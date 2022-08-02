U.S. markets closed

Green Scientific Labs Announces Change in Leadership

·5 min read
In this article:
  • GSL.CN

DAVIE, Fla. , Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Scientific Labs Holdings Inc. ("Green Scientific Labs" or the "Company") (CSE: GSL), a leading multi-state provider of innovative cannabis and hemp testing technologies and methods, announces Paul Crage's departure as CEO of the Company, effective July 29, 2022. Since helping co-found Green Scientific Labs in 2018, Mr. Crage has played an active role in the development and success of the organization. Green Scientific Labs has grown from an idea to a leading multi-state testing laboratory, servicing over 1,200 marijuana and hemp clients while striving to set the gold standard in cannabis compliance testing.

The Board of Directors has appointed Chief Compliance Officer, Rafael Bombonato, as interim CEO of the Company effective August 1st, 2022.

"I am honored to have been asked to serve as Interim CEO of Green Scientific Labs as our Board of Directors begins the process of permanently fulfilling the position. I am very confident in our staff's ability to make this a smooth transition for our customers and staff," says Rafael Bombonato.

Mr. Bombonato has over 15 years of compliance, quality assurance, and product safety experience in the food, dietary supplement, pharmaceutical, and for the last five years in the medical cannabis industry. Mr. Bombonato holds a bachelor's degree in Molecular Biology, Microbiology, and Biotechnology and a master's degree in Business Administration. Mr. Bombonato's career is dedicated to product quality, safety, efficacy, and compliance. Mr. Bombonato is part of the cannabis technical committee at Cannabis Safety and Quality) and Safe Quality Food ("SQF"). He is also a Quality Auditor, HACCP trained, SQF Practitioner, and is involved in policy, regulation, and guideline development throughout all aspects of the cannabis industry.

"We cannot thank Paul enough for his years of service, contributions to the organization and wish him the very best as he moves on to his next venture. While we will miss him and his leadership, we are extremely excited about the future of Green Scientific Labs and have the utmost confidence in Rafael Bombonato to step in and lead us in the right direction," stated Michael Richmond, Chairman of Green Scientific Labs.

About Green Scientific Labs

Green Scientific Labs (CSE: GSL) is a leading, multi-state provider of innovative cannabis and hemp testing technologies and methods. The Company's labs perform product testing to help cultivators, manufacturers, and retailers stay compliant with state and federal regulations. Green Scientific Labs delivers superior marijuana, cannabis, hemp, and CBD testing services, and provides industry leading customer service for its clients.

For more information, please visit https://www.greenscientificlabs.com/.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities legislation.  Such forward looking information and forward looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition but instead represent only the Company's belief regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which by their nature are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Often, but not always, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved Such forward looking information and forward-looking statements are based on the Company's ‎current projections and expectations about future events and financial trends that management ‎believes might affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial ‎needs, and on certain assumptions and analysis made by the Company in light of the experience ‎and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and ‎other factors management believes are appropriate. Forward-looking information and statements ‎involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other ‎factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company ‎to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed ‎or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, in light of ‎the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information ‎and statements, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including but not limited to, risks regarding the cannabis-testing industry or cannabis industry generally, failure to obtain regulatory or stock exchange approvals, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Any forward-looking information and statements ‎herein are made as of the date hereof and the Company ‎assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking ‎information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or ‎do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether ‎as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as may be required by ‎applicable securities laws.‎ All written and oral forward-looking information and forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice regarding forward-looking information and forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this news release.‎

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/green-scientific-labs-announces-change-in-leadership-301598443.html

SOURCE Green Scientific Labs

