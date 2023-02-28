Green Street's Real Estate Alert Proclaims: Private-Capital Property Sales Remained Resilient in 2022

--Brokers advised on $90.4 billion in sales priced between $5 million and $25 million,

up 7.7% year-over-year, while institutional sales priced over $25 million decreased 21.5%.--

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Street's Real Estate Alert has released its annual ranking of brokers representing sellers of assets priced between $5 and $25 million, or private-capital real estate market transactions. The rankings across multiple property types were published in the Feb. 21 Real Estate Alert special supplement, a culmination of the publication's 2022 broker rankings in the institutional marketplace (deals over $25 million).

Some $90.4 billion of private-capital property sales closed in 2022, up 7.7% from $83.9 billion in the prior year. By comparison, the $25 million-and-over market was down 21.5% year-over-year, Real Estate Alert reported.

The publication interviewed multiple brokerage industry experts about the resilience of the private-capital property sector during periods of inflation or economic downturns. Although questions persist regarding whether enough transactions have closed so far this year to end price discovery, "barring broader economic instability, deal flow should pick up in the second half," according to the supplement.

"Property sales valued at $5 million to $25 million continued to hold up better than the institutional marketplace in 2022 — and for the first time, Marcus & Millichap was the segment's lead brokerage," Real Estate Alert reported. Marcus & Millichap captured an 18.3% market share, with a total of nearly $14 billion in closed transactions.

Rounding out the top five positions in the broker rankings were 2) CBRE, 3) Cushman & Wakefield, 4) Jones Lang LaSalle and 5) Colliers.

In addition to the $5-$25 million deal broker rankings, Real Estate Alert's new complimentary special supplement available for the public to download further highlights transaction and market-level data accessible through Green Street's web platform. The broker rankings fuel Green Street's U.S. Sales Comps database, which contains more than 20 years of verified investment sales transactions totaling $4.5 trillion in value.

Download the Real Estate Alert Special Supplement for the full 2022 rankings and analysis of deals valued between $5 million and $25 million.

