U.S. markets open in 2 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,382.50
    +34.25 (+0.79%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,127.00
    +288.00 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,120.50
    +111.00 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,201.00
    +24.20 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.02
    +0.73 (+1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.60
    +3.80 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.55
    +0.35 (+1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1744
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.04
    +2.23 (+10.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3672
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4270
    +0.0070 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,438.24
    -783.51 (-1.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,089.49
    -44.89 (-3.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,981.62
    +77.71 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

Green Stream Holdings Announces Its Structural Engineer Completed Soil Borings For 3 Megawatt Solar Farm; Construction Of Canopy To Begin Shortly

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Company Previously Engaged Structural Engineering Technologies, P.C. (SET) For Engineering & Test Boring Services; SET Is 80 Year Old Firm Nationally Renowned For Its Structural And Foundation Engineering Services

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ("the Company") (https://greensolarutility.com), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, today announced that the soil boring testing has been completed for the Metropolitan Avenue, Queens, NY. Now the Company can proceed to the construction phase for their Solar Farm canopies at the site.

CEO James DiPrima said: "The completion of this step will now allow us to enter into the construction phase on this site… with our other sites quickly following suit."

SET's two principals have over 80 years of combined experience in all facets of structural and foundation Engineering. S.E.T., P.C. has blended traditional, practical engineering skills with modern technological tools in a single firm that provides efficient and cost-effective solutions for all phases of a project.

​S.E.T., P.C. is not your typical structural engineering firm, but rather a rapidly growing design firm that provides demolition, structural, foundation, geotechnical, civil and environmental, value engineering, and forensic engineering services, as well as engineering support services for owners and contractors, interface with and obtaining approvals from NYC Department of Buildings (Excavation Unit, Concrete Enforcement Unit, Forensic Unit, etc.) and NYC Transit Authority.

S.E.T., P.C. has also expanded into directly providing soil borings, soil testing, underground environmental services, optical and vibration monitoring services, precondition surveys of existing facilities, and project management/advisory services for the support of excavation, foundation, and superstructure phases of your project.

The Company had previously engaged SET for the Preparation and Submission of Geotechnical Reports, based on Soil Borings, and samples taken by SET's driller. Report contained all pertinent new building data, brief site history, description of site geology, analysis and description of Soil Borings, and recommended foundation types for proposed new building. Approximately twelve (12) Soil Borings will be made for this site and were to be installed to an anticipated depth of 30 feet below grade. All Borings were installed to their desired anticipated depth, bedrock or refusal, whichever comes first.

About Green Stream Finance, Inc.

Green Stream Finance, Inc., a solar utility and finance company with satellite offices in Malibu, CA and New York, NY, is focused on exploiting currently unmet markets in the solar energy space, and is currently licensed in California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii, and Canada. The Company's next-generation solar greenhouses constructed and managed by Green Rain Solar, LLC, a Nevada-based division, utilize proprietary greenhouse technology and trademarked design developed by world-renowned architect Mr. Antony Morali. The Company is currently targeting high-growth solar market segments for its advanced solar greenhouse and advanced solar battery products. The Company has a growing footprint in the significantly underserved solar market in New York City where it is targeting 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of rooftop space for the installation of its solar panels. Green Stream is looking to forge key partnership with major investment groups, brokers, and private investors in order to capitalize on a variety of unique investment opportunities in the commercial solar energy markets. The Company is dedicated to becoming a major player in this critical space. Through its innovative solar product offerings and industry partnerships, the Company is well-positioned to become a significant player in the solar space.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Green Stream Finance, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Green Stream Finance, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For All Inquiries Contact:
+1 (424) 280-4096
president@greenstreamfinance.com

Website: greensolarutility.com
Phone number: (646) 669-7007

SOURCE: Green Stream Holdings Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664917/Green-Stream-Holdings-Announces-Its-Structural-Engineer-Completed-Soil-Borings-For-3-Megawatt-Solar-Farm-Construction-Of-Canopy-To-Begin-Shortly

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • Shell Investors Get Surprise $7 Billion Payout on Shale Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Dutch Shell Plc shareholders will get an unexpected $7 billion payout after the company promised to give them three quarters of the proceeds from the sale of Permian shale oil fields to ConocoPhillips. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon,

  • How the potential Evergrande collapse could impact cryptocurrencies

    Noelle Acheson, Head of Market Insights at Genesis Trading, discusses why Cryptocurrnecies tumbled on Monday.&nbsp;

  • Will the Stock Market Selloff Get Worse? Watch This Number.

    The S&P 500 had its worst day in months Monday, tumbling 1.7% on fears that property giant China Evergrande Group ‘s (ticker: 3333.Hong Kong) troubles may spill over into other markets. Friday, the S&P 500 fell below its 50-day moving average, a technical indicator that shows investors are losing confidence in the market outlook. The S&P 500 is 3.9% below its all-time high as of Monday’s close, at its lowest level since mid-June.

