Green Silica Market is Estimated to Expand at a CAGR of 7.4% during the Forecast Period, TMR Report

Tires' physical and dynamic qualities, such as wet grip, tear resistance, abrasion resistance, and tensile strength are improved by green silica. This factor is likely to bolster growth of the global green silica market

Increasing use of green silica in tire manufacturing for the automotive sector is a major factor anticipated to drive growth in the global green silica market in the years to come.

WILMINGTON, Del, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The value of the global green silica market was stood at more than US$ 215.1 Mn in 2020. Research Report on Green Silica Market estimate the market to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. The global market is likely to cross valuation of US$ 466.9 Mn by 2031. Concrete that has been mixed with rice husk ash gradually loses its workability. Therefore, in order to make concrete easier to lay and compress, market participants in green silica market are likely to raise knowledge about the water-reducing admixtures that is expected to be utilized to produce usable concrete. The use of bio-based goods and greener alternatives in response to growing environmental risks and regulations placed on different chemicals, particularly silica, is likely to fuel drive future of green silica market during the forecast period.

The tire industry believes that silica can take on the environmental problems connected to tire manufacturing and substitute carbon black. Tire industry is likely to be the fastest growing market for green silica. Energy-efficient green tires can be made with green silica. In order to reduce carbon black content and boost tire performance, all major tire manufacturers worldwide are working toward increase of silica content of tires. These factors are projected to propel expansion of the global green silica market in the years to come.

Key Findings of Market Report

The main raw element, rice husk ash, gives silica unique qualities that improve performance of the product. After rice is milled, rice husk is created. It has a silica content of between 80% to 90%. If the conversion efficiency is greater than 70%, the recovery rate of silica from rice husk ash is around 90% to 95%. So, one of the cost-effective feedstocks that is likely to be utilized to produce silica is rice husk ash. Rice husk is one of the recent developments in green silica market.

The demand for green silica in the manufacture of automotive tires is anticipated to increase during the forecast timeline. So, a major driver anticipated to support future market demand for green silica is the rapidly expanding automobile industry.

The global market for green silica is projected to be driven by consumers' use of bio-based items as well as greener alternatives in response to the growing environmental hazards and regulations placed on different chemicals, such as silica.

Global Green Silica Market: Growth Drivers

In 2020, the tires category is likely to command the global green silica market, based on in terms of application. This can be largely attributed to the rise in global use of green silica in the manufacturing of vehicle tires.

In recent times, Western Hemisphere-based producers of green silica have made major strides toward securing themselves against the irregular supply from Asia Pacific, especially China, by shifting the bulk of production to their own nations.

Global Green Silica Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

BSB Nanotechnology Joint Stock Company

Wadham Energy Limited Partnership

Green Silica Group

Usher Agro Limited

Brisil Technologies Private Limited

Refratechnik Holding GmbH

Global Green Silica Market: Segmentation

Form

Powder

Granular

Micropearl

Source

Rice Husk Ash

Sugarcane Bagasse Ash

Bamboo Leaf

Corncob

Others

Type

Highly Dispersible Silica (HDS)

Easily Dispersible Silica (EDS)

Application

Consumer Goods

Industrial Rubber

Footwear

Food Products

Paints, Coatings, and Inks

Plastic Films

Others

End Use

Automotive

Paints & Coatings

Plastic & Packaging

Personal Care

Industrial

Food & Beverages

Others

