U.S. markets open in 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,858.00
    +24.25 (+0.63%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,191.00
    +144.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,989.25
    +82.25 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,751.30
    +12.50 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.61
    -1.99 (-1.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,707.80
    -2.40 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    18.71
    -0.13 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0238
    +0.0087 (+0.86%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9950
    +0.0350 (+1.18%)
     

  • Vix

    24.89
    +0.66 (+2.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2011
    +0.0060 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.5870
    -0.5350 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,067.00
    +24.64 (+0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    505.30
    +27.12 (+5.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,242.44
    +19.20 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,961.68
    +173.21 (+0.65%)
     

Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Management Provides Shareholder Update

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Green Stream Holdings Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GSFI
Green Stream Holdings Inc.
Green Stream Holdings Inc.

The Company Has Been Reducing Debt; Has No Present Plans For Reverse Split

NEW YORK, NY, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: GSFI) ("the Company") (https://greensolarutility.com), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, in response to shareholder requests for updates, today said that it has been significantly been reducing Company debt, and has, at present, no plans for a reverse stock split.

CEO James DiPrima said: “In response to many shareholder requests for updates, we shared that, as we move several projects through the approval processes, we have also been significantly reducing Company debts. Additionally, in response to shareholders, we also shared that, at present, there are no present plans to affect a reverse stock split, at this time.”

About Green Stream Finance, Inc.
Green Stream Finance, Inc., a solar utility and finance company with satellite offices in Malibu, CA and New York, NY, is focused on exploiting currently unmet markets in the solar energy space, and is currently licensed in California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii, and Canada. The Company's next-generation solar greenhouses constructed and managed by Green Rain Solar, LLC, a Nevada-based division, utilize proprietary greenhouse technology and trademarked design developed by world-renowned architect Mr. Antony Morali. The Company is currently targeting high-growth solar market segments for its advanced solar greenhouse and advanced solar battery products. The Company has a growing footprint in the significantly underserved solar market in New York City where it is targeting 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of rooftop space for the installation of its solar panels. Green Stream is looking to forge key partnership with major investment groups, brokers, and private investors in order to capitalize on a variety of unique investment opportunities in the commercial solar energy markets. The Company is dedicated to becoming a major player in this critical space. Through its innovative solar product offerings and industry partnerships, the Company is well-positioned to become a significant player in the solar space.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Green Stream Finance, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Green Stream Finance, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For All Inquiries Contact:
president@greenstreamfinance.com  

Website: greensolarutility.com

SOURCE: Green Stream Holdings Inc.


Recommended Stories

  • Congress deliberates a $52 billion semiconductor bill — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    In today’s world, the markets cannot be separated from politics. Case in point – the semiconductor subsidy bill currently before Congress. The bill, which holds the promise of some $52 billion worth of subsidies for the US semiconductor industry, was stalled in the Congressional processes for several months but last week got a boost from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In a move not sees as particularly coincidental, Pelosi’s husband just last month exercised a call option to purchase more than $5 m

  • Nancy Pelosi’s husband just bought over $1 million of this chip stock right before a $52 billion subsidy vote — is there still time to tag along?

    Follow the real smart money?

  • IBM beats expectations in second-quarter earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down IBM's second-quarter earnings results, which was a beat on both the top and bottom line.&nbsp;

  • Netflix Users are Leaving; 3 Rival Streamers Seeing Big Gains

    Netflix expects to lose 2 million subscribers this quarter, but they're not turning off their TVs.

  • Johnson & Johnson Tops Profit Estimates but Trims Full-Year Outlook

    Johnson & Johnson (ticker: JNJ) shares were up 0.6% in premarket trading Tuesday to $175.35. Pharmaceutical sales rose 6.7% to $13.3 billion. Revenue from Covid-19 vaccines of $544 million beat Wall Street estimates.

  • High Tide Announces C$10 Million "Bought Deal" Public Offering

    High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks-and-mortar as well as global e-commerce assets, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase 4,310,400 units ("Units") from the treasury of the Company, at a price of C$2.32 per U

  • Nancy Pelosi’s husband buys millions worth of Nvidia stock ahead of chip-manufacturing bill vote

    Paul Pelosi bought as much $5 million worth of stock in software and computer chip company Nvidia in June.

