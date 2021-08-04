U.S. markets open in 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,398.00
    -17.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,842.00
    -156.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,020.00
    -26.25 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,196.00
    -23.40 (-1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.01
    -1.55 (-2.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,831.60
    +17.50 (+0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    25.94
    +0.36 (+1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1896
    +0.0028 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1340
    -0.0420 (-3.57%)
     

  • Vix

    18.82
    -0.64 (-3.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3933
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7530
    -0.2970 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,833.93
    +383.59 (+1.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    953.06
    +9.62 (+1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,116.96
    +11.24 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

Green Science Alliance Developed Nature Biomass Biodegradable 3D Printer Ink

·3 min read

KAWANISHI CITY, Japan, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Science Alliance has been trying to replace all the petrochemical derived products with natural biomass derived chemical products. This time, Mr. Daiki Tanaka and Dr. Ryohei Mori have developed natural biomass biodegradable 3D printer ink.

Environmental problems caused by population explosion such as global warming, extreme weather, natural resource depletion, water shortage and plastic pollution are getting severe in the world. Human beings have been producing and consuming petroleum derived chemical products for over a century. Because of this, the amount of CO2 which is regarded as one of main causes for global warming, is increasing every year. Utilizing natural biomass chemical products is one of the most effective ways in order to not increase CO2 any longer, as they can be carbon neutral. The obvious example of petroleum derived chemical products is plastic, which is the cause of microplastic problems, especially in the marine environment. Besides plastics, products such as resin, coatings, color paint, glue and adhesive are the major petroleum derived products, and including plastic, they occupy over 80 % of petroleum derived chemical products.

In this regard, Green Science Alliance has been challenged to replace all the petroleum based chemical products on earth with 100 % natural biomass based chemical products. So far, they have been developing 100 % natural biomass biodegradable plastic, resin, coating, color ink, paint, glue and adhesive. And this time, they have created natural biomass biodegradable resin based 3D printer ink.

In case for FDM (Fused Deposition Modeling) for 3D printer, elongated thermoplastic resin named as filament, is used as printer ink. In general, thermoplastic resin such as ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene), PLA (Poly Lactic Acid) have been utilized as filament. In addition, ASA (Acrylate Styrene Acrylonitrile), PP (Polypropylene), PC(Polycarbonate), Nylon, acrylic resin, PETG(Glycol-modified PET), thermoplastic polyurethane, metal also have been applied as 3D printer ink.

It seems that the research to develop bioplastic-based 3D printer ink has started just recently. Green Science Alliance has created 3D printer resin ink with their cellulose based biodegradable resin.

Actually, PLA which is already used as 3D printer ink resin, could be biomass biodegradable resin. However, PLA could be the problem because they are made of edible biomass such as corns sugarcanes and this could be a problem because food shortage is one problem for human beings. In this regard, cellulose is non-edible biomass and it is the most abundant natural resource on earth. So the good thing is that cellulose does not compete with human nutritious food.

Some of Green Science Alliance technologies are registered by the United Nation Organization (UNIDO's platform "STePP", WIPO GREEN) and they were also selected as finalists on the startup incubation programme of UNOPS GIC Japan in 2020.

Contact:
Ryohei Mori
81-72-7598501
315495@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/green-science-alliance-developed-nature-biomass-biodegradable-3d-printer-ink-301347144.html

SOURCE Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin mining crackdown in China is a boon for Texas

    John King knew his small town of Rockdale, Texas, had landed on the global crypto map when three Chinese bitcoin miners showed up at City Hall unannounced this summer.

  • Plug Power Shows One Way to Survive Cleantech’s Booms and Busts

    (Bloomberg Markets) -- The momentum behind cleantech stocks may be fading—again. For about a year, companies pushing to decarbonize and electrify the world captured the market’s imagination as never before. But now, as investors try to determine which companies can make it over the long run, they may want to consider the story of Plug Power Inc.The hydrogen fuel cell maker, based in a suburb of Albany, N.Y., has already survived boom-bust cycles that devastated many other cleantech companies. It

  • Why This Top Fuel Cell Stock Tanked in July

    Shares of fuel cell maker Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) plunged 18.9% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. An increased focus on clean energy in the last couple of years from governments and environmental bodies captivated investors' attention, too. Stocks of companies focused on clean energy soared significantly as a result.

  • Democrats aim to boost solar roof tiles in U.S. budget bill

    A pair of Democrats hope to expand a U.S. federal renewable energy tax credit to make it easier for consumers to install roofs with solar shingles like those made by Tesla Inc and GAF Energy, betting it will boost a nascent segment of the industry. The bill, introduced by New Jersey Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill and Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff, would expand the solar tax credit for residential consumers and small businesses to include entire roofing systems that integrate solar power technology.

  • Yes, you can still get electric vehicle tax credits — here’s a guide

    If you're considering an EV in part due to the tax breaks, don't panic just because subsidies are no longer part of the infrastructure bill.

