GREEN SHEEP GROUP RECEIVES ROYAL ACCOLADE WITH KING'S AWARD FOR ENTERPRISE

STRATFORD-UPON-AVON, England , April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Sheep Group, leaders in baby bedtime products, has been awarded the prestigious King's Award for Enterprise in International Trade. The award is the second Royal recognition for the business, following The Queen's Award for Innovation which was granted in 2018.

Roger Allen (CEO) and Rosie Pritchard (Operations Director) prepare the Kings Award submission

This coveted business award is presented annually in the United Kingdom and specifically honours UK businesses that have demonstrated exceptional success in international trade, including exporting goods, services and expanding into new international markets.

The award recognises companies that have shown excellence in areas such as sales growth, innovation, market penetration, customer satisfaction, and demonstrated sustained success in international trade, making a significant impact on the UK economy through their global business activities.

Roger Allen, Chief Executive of Green Sheep Group commented: "We are absolutely delighted to be recognised with this prestigious award specifically for our endeavours in International Trade. When we started out, we were solely a UK-based company with just UK customers. However, as our product range grew and we launched new innovations, the opportunity for international expansion was evident and six years on, we have grown from selling to retailers in six countries, to selling on a wholesale basis to retailers in 30 countries. Adding in direct consumer customers, we now export to 45 countries around the world.

"The King's Award is highly regarded on both a national and international platform and will have a significant impact on the future of our business. I am so proud of our team and all the work they put into the business – this is their award. Over the past three years our turnover has grown by 142% and our international sales by over 198%, and our Queen's Award in 2018 undoubtably contributed to our overall success.

We have restructured our entire sales operation to better support our valued UK partners. And we can now move forward with further investments in International. The timing of our Award is outstanding news "

Winners of the King's Award for Enterprise in International Trade are selected through a rigorous evaluation process by an independent panel of judges, who review the performance and achievements of nominated companies.

Very few UK enterprises have received this Royal recognition since the Awards were first created in 1965 as The Queen's Award to Industry. The awards have now been renamed to reflect King Charles III's Accession.

Receiving the King's Award for Enterprise in International Trade is considered a significant honour and a mark of distinction for UK businesses. Winners are granted the right to use the prestigious King's Awards emblem for a period of five years, which can enhance their reputation and credibility in domestic and international markets. Additionally, winners are invited to attend a reception at Buckingham Palace and are recognised at a formal awards ceremony.

Based in Stratford-upon-Avon, the company is best known for its brands The Little Green Sheep, providing babies with the most natural environment possible. And Snuz, home to the multi award-winning SnuzPod bedside crib. Both brands esteemed for their excellent quality and beautiful designs.

