U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.76 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.43 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.91
    +0.84 (+0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,863.40
    +6.10 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    22.16
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0755
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2624
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.2950
    +0.2100 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,648.88
    +1,577.80 (+5.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    669.14
    +39.65 (+6.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,617.25
    +31.79 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,369.43
    +587.75 (+2.19%)
     

Green Technology and Sustainability Market size to grow by USD 26.10 bn | Technavio

·13 min read

This report analyzes the green technology and sustainability market by product (solution and services) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

NEW YORK, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The green technology and sustainability market is driven by factors such as the increasing use of RFID sensors across industries. The use of RFID, sensor networks, biometrics, and nanotechnologies is propelling the demand for IoT to handle a range of applications such as smart grid, eHealth, and intelligent transportation. Sensors and smart devices connected via high-speed data can autonomously perform tasks, which necessitates new forms of green communication.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Green Technology and Sustainability Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Green Technology and Sustainability Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The market size is expected to grow by USD 26.10 bn from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period.

Request a Sample Report to learn about other factors impacting the growth of the market

Green Technology And Sustainability Market: Major Segmentation

By product, the solution segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Emerging technologies are offering new opportunities for green technology and sustainable development. Therefore, the increasing awareness regarding technology-related environmental hazards is driving the adoption of green technology and sustainability solutions across the world. This, in turn, will fuel the growth of the green technology and sustainability market during the forecast period.

By geography, North America will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth of the market will be driven by factors such as growing consumer and industrial interest in the use of clean energy resources and the rising environmental consciousness. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US is a key country for green technology and sustainability in North America.

Green Technology And Sustainability Market: Major Trend

The rise in the number of green data centers is a trend in the green technology and sustainability market. Green cloud computing is primarily based on green data center technologies. A green data center is a service facility that uses energy-efficient technologies for data management, storage, and data operations. Owing to high energy consumption, the adoption of green data centers is expected to grow across the world, which is likely to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The report will help businesses make effective decisions. Download a Sample Report Now!

Green Technology And Sustainability Market: Key Vendor Offerings

  • AAA Taranis Visual Ltd. - The company offers green technology and sustainability solutions such as precision agriculture solutions for farmers to lower waste and improve environmental sustainability.

  • ConsenSys Software Inc. - The company offers green technology and sustainability solutions such as blockchain technology to maximize green financing and collaboration.

  • CropX Inc. - The company offers green technology and sustainability solutions such as irrigation systems for agriculture to optimize water and energy efficiency.

  • General Electric Co. - The company offers green technology and sustainability solutions such as renewable energy solutions that combines onshore and offshore wind, hydro and innovative technologies.

  • International Business Machines Corp. - The company offers green technology and sustainability solutions such as AI-powered solutions and platforms to help plan a sustainable path forward in climate risk management, infrastructure and operations, supply chain, electrification, energy and emissions management, and sustainability strategy.

Reasons to Buy Green Technology And Sustainability Market Report:

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist green technology and sustainability market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the green technology and sustainability market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the green technology and sustainability market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of green technology and sustainability market vendors

This report can be personalized according to your business needs. Speak to our Analyst

Related Reports

Engineering Services Outsourcing Market by Sourcing, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Smart Home Safety Market by Product, Service, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Green Technology And Sustainability Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 23.8%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 26.10 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

22.57

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 31%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Singapore, France, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AAA Taranis Visual Ltd., ConsenSys Software Inc., Cority Software Inc., CropX Inc., Digi International Inc., ENGIE SA, Fortive Corp., General Electric Co., Hortau Inc., International Business Machines Corp., LO3 Energy Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., Schneider Electric SE, SMAP Energy Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Trace Genomics Inc., Wolters Kluwer NV, and Xylem Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Solution - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Singapore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AAA Taranis Visual Ltd.

  • 10.4 ConsenSys Software Inc.

  • 10.5 CropX Inc.

  • 10.6 General Electric Co.

  • 10.7 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 10.8 LO3 Energy Inc.

  • 10.9 Salesforce.com Inc.

  • 10.10 Trace Genomics Inc.

  • 10.11 Wolters Kluwer NV

  • 10.12 Xylem Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/green-technology-and-sustainability-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-26-10-bn--technavio-301556559.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Oil prices climb to over 2-month highs ahead of EU meeting on Russia sanctions

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Monday, hitting their highest in more than two months, as traders waited to see whether the European Union would reach an agreement on banning Russian oil imports. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped 72 cents, or 0.6%, to $115.79 a barrel, extending solid gains made last week. The EU is due to meet on Monday and Tuesday to discuss a sixth package of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, actions Moscow calls a "special military operation".