  • 15 Most Valuable Gas Companies in the World

    In this article we will take a look at the 15 most valuable gas companies in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of the natural gas sector’s outlook for 2021, and go directly to the 5 Most Valuable Gas Companies in the World. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), natural gas accounts […]

  • After decades in woods, New Hampshire man forced from cabin

    For almost three decades, 81-year-old David Lidstone has lived in the woods of New Hampshire along the Merrimack River in a small cabin adorned with solar panels. As the owner of the land seeks to tear down the cabin, Lidstone has been jailed since July 15 on a civil contempt sanction. “He’s just a really, really, big caring guy, and just chooses to live off the grid,” said Jodie Gedeon, an avid kayaker who befriended Lidstone about 20 years ago.

  • Timber shortage due to 'unprecedented' post-lockdown demand

    Prices are rising sharply as climate change and post-lockdown DIY and building projects hit supplies.

  • Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Rangebound Despite Low Storage, Bullish Weather Forecasts

    Powerhouse Brokerage LLC noted that the average rate of injections into storage is 13% lower than the five-year average so far in the refill season.

  • Survivor of capsized lift boat details escape during hearing

    A man who was on a liftboat that capsized off the coast of Louisiana in April, killing 13 people on board, on Monday recalled how he hammered on a window with a fire extinguisher, was sucked into the sea by a wave and then prayed to God to calm the seas as he floated in the choppy waters before being rescued. Dwayne Lewis spoke Monday during the first day of what is slated to be a two-week hearing by the Coast Guard into the events of April 13 when a ship called the Seacor Power capsized about seven miles (11 kilometers) off the Louisiana coast. “You’re just begging God to please calm the seas,” said Lewis, who cannot swim, of his time in the water.

  • Can ‘sponge’ pavement save us from urban flash floods?

    Increased rainfall has cost the US an additional $2.5bn in damage over the past 20 years

  • Biden administration moves to repeal Trump rule creating faster dishwashers

    The Department of Energy issued a proposal on Tuesday to repeal a Trump administration rule creating a new class of dishwashers that wash and dry in an hour.

  • This High-Yielding Infrastructure Stock Continues to Generate Strong Results

    Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ: AY) continues to benefit from the growing need for infrastructure worldwide. The infrastructure company has steadily acquired assets, enabling it to grow its cash flow and 4.3%-yielding dividend. Atlantica recently reported its first-half results.

  • Up to 40% of wild deer population in US exposed to coronavirus, study finds

    In Michigan as many as two-thirds of free-roaming deer showed evidence of antibodies for the virus

  • Daily on Energy: Manchin clean energy manufacturing priority left out of bipartisan infrastructure bill

    Subscribe today to the Washington Examiner magazine and get Washington Briefing: politics and policy stories that will keep you up to date with what's going on in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $1.00 an issue!

  • 20 Best Zoos in the US

    In this article, we will look at the 20 Best Zoos in the US. You can skip our detailed analysis of these zoos and go directly to the 5 Best Zoos in the US. Zoos remain an integral part of our entertainment and recreation, especially for kids. According to Association of Zoos and Aquariums, over […]

  • Check out these generous tax credits for energy- saving at home — and there are no income limits

    The federal income tax rules are constantly changing. Here’s updated information on tax-saving credits for installing energy-efficient equipment for your home. You can still claim a federal income-tax credit for expenditures to buy and install qualifying energy-saving solar equipment for your home.

  • U.S. Residential Solar Provider Sunnova Preps for Green Bond

    (Bloomberg) -- Sunnova Energy International Inc., one of the biggest U.S. residential-solar companies, is looking to tap into the green-bond market amid a surge of homeowner demand for clean power.Houston-based Sunnova has completed some steps needed before issuing a green bond, including launching a green-financing framework, Chief Financial Officer Robert Lane said on the company’s earnings call last week.“Bottom line here is we are locked and loaded,” Lane said, adding that it’s not a formal

  • If You See This Growing in the Water, Beware of Sharks, Experts Say

    There are few sights that can turn a pleasant day in the water into a harrowing one like spotting a shark fin. And while shark sightings may be a relatively rare occurrence in most bodies of water, there's one particular phenomenon that has been making these marine animals behave strangely—and, in some cases, move closer to areas where humans are present. What's more, it's a plant that's prompting their surprising change of location. Read on to find out what kind of plant life could be an indica

  • Athens wakes as wildfires burn through the night

    More than 500 firefighters battled the blaze on the lower slopes of Mount Parnitha, assisted by nine helicopters, seven aircraft and hundreds of police in a densely vegetated area in the suburbs of Varympopi and Adames, some 20 km north of central Athens.Temperatures of more than 104 Fahrenheit and winds have fanned wildfires in different areas of Greece in recent days. On Tuesday, some places recorded temperatures of over 115 Fahrenheit.The blaze north of Athens had three main fronts at the suburbs of Varympopi, Adames and Thrakomakedones, scorching homes and cars and forcing residents to flee.On Wednesday morning, helicopters dropped water to try and contain fires spreading near an industrial area outside Athens.Europe is grappling with a summer of extreme weather, from heavy flooding in the north to the severe heatwaves and fires that have engulfed several areas in the Mediterranean region.