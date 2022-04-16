Green Tea Market - 36% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Flavored Green Tea Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The green tea market estimates a market value of USD 5.48 billion from 2021 to 2026 as per the latest market report by Technavio. In addition, the report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 5.99%. 36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the green tea market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe and North America. The increasing number of organized retailing outlets making green tea products easily available to the consumers will facilitate the green tea market growth in APAC over the forecast period

Latest market research report titled Green Tea Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Request a Free Sample Report

Green Tea Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the green tea market by Product (Flavored green tea and Unflavored green tea) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The green tea market share growth in the flavored green tea segment will be significant for revenue generation. The main focus of the green tea vendors is the millennial population, which has displayed a high inclination to try out new flavors. Over the last five years, many new green tea flavor combinations with superfruits such as blueberry, cranberry, acai berry, raspberry, and blackberry were launched in the market and have successfully found traction among the millennials in emerging and developed countries of the world. Thus, the growing population of millennials and the increasing number of vendors launching products featuring innovative flavors are major drivers that would drive the growth of the global flavored green tea market during the forecast period.

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a Free sample report

Green Tea Market: Growing accessibility to green tea products through organized retailing to drive growth

Story continues

The growing accessibility to green tea products through organized retailing is one of the key drivers supporting the green tea market growth. Convenience products such as RTD (Ready to drink) green tea powders and blends are predominantly sold by large and organized retailers as manufacturers in the market who distribute their products primarily through them. Supermarkets are one of the major distribution channels that supply nutritious, convenient, and affordable food and beverage products. Additionally, the rising disposable income of people also plays an important role in raising the demand for supermarkets. Some of the major retailers that supply fresh foods and beverages in India include Reliance Fresh, Aditya Birla Retail, and others. Thus, the demand for supermarkets is rising in developing countries, which will be beneficial for manufacturers of products such as RTD green tea powders, green tea blends, and loose green tea.

Green Tea Market: Innovative flavor combinations and packaging innovations are major trends to fuel the market growth

Innovative flavor combinations and packaging innovations are the key green tea market trends that are contributing to the market growth. Increasing awareness about the health benefits of the consumption of green tea all over the world has increased the consumption rate and demand for green tea products, which, in turn, has led to growing competitiveness in the green tea sector. Vendors and manufacturers in the green tea market have been trying to innovate products with new ingredients and flavors to provide more differentiated products to their customers. To fulfill the growing demand for green tea products and cater to the changing taste styles and consumer preferences, vendors have started launching variants with innovative combinations. Such initiatives will propel the green tea market growth during the forecast period.

To know about other drivers & trends - Request a Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

The caffeine-based drinks market share is expected to increase by USD 194.28 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.55%. Download a free sample now!

The tea market has the potential to grow by USD 16.20 billion from 2021 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.19%. Download a free sample now!

Green Tea Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.99% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.48 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.36 Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aiya Europe GmbH, Arbor Teas, Associated British Foods plc, Compagnie Coloniale SA, Davidsons Organics, Equal Exchange, Five Mountians, Fortnum and Mason, Heavenly Tea Inc., ITO EN Ltd., MARIAGE FRERES, MJF Group, Nestle SA, PALAIS DES THES, Rishi Tea and Botanicals, Tata Consumer Products Ltd., The Art of Tea LLC, The coca cola co., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Republic of Tea, and Unilever PLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Flavored green tea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Unflavored green tea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Arbor Teas

10.4 Associated British Foods plc

10.5 Davidsons Organics

10.6 Five Mountians

10.7 Heavenly Tea Inc.

10.8 ITO EN Ltd.

10.9 Tata Consumer Products Ltd.

10.10 The coca cola co.

10.11 The Republic of Tea

10.12 Unilever PLC

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/green-tea-market---36-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac--flavored-green-tea-segment-to-be-significant-for-revenue-generation--technavio-301525596.html

SOURCE Technavio