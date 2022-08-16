U.S. markets open in 4 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,292.00
    -6.25 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,859.00
    -14.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,662.50
    -18.75 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,021.90
    -1.90 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.64
    -0.77 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.20
    -7.90 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    20.07
    -0.21 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0137
    -0.0028 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.05
    +0.52 (+2.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2044
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9990
    +0.7270 (+0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,045.08
    -17.61 (-0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    571.58
    -19.19 (-3.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,541.34
    +32.19 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,868.91
    -2.87 (-0.01%)
     

Green Stream Holdings, Inc. To Engage A Stock Buyback Program

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Green Stream Holdings Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GSFI
Green Stream Holdings Inc.
Green Stream Holdings Inc.

The Company Has No Present Plans For Reverse Split And Restates It Is Addressing Program To Alleviate Dilution Of the Company’s Stock

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: GSFI) ("the Company") (https://greensolarutility.com), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, in response to shareholder requests for updates, today reiterated that it will use debt to employ a leveraged buyback program, and has, at present, no plans for a reverse stock split.

The stock buyback program will allow the Company to repurchase shares of the Company’s common stock. The frequency and amount of the stock buyback will be determined by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations and revenue.

A stock buyback occurs when a company buys back its shares from the marketplace. The effect of a buyback is to reduce the number of outstanding shares on the market, which increases the ownership stake of the stakeholders. Companies usually buy back shares because it believes the market has discounted its shares too steeply, to invest in itself or to improve its financial ratios.

CEO James DiPrima said: “We have also been significantly reducing Company debts and via our S-1 filing, we will be able to utilize those funds to enter into a buyback program to address the dilution of the Company’s stock. This allows us to not plan to enter into a reverse stock split, at this time.

By taking this path, we can increase shareholder value, while maintaining sufficient cash reserves to fund our business operations. We will buy back as many shares as possible and as fast as we can.”

About Green Stream Finance, Inc.
Green Stream Finance, Inc., a solar utility and finance company with satellite offices in Malibu, CA and New York, NY, is focused on exploiting currently unmet markets in the solar energy space, and is currently licensed in California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii, and Canada. The Company’s next-generation solar greenhouses constructed and managed by Green Rain Solar, LLC, a Nevada-based division, utilize proprietary greenhouse technology and trademarked design developed by world-renowned architect Mr. Antony Morali. The Company is currently targeting high-growth solar market segments for its advanced solar greenhouse and advanced solar battery products. The Company has a growing footprint in the significantly underserved solar market in New York City where it is targeting 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of rooftop space for the installation of its solar panels. Green Stream is looking to forge key partnership with major investment groups, brokers, and private investors in order to capitalize on a variety of unique investment opportunities in the commercial solar energy markets. The Company is dedicated to becoming a major player in this critical space. Through its innovative solar product offerings and industry partnerships, the Company is well-positioned to become a significant player in the solar space.

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Green Stream Finance, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Green Stream Finance, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For All Inquiries Contact:
president@greenstreamfinance.com 

Website: greensolarutility.com

SOURCE: Green Stream Holdings Inc.


Recommended Stories

  • Kiely Rodni was wearing sweatshirt with words ‘odd future’ the night she vanished, say police

    Investigators previously revealed she had borrowed a hoodie with the Lana Del Ray lyrics ‘you don’t want to be forgotten, you just want to disappear’ that night

  • Mr. Big Short Michael Burry Makes a Shocking Decision

    The investor, who successfully bet against the U.S. mortgage market before the 2008 financial crisis, has just made a huge gamble.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Loads Up on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    In the last month, both the S&P and the NASDAQ climbed back out of bear territory, and are registering 10% and 13% gains respectively. It’s enough to make investors' heads spin. Let's not forget, the markets presented investors with a bearish challenge in 1H22, with 6 straight months of losses. Headwinds, in the form of supply chain problems, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation at generational high levels, rising interest rates, all combined to give investors the shivers. For the retail inve

  • Is Tesla (TSLA) a Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The fund invest for the long term (meaning years…often decades…not quarters) in terrific, competitively advantaged, growth businesses managed by exceptionally talented individuals whom it trusts. Go over the fund’s top 5 positions to have […]

