the Day' Brand Campaign

·6 min read
KELOWNA, BC, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Green Roads, a subsidiary of The Valens Company Inc. (TSX: VLNS) (Nasdaq: VLNS)) (the "Company" "The Valens Company" or "Valens"), announces the launch of its first-ever brand campaign "Own the Day". The campaign celebrates Green Roads' products and their ability to help consumers with common health and wellness challenges such as stress, sleep, muscle and joint pain, relaxation, and focus. For any consumers interested in finding out more about Green Roads products they can click here.

The Valens Company Logo (CNW Group/The Valens Company Inc.)
The Valens Company Logo (CNW Group/The Valens Company Inc.)

Green Roads also relaunched its DTC e-commerce experience to carry the Own the Day messaging and prominently feature the solutions and personas featured in the campaign.

"We believe that health and wellness is a Personal journey and that great days are built by small moments, whether it's relaxing after a frantic day, staying focused on things that matter or liberating yourself with restful sleep," said Tyler Robson, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of The Valens Company. "With this campaign, we want to position Green Roads as a trusted partner with a portfolio of products aimed at helping consumers achieve their personal health and wellness objectives."

"Own the Day" was created in partnership with Known, the agency of record for media and creative for Green Roads. This new campaign leverages Known's Skeptic™ Operating System, which uses machine learning and AI to deploy and optimize thousands of creative permutations in real time. Other Known clients include Netflix, Google, Beyond Meat, BeautyCounter, Just Egg and more.

At Valens, it's Personal.

About Green Roads

Green Roads is an award-winning company that produces high-quality wellness products using hemp-derived CBD and other beneficial cannabinoids. Through premium CBD oils, edibles, soft gels, capsules, topicals, coffee, and more, Green Roads is on a mission to help every person find the healthiest version of themselves through the power of plants. Green Roads is unique in that it is one of a very small number of CBD brands that produce their own products in their own cGMP facility. Green Roads products are sold in over 7,000 retail locations and online at greenroads.com. Headquartered in Deerfield Beach, FL, its products are available across the U.S., in health food stores, doctors' offices, yoga studios, smoke shops, vitamin shops, juice and smoothie bars, wellness centers, and many other retail locations.

About The Valens Company

The Valens Company is a leading manufacturer of cannabis products with a mission to bring the benefits of cannabis to the world. The Company provides proprietary cannabis processing services, in addition to best-in-class product development, manufacturing, and commercialization of cannabis consumer packaged goods. The Valens Company's high-quality products are formulated for the medical, health and wellness, and recreational consumer segments, and are offered across all cannabis product categories with a focus on quality and innovation. The Company also manufactures, distributes, and sells a wide range of CBD products in the United States through its subsidiary Green Roads, and distributes medicinal cannabis products to Australia through its subsidiary Valens Australia. In partnership with brand houses, consumer packaged goods companies and licensed cannabis producers around the globe, the Company continues to grow its diverse product portfolio in alignment with evolving cannabis consumer preferences in key markets. Through Valens Labs, the Company is setting the standard in cannabis testing and research and development with Canada's only ISO17025 accredited analytical services lab, named The Centre of Excellence in Plant-Based Science by partner and scientific world leader Thermo Fisher Scientific. Discover more on The Valens Company at http://www.thevalenscompany.com.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements
All information included in this press release, including any information as to the future financial or operating performance and other statements of The Valens Company that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are included for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Wherever possible, words such as "plans", "expects", "scheduled", "trends", "forecasts", "future", "indications", "potential", "estimates", "predicts", "anticipate", "to establish", "believe", "intend", "ability to", or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "should", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of these words or other variations thereof, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements include, without limitation, all disclosure regarding future results of operations, future outcomes of transactions, economic conditions, and anticipated courses of action. Investors and other parties are advised that there is not necessarily any correlation between the number of SKUs manufactured and shipped and revenue and profit, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others, Canadian regulatory risk, Australian regulatory risk, U.S. regulatory risk, U.S. border crossing and travel bans, the uncertainties, effects of and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, reliance on licenses, expansion of facilities, competition, dependence on supply of cannabis and reliance on other key inputs, dependence on senior management and key personnel, general business risk and liability, regulation of the cannabis industry, change in laws, regulations and guidelines, compliance with laws, limited operating history, vulnerability to rising energy costs, unfavourable publicity or consumer perception, product liability, risks related to intellectual property, product recalls, difficulties with forecasts, management of growth and litigation, many of which are beyond the control of The Valens Company. For a more comprehensive discussion of the risks faced by The Valens Company, and which may cause the actual financial results, performance or achievements of The Valens Company to be materially different from estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, please refer to The Valens Company's latest Annual Information Form filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com or on The Valens Company's website at www.thevalenscompany.com. The risks described in such Annual Information Form are hereby incorporated by reference herein. Although the forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current beliefs and reasonable assumptions based upon information available to management as of the date hereof, The Valens Company cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. The Valens Company cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. The Valens Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Nothing herein should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell securities of The Valens Company.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/green-roads-launches-own-the-day-brand-campaign-301464343.html

SOURCE The Valens Company Inc.

