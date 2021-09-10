U.S. markets open in 1 hour

Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its Ground-Mount Solar Farms

·7 min read
In this article:
  • Company Signs Agreement With Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Lead Application Process

  • KMB Design Group Is A Full Service Engineering Solutions Provider That Has Provided Designs And Engineering Services For Over 1,000 Projects Nationwide With Over 1,500 MW Of Solar Designed

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ("the Company") (https://greensolarutility.com), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, recently announced that it had engaged a nationally known a full service engineering solutions provider with extensive international expertise in the solar renewable energy field providing photovoltaic design and engineering services, to assist the Company in installing several ground-mount solar farms in the State of New York.

The Company previously contracted with KMB in order to have them conduct solar feasibility studies for three separate locations. Each site is 37 acres. The studies have been completed on two of the sites, This interconnection application is for the Hadley, N.Y. site.

CEO James DiPrima said: "An Interconnection Agreement is a contract with a utility for distributed generated systems, including solar photovoltaics. The agreement is a written notice to a utility company of plans to construct, install and operate any system which will be connected to the grid and must be submitted prior to the start of construction. After the utility receives the required documentation, the application is reviewed for approval."

He continued: "Management is excited to enter this stage of operations, as it can be an important step in our efforts to continue to increase shareholder value."

The project shall consist of the installation of 4,980 kWdc / 7,020 kWac of Photovoltaic modules installed on a ground mount racking system at Hadley - PV Installations, S Shore Road, Corinth, NY 12822. The projects shall be interconnected directly with the utility at one point of interconnection with a new service feeder from the utility substation. The scope of work will include Interconnection Drawings, electrical permit/construction drawings, and support through the construction phase.

Some of the scope of services to be provided by KMB are:

  • Coordinate with the client to kick off the projects and ensure receipt and dissemination of pertinent information and to ensure an agreed upon path forward.

  • Use existing field survey information in order to determine existing electric service location, conditions, interconnection points, available space for new equipment, and potential feeder routing.

  • Review the proposed array size and select appropriate inverters, medium voltage transformers, and other BOS equipment.

  • Discussions with Client on preferences, electrical service information, and review of the proposed electrical design.

  • Prepare a preliminary three-line diagram for the interconnection, and a site drawing with the following information:

  • Site placement

  • Module layout

  • Inverter and Equipment Locations and Selection

  • Anticipated conduit routing and interconnection point

  • AC and DC single line preliminary design

KMB will also create Electrical Engineering Construction Drawings, including:

  • Upon notice to proceed on the construction documents, KMB will create a full permit/construction drawing set utilizing the layout created in Helioscope, Civil Survey, and the racking design Layouts, and the Interconnection drawings as the basis of design.

  • KMB will incorporate any feedback received from the client and utility on the preliminary drawings and layout into the construction drawing set.

  • Coordinate with the racking system manufacturer selected by the Client and include details and design intent reflective of their system particulars and needs. The racking support structure shall be the responsibility of the manufacturer.

  • Discussions with Client on findings, preferences, any challenges identified, and the proposed electrical design.

  • Prepare electrical design and construction documents to include the following:

  • Cover sheet with relevant site and project information.

  • Site plan with equipment locations, conduit routing, and interconnection location.

  • Single-line and three-line diagram of the required distribution system to support the PV system installation.

  • Electrical circuiting design and layout for the PV installation including solar module strings, wire sizing, combiners, inverters, meters.

  • Perform all required NEC calculations and voltage drop calculations and identify key statistics on drawings.

  • Include detail of typical string electrical connection, inverter and PV modules, code required signage, etc.

  • Provide DAS wiring schematic based on DAS design drawings provided by DAS manufacturer.

KMB is a full service engineering solutions provider that has provided designs and engineering services for over 1,000 projects and 1,500 MW for a wide range of solar installations from small scale to large scale. KMB Design Group is at the forefront of the escalating solar industry and is considered a leading consulting firm in the renewable energy field providing photovoltaic design and engineering services. Licensed in 50 states. They have the ability to work nationally without limitations.

About KMB Design Group
KMB Design Group, LLC was founded by a team of seasoned professionals who have been working together for over 15 years. We are a service engineering solutions provider licensed in all 50 states of the United States and in Europe. We take a systematic approach to developing comprehensive solutions for our clients; guiding projects from conception through site acquisition, engineering and construction. Our extensive experience in the engineering and telecommunications industries provide a great foundation for a successful design firm. KMB's focus on technology and continuous improvement enables the firm to keep up with the latest innovations and provide state-of-the-art design solutions for our clients. KMB currently provides designs and engineering services for over 1,000 projects and 1,500 MW nationwide for a wide ranging size of solar installations. For more information, please visit: https://www.kmbdg.com or https://www.kmbdg.com/services/solar-engineering/

About Green Stream Finance, Inc.
Green Stream Finance, Inc., a solar utility and finance company with satellite offices in Malibu, CA and New York, NY, is focused on exploiting currently unmet markets in the solar energy space, and is currently licensed in California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii, and Canada. The Company's next-generation solar greenhouses constructed and managed by Green Rain Solar, LLC, a Nevada-based division, utilize proprietary greenhouse technology and trademarked design developed by world-renowned architect Mr. Antony Morali. The Company is currently targeting high-growth solar market segments for its advanced solar greenhouse and advanced solar battery products. The Company has a growing footprint in the significantly underserved solar market in New York City where it is targeting 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of rooftop space for the installation of its solar panels. Green Stream is looking to forge key partnership with major investment groups, brokers, and private investors in order to capitalize on a variety of unique investment opportunities in the commercial solar energy markets. The Company is dedicated to becoming a major player in this critical space. Through its innovative solar product offerings and industry partnerships, the Company is well-positioned to become a significant player in the solar space.

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Green Stream Finance, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Green Stream Finance, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For All Inquiries Contact:
+1 (424) 280-4096
president@greenstreamfinance.com
Website: greensolarutility.com
Phone number: (646) 669-7007

SOURCE: Green Stream Holdings Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663487/Green-Stream-Holdings-Inc-Begins-Application-for-Utility-Interconnection-Agreement-for-One-of-Its-Ground-Mount-Solar-Farms