  • The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Has Now Raised Over $74 Million From Retail Investors

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions. Recent rumors suggested that Musk’s primary residence was a prefab house manufactured by Boxabl. It turns out, however, that the $50,000 foldable house is actually being used as a guest house. Wh

  • J.P. Morgan Says the Stock Market Is Poised for More Upside; Here Are 2 Stocks the Banking Giant Likes

    The big question on investors’ minds right now is, where will inflation go? And the related follow-up question, for everyone, is, how far will the Fed hike rates in response? The potential answers cover the full range of possibilities, from President Biden’s happy talk about ‘zero percent inflation,’ to the market bears predicting a full-blown economic depression. Count JPMorgan’s chief asset management strategist David Kelly among the bulls. He’s not convinced by the doomsayers, and sees the re

  • Saudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal invested more than $500 million in Russian firms around the time of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, in a sign of the careful political position the Gulf state has maintained with its OPEC+ partner.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?How the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold

  • Follow Warren Buffett’s Lead. Park Your Cash in This Ultra-Safe Investment.

    Investors can buy the short-term Treasury bills, now yielding as much as 3%, from the government and brokers or get exposure through funds.

  • Lithium Stocks Keep Running With SQM Earnings On Deck

    Lithium stocks kept up their hot streak on Monday, helped by progress of the Inflation Reduction Act. The focus turns to SQM earnings on Wednesday.

  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -725% and 5.55%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • If you really want to be rich, you need to do this, says Mark Cuban

    Recently, we came across a simple piece of money advice from billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban on his Maverick blog that we felt resonated in today’s money-stressed world. Indeed plenty of pros agree with him that saving money can make you, if not rich, then at least richer (and the good news is this: savings accounts are now paying far more than they did a year ago, and you can find the best rates you can get here). “The first step is you have to want to make changes,” says certified financial planner Spencer Betts of Bickling Financial Services.

  • Walmart set to report earnings ahead of Tuesday's opening

    Walmart is among several of the major retailers expected to report earnings this week.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Bought Apple, Chevron Stock, Sold GM, Verizon

    Berkshire Hathaway's purchases were modest in the quarter relative to heavy buying in first quarter.

  • Meme stocks are a 'self-containing loop,' market strategist explains

    Retail traders are back at it again — using a signature playbook to push meme stocks and other assets higher.

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy Before Market Rally Begins

    In this article, we discuss the 10 tech stocks to buy before the market rally begins. If you want to read about some more tech stocks to buy before the market rally begins, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Before Market Rally Begins. The brief rally in technology stocks over the past few […]

  • Dow Jones Futures: Fed Minutes, Home Depot, Walmart Earnings Up Next

    Dow Jones futures were quiet late Monday. Home Depot and Walmart earnings are due out Tuesday followed by Wednesday's Fed minutes.

  • Don’t Give Up on the Chip Makers. These 9 Stocks Look Like Bargains.

    Profit warnings from Nvidia and Micron have sent a chill through chip stocks, but the long-term opportunity is still intact.

  • Wall Street analysts downgrade Cisco, Dollar General, Vroom, Shift stocks

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Wall Street analysts downgrading shares of Cisco, Dollar General, Vroom, and Shift.

  • Unity Stock Tumbles After Board Rejects AppLovin’s $17.5 Billion Buyout Bid

    Videogaming company Unity Software  on Monday rejected AppLovin’s  $17.54 billion takeover offer and said it would move ahead with its merger with ironSource an Israeli software company that helps mobile developers scale their apps. App marketing services company  AppLovin (ticker: APP) had proposed to buy Unity Software earlier this month. According to AppLovin, the combined company could have generated more than $3 billion in run-rate adjusted Ebitda, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, by the end of 2024. Comparatively, Unity (U) and ironSource (IS) are expected to generate a run rate of $1 billion in adjusted Ebitda, during the same period, Unity’s recent press release states.

  • Tencent-Backed Giants Dive on Report of $24 Billion Meituan Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s biggest investees plummeted after Reuters reported the social media giant intends to sell all or much of its $24 billion stake in food delivery giant Meituan to appease Beijing.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Cit