  • Scaramucci Halts Withdrawals in a Fund After Stock, Crypto Swoon

    (Bloomberg) -- Anthony Scaramucci’s Skybridge Capital suspended redemptions in one of its funds after sharp declines in stocks and cryptocurrencies, according to people familiar with the decision. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskThe Legion Strategies fund suspended redemptions because private companies, which are harder to sell,

  • GE’s Three-Way Split Is Near. What the New Companies Will Be Called.

    General Electric revealed on Monday the names of the three companies after the split, which begins in 2023. The 'GE' survives in all three names.

  • Johnson & Johnson Tops Second-Quarter Targets, Trims Full-Year Outlook

    Johnson & Johnson early Tuesday topped second-quarter sales and earnings estimates but trimmed its full-year outlook.

  • General Electric Unveils New Brand Names, Logo, Ahead of Historic Split

    "Today marks a key milestone in GE's plan to become three independent, laser-focused companies," said CEO Larry Culp.

  • Alphabet Stock: What the Charts Say After 20-for-1 Stock Split

    Alphabet stock just underwent a 20-for-1 stock split. Here's how to trade the stock after the event.

  • AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile Earnings Are Coming. Key Areas to Watch.

    AT&T (ticker: T) and Verizon Communications (VZ) have both raised prices or limited device promotions on some of their plans this year, while T-Mobile US (TMUS) has kept pricing steady. How those trends affected second-quarter profit margins and subscriber growth—and what management teams predict for the second half of 2022—will be key areas of focus for investors and analysts. AT&T stock has returned 16% including dividends year to date, versus a nearly19% loss for the S&P 500 Much of that outperformance has come since early April, when the telecom giant completed a spinoff of WarnerMedia —which subsequently merged with Discovery to create Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)—and refocused on the telecom business.

  • Lockheed Martin stock falls premarket after sales and profit miss expectations

    Shares of Lockheed Martin Corp. shares fell 3.5% in premarket trading Tuesday after the aerospace and defense contractor reported second-quarter results that missed analysts' profit and sales estimates. Net income was $309 million, or $1.16 a share, which included non-operational charges of $1.7 billion. The company's net income was $1.81 billion, or $6.52 a share, in the prior year's quarter. The Factset consensus for earnings per share was $1.88. Sales were $15.44 billion, down from $17.02 bil

  • Apple reportedly set to slow hiring and spending

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Dave Briggs, Seana Smith, and Rachelle Akuffo discuss a new report that Apple will be slowing down hiring and spending in some of its divisions. The stock is dragging markets lower.

  • Two Giant Miners Warn of Tougher Times as World Demand Wavers

    (Bloomberg) -- Mining giant BHP Group has joined rival Rio Tinto Group in signaling more turbulence to come for commodities producers as costs balloon and demand for everything from iron ore to copper hits headwinds.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskThe world’s biggest miner warned Tuesday of an “overall slowing of global growth”

  • Boeing lands deal for 30 737 MAX jets from Miami's 777 Partners

    FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) -Private equity firm 777 Partners on Tuesday agreed to buy 30 more Boeing 737 MAX jets as it expands its low-cost airline plans. The Miami-based investment firm said it plans to buy both the main 737 MAX 8 model and the higher-density 737 MAX 8200 version. It said it plans to buy up to 66 MAX jets in part for a new planned low-cost airline.

  • Oil Stocks Rise As Halliburton Beats Earnings Estimates; More Field Service Giants To Report

    Oil service giants are announcing second-quarter earnings this week, giving investors an idea of the outlook for oil production.

  • Shopify Inc.'s (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Shopify's (NYSE:SHOP) recent performance, when its stock has declined 46...

  • Berkshire Nears 20% Stake in Occidental Petroleum After New Buys

    Berkshire Hathaway continues to add its stake in Occidental Petroleum and now holds 19.4% of the energy company after new purchases totaling more than $100 million this past Thursday and Friday, according to a filing late Monday. Berkshire Hathaway (Ticker BRK/A, BRK/B) bought 1.9 million shares of Occidental Petroleum (OXY) late last week at prices ranging from $56 to $59 a share and now holds 181.7 million shares worth about $11 billion, according to its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Berkshire seems headed toward a 20% stake in Occidental that would allow it to include a proportionate share of the energy company’s earnings in its financial results rather than just dividends received.