  • Evergrande isn’t the only reason the stock market is headed for its worst day in 2 months. Here are 7 other reasons.

    Monday's sharp downturn in stocks precipitated partly by the highly leveraged Evergrande in China isn't the only problem buffeting markets on Monday.

  • Why Evergrande has suddenly exploded into a potential global financial market crisis

    On Monday, this somewhat obscure, overseas risk suddenly shook up financial markets from Asia to Europe and the U.S., where all three major benchmark stock indexes, the S&P 500 (SPX) Dow industrials (DJIA) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) appeared to be headed for the worst one-day drop in more than two months. On one level, Evergrande—which reportedly faces at least $83.5 million in interest payments due on Thursday, with a 30-day grace period — is raising concerns about a liquidity crisis among all Chinese and Hong Kong property companies, as markets quickly turn off access to dollar funding. In a more macro way, the firm’s woes are bringing to the fore China’s wide-scale regulatory crackdown across most of its businesses, starting with technology giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (HK:9988) which is rattling confidence in the world’s second-largest economy.

  • Here's the biggest risk from the Evergrande crisis, says Goldman Sachs

    Fear contagion from the Evergrande crisis, warns Goldman Sachs.

  • Why Rare Earth and Lithium Stocks Crashed Today

    Monday put investors in lithium and rare earth metal stocks on the edge. While Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT: SLI) and Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) sank 10.7% and 13.3%, respectively, by 2:30 p.m. EDT, rare earth stock MP Materials (NYSE: MP) was down 8.5% by then. With concerning news from China and an electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturer slashing its outlook on supply shortages hitting electric-vehicle stocks hard, lithium and rare earth stocks were bound to feel the heat.

  • Fortunes Tumble From Seattle to Shenzhen in $135 Billion Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- A global rout in stock markets sparked by concerns over China Evergrande Group hit the world’s biggest fortunes Monday, with the richest 500 people losing a combined $135 billion.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Bil

  • Why Nucor, Cleveland-Cliffs, and Ferroglobe Shares Crashed Today

    A double blow from China sent metal stocks tumbling, but you should wait before dumping your shares.

  • Why Apple, Facebook, Amazon, and Other Tech Stocks Dropped Today

    What happened  Mounting concerns of a potential financial crisis in China drove investors to reduce risk on Monday. Here's how some of the largest and most popular tech stocks fared today: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), down 2.

  • 3 Ways to Invest in Meme Stocks Safely

    Many investors are drawn to meme stocks because they have the potential to be very profitable. Earlier this year, meme stocks like AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) and GameStop (NYSE: GME) saw their share prices soar, making investors in those companies who sold at a profit very wealthy. Or, to put it another way, the record-breaking gains AMC and GameStop saw earlier in the year were not necessarily reflective of the value of those companies.

  • Evergrande Declines Further After S&P Says Default Is Likely

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group slid deeper in equity and credit markets Tuesday, fueling concerns about broader contagion after S&P Global Ratings said the developer is on the brink of default.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Not many know what a powerful wealth compounding machine dividend stocks are. With reinvested dividends, those gains more than doubled to over 2,400%, proving time and again why dividend stocks are so worthy of your money. While you must never chase yields blindly, there's nothing like it if you can invest in dividend stocks that support their high yields with stable and growing dividends.

  • Uber revises third-quarter outlook after seeing first months of profitable adjusted Ebitda

    Shares of Uber Technologies Inc. rallied 4.3% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the updated its third-quarter outlook after the ride-share and delivery company saw its first months of profitability in adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in July and August. The company revised its gross bookings guidance range to between $22.3 billion and $23.2 billion from $22 billion to $24 billion. The company now expects adjusted Ebitda between negative $25 milli

  • Is Energy Transfer LP (ET) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

    Miller Value Partners recently released its Q2 2021 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The Miller Opportunity Trust Class I gained 4.18%, underperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index which returned 8.55% in the same quarter. You should check out Miller Value Partners’ top 5 stock picks for investors to buy […]

  • Can Lucid Stock Clear Up? This Is What You Need to Know

    EV stocks have witnessed quite a decent amount of interest from investors over the past few years. Several factors contributed to the surging investor enthusiasm for these stocks. Among the top contributors to investors' appetite for EV stocks has been the incredible growth seen with incumbents such as Tesla (TSLA), as well as the recently bullish political landscape for electric vehicles spurred by President Biden's American Jobs Plan. Of course, this narrative remains strong for growth investo

  • Evergrande fears sink stock market: Here’s what investors need to know about the teetering property giant

    Evergrande, a Chinese property giant, is on the brink of default. Here's what investors need to know.

  • This week's sell-off, brought to you by the letter 'C': Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.