U.S. markets close in 4 hours

  • S&P 500

    4,208.68
    +4.57 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,670.92
    +141.47 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,733.40
    -15.34 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,286.69
    +17.71 (+0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.54
    +1.22 (+1.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.50
    -4.80 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    28.07
    +0.05 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2244
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6300
    +0.0490 (+3.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4168
    -0.0043 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4300
    -0.1400 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,254.53
    -735.04 (-1.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    949.40
    -15.39 (-1.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,080.46
    +57.85 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,814.34
    -45.74 (-0.16%)
     

The green IT services market was valued at USD 11.28 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 20.48 billion by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 10.47% over the forecast period (2021 - 2026)

ReportLinker
·3 min read

The use of sustainable sources has been a widely adopted trend as the enormous cost-savings and optimization of the resources have proved to be a favoring factor for the industry. - The growing emphasis on reducing carbon footprints and the growing need for eco-friendly services are pushing the growth of green IT services.

New York, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Green IT Services Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06079781/?utm_source=GNW
Companies around the world have started improving the efficiencies of operations. The need to reduce wastage, efficiently utilize resources, and reduce carbon footprints warrants the deployment of innovative and sustainable solutions.
- Due to the increase in environmental conditions and carbon footprints, the companies and the government have started to control and improve the condition by the deployment of IT solutions, which acts as a driver to the green IT services market.
- However, the high initial costs of such services are limiting the growth of this market. Many companies and organizations have limited or no budgets for green IT resources.

Key Market Trends
Application in IT and Telecom to Drive the Green IT Service Market

- The use of green IT services is expected to increase in the IT and telecom industry as the number of start-ups and organizations is growing rapidly. Information technology and the telecom industry are among the leading industries utilizing the green IT services in the recent past.
- Since there is a large presence of users on social media platforms the internet traffic has elevated with significant growth, storage and cloud space has to be updated with the installation of high capacity powerful servers replacing the old outdated servers. Green IT services come into the role by utilizing the same old disposing of computers products and using them in an environmentally friendly manner.
- The telecom industry has recorded strong growth over the last few decades, aided by the growing adoption in developing regions. They provide support for telephone systems, cabling, installation and repair, fault tracing, and survey services. Also, they make sure that the quality of the wiring installation will be long lasting and less hazardous and also replace the old ones.

North America to Have the Higher Market Share

- The rapidly evolving market in the North American region has a diverse group of providers for green IT services, which is led by major software and service players. The government has also issued norms that promotes the practice of green IT services.
- For instance, Johnson Controls helped establish energy performance contracting in 1983 and has implemented more than 3,000 performance contracts in North America alone.
- Johnson Controls facility audits to identify opportunities to improve the efficiency of the building envelope, lighting, HVAC, power management, water, and other systems.
- In North America, the environmental regulations, rising energy costs, and expanding data centers are some of the challenges that drive the energy efficient and sustainable infrastructure to build green infrastructure, which gives different approaches for the entire infrastructure. Green IT services help the systems to reduce costs, alleviate operational issues, and prepare for the rapidly emerging regulatory environment.

Competitive Landscape
The major players include IBM Corporation, Accenture PLC, Johnson Controls, Green Step Solutions, SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, and others. The market is fragmented since the market is competitive, without any dominating player. Hence, the market concentration will be low.

- May 2018 - IBM launched AI-powered enterprise marketing cloud services in India that let customers host their marketing data on the local cloud data center, giving them proximity, scalability, and helping them meet regulatory requirements.

Reasons to Purchase this report:
- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
- 3 months of analyst support
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06079781/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Australian banks, led by CBA, set to return record $15 billion cash to investors

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's big banks are likely to return a record $15 billion or more of cash to investors over the next two years, with investors betting Commonwealth Bank will move first and helping drive shares of the top lender to all-time highs. Commonwealth Bank and its smaller rivals Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, National Australia Bank and Westpac Banking Corp have made a remarkable comeback, from being shamed in a public inquiry and shunned by investors three years ago to being sought-after investments now. The banks have come out of the COVID-19 crisis relatively unscathed as Australia has kept the pandemic under control and its A$2 trillion ($1.5 trillion) economy has hummed along.

  • Top Glove's $1 billion HK listing stalls, in latest blow from U.S. import ban -sources

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Top Glove Corporation's plan to list in Hong Kong and raise up to $1 billion has been delayed as the world's largest rubber glove maker seeks to resolve a U.S. import ban on its products, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. The delay is another setback to the Malaysian company from a ban on imports on its products imposed in July by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) citing forced labour practices. Top Glove, which is already listed in Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, flagged in April it would sell 793.5 million shares in the listing, half what it proposed in its application to the Hong Kong bourse in February.

