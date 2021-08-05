U.S. markets close in 6 hours 17 minutes

Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Announces That It Sees Its Solar Greenhouse Technologies As Answer To Growing Consumer Demand For Urban Gardening Needs

Green Stream Holdings Inc.
·6 min read
In this article:
It’s The Company’s Rooftop Farming And Conversion Old Shipping/Cargo Containers Into Inexpensive Greenhouses For Urban And Inner City Neighborhoods, Is Its Entrance Into The Rapidly Growing Urban Gardening Sector

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: GSFI) ("the Company") (https://greensolarutility.com),an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, which had previously announced that it would be entering the rapidly growing urban gardening sector with solar greenhouses dedicated primarily to rooftop farming, and a program to project to convert old shipping/cargo containers into inexpensive greenhouses for urban and inner city neighborhoods, today confirmed it focus on serving the underserved, and announced that within the next few weeks it expects to launch its premiere self-contained Solar Greenhouses with its own irrigation system and back-up battery supply.

CEO James DiPrima said: “Our company has always had its focus on helping the underserved… being a socially responsible company. Last year when the company announced this innovation, Madeline Cammarata, our then CEO who is now passed, spoke of her vision for this project… and what she said is still impactful now! Madeline had also shown the rest of us, the importance of social responsibility and that every company should try to make not just money… but to make people’s lives better. She said: “In inner cities across the USA a silent public health scourge stalks children and families living in urban sprawl and the scourge is this: lack of access to locally sourced, fresh, organically grown produce. Our Solar Greenhouses takes under-utilized space and turns them into sustainable inner city farms, harnessing collected solar energy and runoff water to become an oasis for healthy produce to be reintroduced into urban deserts and improve the health and well-being of the community. I am thrilled to highlight to our shareholders the continually refined focus of Green Stream on our unique, niche, business paradigm: the Community Solar Project. The Community Solar Project is an elegantly simple solution to basic renewable energy and sustainability challenges faced by high energy cost urban areas around the nation.”

“In the last few years, rooftop gardening has been growing exponentially. The opportunity and necessity to grow crops on rooftops and inside tall building allows for an efficient use of the limited space found in cities and we have the infrastructure in place to begin cultivating these structures alongside and even within a select group of our current projects."

He continued, "We are confident that a new generation of organic super-sized food products grown locally under strict fully climatized conditions, will provide the next generation of urban cuisine, not to mention a supply source for community minded stores like Whole Foods, Target and local markets… "Now we have the ability to significantly impact the communities we serve with the opportunity for multiple streams of income from each project, from providing electricity for the public utilities, to growing fresh fruits and vegetables for the local restaurants. Growing season is 24 -7/365 in our climate-controlled roof top greenhouses powered by solar arrays, and with dual-benefit: storing power during the day for use at night and utilizing excess power to sell back to communities as an energy source."

About Green Stream Finance, Inc.

Green Stream Finance, Inc., a solar utility and finance company with satellite offices in Malibu, CA and New York, NY, is focused on exploiting currently unmet markets in the solar energy space, and is currently licensed in California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii, and Canada. The Company's next-generation solar greenhouses constructed and managed by Green Rain Solar, LLC, a Nevada-based division, utilize proprietary greenhouse technology and trademarked design developed by world-renowned architect Mr. Antony Morali. The Company is currently targeting high-growth solar market segments for its advanced solar greenhouse and advanced solar battery products. The Company has a growing footprint in the significantly underserved solar market in New York City where it is targeting 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of rooftop space for the installation of its solar panels. Green Stream is looking to forge key partnership with major investment groups, brokers, and private investors in order to capitalize on a variety of unique investment opportunities in the commercial solar energy markets. The Company is dedicated to becoming a major player in this critical space. Through its innovative solar product offerings and industry partnerships, the Company is well-positioned to become a significant player in the solar space. Please visit: https://greensolarutility.com

About Chuck’s Vintage:

Chuck’s Vintage, a division, provides its clients access to historical fashion accessories, garments and complete ensembles from a bygone era. In these times of uncertainty, and ever-changing conditions, , Chuck’s Vintage is doing its best to provide clients with a consistent white glove experience. Come to Chuck's for the denim but stick around and complete your look with the founder's sampling of vintage American workwear: rugged military and work boots, buttery leather bomber jackets, and soft, perfectly worn-in vintage 70's rock tees. Classic American Cool.

Chuck's Vintage was founded by GSFI former CEO Madeline Cammarata (fka Madeline Harmon), who hailed from an illustrious background in fashion. Her career began as a fashion model, where she was soon discovered by the iconic and provocative fashion photographer Helmet Newton, launching Cammarata to the runways of Europe. Returning to the US, Madeline found a powerful niche in the high fashion world of denim, where she was instrumental in providing fabric development for powerful brands like 7 For All Mankind and provided thousands of pieces to celebrity and business elites from Steve Jobs to Morrisey and everywhere in between. Please visit: https://chucksvintage.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Green Stream Finance, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Green Stream Finance, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For All Inquiries Contact:
+1 (424) 280-4096
president@greenstreamfinance.com

SOURCE: Green Stream Holdings Inc.

Website: https://greensolarutility.com

Instagram: chucksvintage original

Phone: +1 (646) 669-7007