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Analysis-How the Ukraine conflict is reshaping global oil markets

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has reconfigured the global oil market, with African suppliers stepping in to meet European demand and Moscow, stung by Western sanctions, increasingly tapping risky ship-to-ship transfers to get its crude to Asia. The reroutings mark the biggest supply-side shakeup of the global oil trade since the U.S. shale revolution altered the shape of the market around a decade ago and suggest Russia will be able to navigate a European Union (EU) oil ban, provided Asia and China continue to buy its crude.

  • Costco Stock: Here's Why You Should Own Shares

    Inflation and supply chain issues have cast a dark shadow over retail stocks. Never mind that people still need to eat even when prices go up, Target stock has dropped 26.9% over the past month and Walmart shares are down 16% during that same time period. Walmart and Target have leverage when it comes to the supply chain.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Meta’s German Oculus Blockade Has Startups Facing Harsh Reality

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc.’s ongoing battle with German regulators has created a stumbling block for the country’s nascent virtual reality industry.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionGoldman Says Bull Market in Battery Metals Is Finished for NowStocks Gain on China Virus Easing; Dollar Falls: Markets W

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • I retired at 50, went back to work at 53, and then a medical issue left me jobless: ‘There’s no such thing as a safe amount of money’

    “Retiring early is a dream for many people,” said Landon Tan, a certified financial planner. “But those years of not working diminish your chance of a successful retirement more than almost any other metric we toggle when making financial plans.” When planning to retire early, those extra years need to be considered — at the forefront of retirement, but also in the back end if you live longer than anticipated.

  • Putin says he's willing to discuss resuming Ukrainian grain shipments

    Russia and Ukraine account for nearly a third of global wheat supplies, while Russia is also a key global fertilizer exporter and Ukraine is a major exporter of corn and sunflower oil. "For its part, Russia is ready to help find options for the unhindered export of grain, including the export of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports," the Kremlin said.

  • Serbia's Vucic says agreed 3-year gas supply contract with Putin

    Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday he had agreed a new three-year gas supply contract in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "I can not speak about the price now, all details will be agreed with Gazprom," Vucic told reporters. Vucic said that Serbia he had agreed with Putin that the price of gas would be linked to the oil price, but did not elaborate.

  • Volkswagen says supply-chain problems are easing even as some Audi buyers face year-long wait times

    Chairman Herbert Diess said Volkswagen is seeing a “clear improvement through summer” on the supply of microchips it needs for its vehicles.

  • The Perfect Stock-Split Stock for This Wild Market (Hint: It's Not Amazon or Tesla)

    If there was an investing version of Paul Revere today, he might ride around proclaiming, "The stock splits are coming!" Several big companies are poised to conduct stock splits soon. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shareholders recently voted in favor of a 20-for-1 stock split scheduled for June 3, 2022. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has announced its intention to conduct a stock split this year.

  • Brent Crude Oil Price Update – Strong Upside Bias with Initial Target $118.95, Followed by $123.25

    Trader reaction to $115.80 and $115.56 will likely determine the direction of the August Brent crude oil futures contract early Monday.

  • COVID and the Ukraine War may have kickstarted an age of food protectionism

    Fears over food shortages are pushing many countries around the world to block their food exports. It's a risky move.

  • Toyota misses April global production target due to COVID, parts shortage

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's Toyota Motor Corp on Monday said it missed its global production target for April as COVID-19 outbreaks and a parts shortage slowed its post-pandemic recovery. The world's largest automaker by sales produced 692,259 vehicles last month, a 9.1% drop from the same month last year, and falling short of an earlier plan of making about 750,000 vehicles worldwide. Toyota last week downgraded its global production plan for June to around 800,000 vehicles due to the impact of COVID-19 containment measures in China and signalled the possibility of lowering its full-year output plan of 9.7 million vehicles.

  • 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

    If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind. According to Business Insider, real estate and tourism businesses often hire local writers to craft city and neighborhood guides.

  • Tata Motors looks to buy Ford India plant in electric vehicle push

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian automaker Tata Motors Ltd has signed an agreement to potentially buy a Ford Motor manufacturing facility in the western state of Gujarat as it looks to ramp up its production of electric vehicles. The owner of Jaguar Land Rover already dominates India's fledgling electric car market, which the government is trying to grow by offering companies billions of dollars in incentives. Tata said it would invest in new machinery and equipment at the plant through its electric mobility unit and expects the facility to have a production capacity of 300,000 units each year after the works complete.

  • Asian markets rise after Wall Street’s rebound and as China eases COVID lockdowns

    Asian stocks rose Monday after Wall Street rebounded from a seven-week string of declines and China eased anti-virus curbs on business activity in Shanghai and Beijing.

  • Asian stocks rise after Wall St breaks string of declines

    Asian stocks rose Monday after Wall Street rebounded from a seven-week string of declines and China eased anti-virus curbs on business activity in Shanghai and Beijing. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index finished Friday up 6.6% for its biggest weekly gain in 18 months after surging inflation declined in April.