  • Bitcoin price crash isn't over: JP Morgan

    J.P. Morgan warns of more pain ahead for bitcoin prices. Here's why.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs J&J appeal over $2 billion baby powder judgment

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear Johnson & Johnson's bid to overturn a $2.12 billion damages award to women who blamed their ovarian cancer on asbestos in the company's baby powder and other talc products. The justices turned away a J&J appeal and left in place a Missouri state court ruling in litigation brought by 22 women whose claims were heard together in one trial. The Missouri Court of Appeals, an intermediate state appellate court, last year ruled against J&J's bid to throw out the compensatory and punitive damages awarded to the plaintiffs but reduced the total to $2.12 billion from the $4.69 billion originally decided by a jury.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Likely to be Supported as Long as Yields Remain Stable

    Fed officials helped support gold prices by tamping down concerns about runaway inflation and keeping bond yields in check.

  • Dispute over A350 paint job threatens Airbus deliveries to Qatar -sources

    DUBAI/PARIS (Reuters) -Qatar Airways has clashed with European planemaker Airbus over the painting of an A350 jetliner in a heated dispute that threatens to delay a resumption of European deliveries to the Gulf carrier, industry sources said. Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker has criticised Airbus without giving details of the dispute, but the sources said it involves the latest in a series of quality-control spats between the airline and Airbus. Qatar Airways and Airbus declined to comment.

  • Bitcoin Rejected Near $38K After Two-Day Price Gain

    Bitcoin's range play continues even as short-term price indicator turns bullish.

  • Pembina to Buy Canada Pipeline Rival Inter for $6.9 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Pembina Pipeline Corp. agreed to acquire Inter Pipeline Ltd. for about C$8.3 billion ($6.9 billion) in an all-stock deal that will create one of the largest energy companies in Canada.The proposal from Pembina trumps a hostile takeover offer for Inter made by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP earlier this year. Inter spurned that approach and began a review of its options, which included a sale.The Pembina-Inter combination is the largest Canadian energy transaction in four years. The sector has been battered by low oil prices and regulatory uncertainty. President Joe Biden’s cancellation of TC Energy Corp.’s Keystone XL oil pipeline in January added to doubts over the long-term prospects of Canada’s oil industry.Buying Inter will give Pembina additional pipeline infrastructure across Western Canada, connecting the region’s oil sands and natural gas producers with domestic and foreign customers. Pembina will also take on Inter’s Heartland Petrochemical Complex, which is under construction in Alberta. Inter has been looking for a partner to help fund the C$4 billion construction cost.The takeover will lead to annual cost savings of as much as C$200 million, the two Calgary-based companies said in a statement Tuesday. Pembina Chief Executive Officer Michael Dilger said his company has tried to buy Inter on two previous occasions.“Third time is lucky,” he said on a conference call. “This is just the right time.”Pembina said its offer values Inter at C$19.45 per share prior to the start of trading, while Brookfield’s offer was C$16.50. Inter shareholders will own 28% of the combined company, which will be run by Pembina’s senior executive team.Inter shares rose 5.9% to $18.58 while Pembina fell 2.9% to C$37.76 at 9:48 a.m. in Toronto.Scotia Capital is Pembina’s financial adviser, while TD Securities advised Inter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is the financial adviser to the special committee of Inter’s board and gave a fairness opinion.(Updates with share prices in eighth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Eyes Second-Biggest Monthly Drop on Record

    The 37.5% decline in May is beat only by September 2011's 40%.

  • Bitcoin's in a slump — here's why Warren Buffett has hated it all along

    The billionaire has never made a secret of his loathing for cryptocurrency.

  • Daimler to pay Nokia patent fees, ending German legal spat

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Daimler has agreed to pay Nokia for using its patents, ending a row that highlighted a battle between tech and car companies over royalties for key technologies. Nokia, which makes 1.4 billion euros ($1.7 billion) in licensing revenues every year, and carmaker Daimler had sued each other in German courts in recent years, with mixed results. Tech firms want automakers to pay royalties for technologies used in navigation systems, vehicle communications and self-driving cars, but the latter say their suppliers should pay instead, which could reduce the fees for patent holders.

  • Stock market correction is likely in 12 to 36 months: CFA Institute

    It's clear sailing for the stock market the CFA Institute says in a new survey. Clear sailing for now.

  • Scotiabank Exceeds Estimates on Residential, Business Loans

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Nova Scotia’s recent investments in its Canadian business are paying off as gains in mortgage and business lending helped fiscal second-quarter earnings top analysts’ estimates.Profit in the Canadian banking unit rose 94% to C$927 million ($769 million) in the three months through April, the Toronto-based lender said Tuesday.Scotiabank has invested in technology and employees in its Canadian commercial lending business, helping spur a 3.5% increase in business and government loan balances from the first quarter. Canada’s strong housing market fueled a 1.6% gain in residential mortgages.Scotiabank had a “good domestic performance” and “impressive commercial loan growth” last quarter, Gabriel Dechaine, an analyst at National Bank of Canada, said in a note to clients.With vaccination campaigns gaining traction, Canada’s biggest banks have dramatically reduced or even released some of their provisions for potentially souring loans, and Scotiabank was no exception. The lender set aside C$496 million in provisions for credit losses, down from C$1.85 billion a year earlier and below analysts’ C$710.2 million average estimate.Scotiabank’s total net income rose 85% to C$2.46 billion, or C$1.88 a share. Excluding some items, profit was C$1.90 a share. Analysts estimated C$1.76, on average. That rounded out a quarter in which all of Canada’s six largest banks posted adjusted profits that topped analysts’ projections.Scotiabank’s shares were little changed at C$80.64 at 9:45 a.m. in Toronto. The stock has gained 17% this year, compared with a 23% advance for the S&P/TSX Commercial Banks Index.Controlling costs has been a focus for the bank, and it showed continued progress on that front in the second quarter, with non-interest expenses falling 7.4% to C$4.04 billion.Scotiabank also is making headway in bringing back its Latin America-focused international unit. Profit from the business more than doubled to C$507 million in the second quarter, following an 18% drop from a year earlier in the previous three months.(Updates with share movement in antepenultimate paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin’s Easing Volatility Sends Bullish Signal for Some

