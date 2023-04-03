U.S. markets open in 2 hours 7 minutes

Green Shift Commences Trading on the OTCQB Marketplace

·3 min read
Green Shift Commodities Ltd.

TORONTO, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Shift Commodities Ltd. (TSXV: GCOM), (“Green Shift”, “GCOM” or the “Company”) (TSXV:GCOM) (OTCQB:UWEFF) is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the OCTQB under the symbol UWEFF. The listing complements GCOM’s recent eligibility for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company in the United States.

Trumbull Fisher, CEO and Director of GCOM commented, “Listing on the OTCQB marketplace marks an important milestone for GCOM, as it will provide increased exposure to U.S. investors and broaden our shareholder base. Importantly, this listing comes at a time of significant growth for our Company, as we have recently completed several strategic acquisitions that have expanded our portfolio and solidified our position as a first mover in hard rock lithium exploration in Argentina. We look forward to continuing to drive value for our shareholders as we pursue our vision of creating a more sustainable future.”

The OTCQB is a US trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group and is the premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage US and international companies committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

The OTCQB listing has the potential to further enhance trading volumes through an expansion of investment advisers’ ability to recommend investments to their US clients. Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The Company has also filed an OTCQB Voluntary Symbol Change Request to change its ticker symbol from “UWEFF” to “GRCMF” to align with the corporate rebrand completed in October 2022. Upon completion of the ticker symbol change, GCOM will notify its shareholders in a press release. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "GCOM".

About Green Shift Commodities Ltd.

Green Shift Commodities Ltd. is focused on the exploration and development of commodities needed to help decarbonize and meet net-zero goals.

The Company is developing the Berlin Deposit in Colombia. Apart from uranium, for clean nuclear energy, the Berlin Deposit contains battery commodities including nickel, phosphate, and vanadium. Phosphate is a key component of lithium-ion ferro-phosphate (“LFP”) batteries that are being used by a growing list of electric vehicle manufacturers. Nickel is a component of various lithium-ion batteries, while vanadium is the element used in vanadium redox flow batteries. Neodymium, one of the rare earth elements contained within the Berlin Deposit, is a key component of powerful magnets that are used to increase the efficiency of electric motors and in generators in wind turbines.

The Company recently acquired the district scale Rio Negro Project in Argentina. This Project represents an exciting opportunity to unlock the potential of over 500,000 Ha of land, known to contain hard rock lithium pegmatite occurrences that were first discovered in the 1960s but have seen little exploration since.

For further information, please contact:

Trumbull Fisher, CEO, Green Shift Commodities Ltd.
E: tfisher@greenshiftcommodities.com
Tel: (416) 917-5847

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain “forward looking statements”. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intensions for the future, and include, but not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company’s exploration and development activities, including the Berlin Deposit in Colombia and the Rio Negro Project in Argentina, decarbonization and net zero goals, the success of Company acquisitions, the Company’s continued eligibility for quotation on the OTCQB, and other activities, events or developments that are expected, anticipated or may occur in the future. These statements are based on assumptions, including that: (i) the ability to achieve positive outcomes from test work; (ii) actual results of our exploration, resource goals, metallurgical testing, economic studies and development activities will continue to be positive and proceed as planned, (iii) requisite regulatory and governmental approvals will be received on a timely basis on terms acceptable to Green Shift (iv) economic, political and industry market conditions will be favourable, and (v) financial markets and the market for uranium, battery commodities and rare earth elements will continue to strengthen. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in such statements, including, but not limited to: (1) changes in general economic and financial market conditions, (2) changes in demand and prices for minerals, (3) the Company’s ability to source commercially viable reactivation transactions and / or establish appropriate joint venture partnerships, (4) litigation, regulatory, and legislative developments, dependence on regulatory approvals, and changes in environmental compliance requirements, community support and the political and economic climate, (5) the inherent uncertainties and speculative nature associated with exploration results, resource estimates, potential resource growth, future metallurgical test results, changes in project parameters as plans evolve, (6) competitive developments, (7) availability of future financing, (8) the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including, without limitation, effects of COVID-19 on capital markets, commodity prices, labour regulations, supply chain disruptions and domestic and international travel restrictions, (9) exploration risks, and other factors beyond the control of Green Shift including those factors set out in the “Risk Factors” in our Management Discussion and Analysis dated May 2, 2022 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and other public documents available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Green Shift Commodities Ltd. assumes no obligation to update such information, except as may be required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.



