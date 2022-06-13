Green Tea Market to Touch USD 23.95 Billion by 2030 at 7.50% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future

Green Tea Market Research Report: Information by Form (Powder, Tea Bags, Loose Leaf, and Others), Category (Organic and Conventional), Distribution Channel [Store-Based (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, and Others) and Non-Store-Based], and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)– Forecast till 2030

New York, US, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Tea Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Green Tea Market Research Report: Information by Form, Category, Distribution Channel, and Region – Forecast till 2030", the market is expected to garner a revenue of USD 23.95 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.50%.

Market Scope:

Green tea is considered one of the world's healthiest beverages. Green tea is more than just a beverage for hydration. The green tea plant has a variety of beneficial substances that make their way into the finished beverage. Tea is abundant in polyphenols, which are natural substances with health advantages such as anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer properties.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 23.95 Billion CAGR 7.50% (2022–2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Form, Category, Distribution Channel and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Massively Rising Number of Heftiness Cases and Individuals Experiencing Cardiovascular Infections

Competitive Dynamics:

The major market players of the market are:

Arizona Beverages USA

Tata Global Beverages Limited

The Republic Of Tea

Unilever PLC

East West Tea Company, LLC

The Bigelow Tea Company

Numi, Inc.

Starbucks Corporation

Organic India

Associated British Foods Plc

Mekor Corporation

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Cape Natural Tea Products Pty Ltd

Celestial Seasonings

Hankook Tea USA, Inc.

COVID-19 Analysis:

Due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global supply chain for different types of tea has faced a sudden disruption. The disruption of trade activity caused by nationwide lockdowns in many nations has hindered the expansion of the green-type tea sector. However, rising worries regarding immunity and general health have re-established the market for nutritional beverages across retail channels, which is anticipated to remain throughout and after the pandemic. During and after the pandemic, the increased interest in consuming antioxidant-rich foods and beverages to minimize the risk of sickness is anticipated to raise the market for tea.

The market for green tea is segmented according to type, form, and distribution channel.

Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

The expanding awareness of the medical benefits and the expanding focus of consumers on living a healthy lifestyle are a number of the essential variables that are anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, the astronomically increasing prevalence of obesity and cardiovascular disease is anticipated to boost global demand for green tea.

It is widely acknowledged that green tea effectively reduces LDL cholesterol, illness cells, and head and body vibrations. Additionally, green tea aids substantially in fat reduction. These elements are anticipated to stimulate the growth of the overall market throughout the next few years.

The rising trend of proper nutrition and hydration has substantially increased consumer demand for functional beverages. Green tea includes a high level of a cancer-preventing ingredient that slows the aging of cells and tissues and promotes healthy physique.

The increasing demand for improved supplement beverages to reduce the risk of various diseases drives the market's expansion. Increasing research and development activities to encourage unique tea varieties, such as naturally improved, natural, unadulterated, and eco-friendly tea varieties, also help the industry. In the next years, it is anticipated that advancements in tea packaging technology would contribute to market growth.

However, the high cost of green tea relative to black tea and the lack of awareness, particularly in developing nations, are anticipated to restrain the growth of the global green tea market over the next few years. Farmers' ignorance of appropriate farming practices and the safe use of agrochemicals often reduces production and raises the price of the product. The tea crop is highly reliant on particular meteorological conditions, making it extremely susceptible to climate change.

Segmentation based on Type:

Tea bags have the largest market share due to their wide availability, portability, and ease of storing. Technological advances in the tea processing sector have allowed businesses to invest in eco-friendly and food-grade tea bags in order to capitalize on rising customer demand for clean-label products. In the next years, market growth is anticipated to be fueled by the rising demand for tea bags with novel tastes.

Segmentation based on Category:

The market for organic products is being driven by the rising desire for clean-label items.

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel:

The supermarket/hypermarket industry is in a constant state of change, and investors are profiting on customers' desires for a convenient shopping experience. The use of innovative technologies and equipment on the floor enables shops to supply consumers with beverages of sufficient quality.

Regional Evaluation:

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the global market. The district is a global center for many types of tea, with the greatest production of green tea. Numerous tea producers and consumers are accounted for by the largest proportion of the market in the Green Tea Industry Analysis. The region's market is being bolstered by the expansion of businesses as a result of the deterioration of financial conditions. In addition, the presence of large tea-producing nations, such as China, Sri Lanka, India, and Indonesia, as well as agroclimatic zones and favorable climatic conditions, drives market growth. In addition, shifting consumer preferences for healthy and natural products foster expansion in the regional market. The APAC market is anticipated to maintain its strength over the forecast period.

According to the Green Tea Market Forecast, North America is the second-largest market in the world. The growth of the market is driven by the evolution of lifestyle and the acceptance of sound utilization design. The growing health-conscious population in the region influences market growth. Consumers have a higher prevalence of lifestyle-related health issues, such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular illnesses, as a result of today's stressful lifestyle. This has contributed to the increased demand for tea as a preventative measure against certain diseases. Millennials in the region have a greater need for tea due to the increasing popularity of functional beverages.