    (Bloomberg) -- A lull in Bitcoin’s wild swings in recent days has been taken by some as a tentative sign the fragile digital currency could recover.The world’s largest cryptocurrency was little changed at $36,425 as of 6:45 a.m. in New York on Tuesday, following two straight sessions of gains.Swings in the price -- as measured by the spread between its daily high and low -- have fallen to their lowest since the beginning of the year, despite reports over the weekend that U.S. financial authorities are preparing to take a more active role in regulating the crypto market. Bitcoin’s 10-day volatility fell back to 106% from a high of nearly 162% on May 24.“Despite another set of ‘negative headlines’ Bitcoin actually rose $2,000 over the weekend,” wrote Tom Lee, co-founder of independent research firm Fundstrat Global Advisors LLC in a note to clients. “I can’t help but view this as reinforcing the likelihood Bitcoin has bottomed, given bad news is not creating new lows.”Lee sees Bitcoin exceeding $125,000 before the end of the year, but is watching for a rise above $40,000 as a sign the digital currency has seen its lows for 2021.Bitcoin SlumpCryptocurrencies have experienced a torrid few months, with Bitcoin at one stage more than halving from its mid-April high on concerns about regulation from the likes of the U.S. and China and questions about the toll of its energy requirements on the environment. Prominent digital currency advocate and Tesla Inc. founder Elon Musk even went so far as to stop accepting Bitcoin as payment for vehicles.“Crypto is a tough gig right now, the tape is messy, and Bitcoin could easily break hard one way or the other,” Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Financial Pty, wrote in a note.On Thursday, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda joined the chorus of central bankers casting doubt on Bitcoin following its latest surge and slide. The governor of Sweden’s central bank said on Monday that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are unlikely to dodge regulatory oversight.Read more: Bitcoin Is Unlikely to Escape Regulation, Riksbank Governor SaysStill, some see the weekend’s relative calm as a sign that prices could recover, even as Bitcoin’s questionable environmental profile has eroded the argument that the token is bound to lure more mainstream investment. It has risen about 20% from its May low just above the $30,000 level.“As regulators engage there may be some unnerving headlines for the market, but engagement is a medium term positive for institutional adoption,” said Jonathan Cheesman, head of over-the-counter and institutional sales at crypto derivatives exchange FTX. “There are some tentatively positive signs at least that the worst fears haven’t become a reality.”(Updates price, adds context.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Costco disagrees with the Federal Reserve on the future of inflation

    Costco hints that inflation is here to stay, which stands in stark contrast to the most recent views expressed by the Federal Reserve.

  • Cathay Pacific hiring more local pilots despite travel slump

    (Reuters) -Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd has resumed recruiting pilots with residency rights in the territory as part of medium- to long-term planning, the airline said on Tuesday, despite having much of its fleet parked due to the pandemic. The move, which came just weeks after Cathay said it would close a pilot base in Canada and hours before the airline on Tuesday evening said it would proceed with plans to shut its pilot bases in Australia, points to a move away from a long-term strategy of employing many expatriates. Last year Cathay closed its regional arm Cathay Dragon, putting hundreds of pilots out of work, many of them citizens and permanent residents in Hong Kong.

  • Singapore-Listed Blockchain Firm Buys Crypto Staking Platform Moonstake

    Through its 100% ownership of Moonstake, OIO will receive a commission of up to 0.5% of staking assets.

  • Nio Gains As May Sales Almost Double, Citi Upgrades

    By Dhirendra Tripathi

  • France to set up 3 billion euro company support fund

    PARIS (Reuters) -France will set up a new 3 billion euro ($3.67 billion) fund to support mid-sized and large companies as they emerge from the coronavirus crisis, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday. "The aim is not to dilute shareholders, it's not the state's role to become French companies' main shareholder," Le Maire told a news conference. "Our aim is to ensure the transition from the crisis so companies can rebound," Le Maire said.

  • AMC Surges on Deal With Mudrick To Expand, ‘Go on Offense’

    (Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. gained Tuesday, extending last week’s rally, after raising $230.5 million with a stock sale to Mudrick Capital Management as the movie-theater operator pledged to “go on offense” with acquisitions.The agreement with New York-based Mudrick is for 8.5 million shares of common stock at $27.12 apiece, 3.8% more than Friday’s closing price, AMC said Tuesday in a statement. The company, now an icon among retail traders, jumped as much as 23% to $32 at the