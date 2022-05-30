Green Technology and Sustainability Market size to grow by USD 26.10 bn | Technavio

This report analyzes the green technology and sustainability market by product (solution and services) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

NEW YORK, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The green technology and sustainability market is driven by factors such as the increasing use of RFID sensors across industries. The use of RFID, sensor networks, biometrics, and nanotechnologies is propelling the demand for IoT to handle a range of applications such as smart grid, eHealth, and intelligent transportation. Sensors and smart devices connected via high-speed data can autonomously perform tasks, which necessitates new forms of green communication.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Green Technology and Sustainability Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The market size is expected to grow by USD 26.10 bn from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period.

Request a Sample Report to learn about other factors impacting the growth of the market

Green Technology And Sustainability Market: Major Segmentation

By product, the solution segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Emerging technologies are offering new opportunities for green technology and sustainable development. Therefore, the increasing awareness regarding technology-related environmental hazards is driving the adoption of green technology and sustainability solutions across the world. This, in turn, will fuel the growth of the green technology and sustainability market during the forecast period.

By geography, North America will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth of the market will be driven by factors such as growing consumer and industrial interest in the use of clean energy resources and the rising environmental consciousness. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US is a key country for green technology and sustainability in North America.



Green Technology And Sustainability Market: Major Trend

Story continues

The rise in the number of green data centers is a trend in the green technology and sustainability market. Green cloud computing is primarily based on green data center technologies. A green data center is a service facility that uses energy-efficient technologies for data management, storage, and data operations. Owing to high energy consumption, the adoption of green data centers is expected to grow across the world, which is likely to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The report will help businesses make effective decisions. Download a Sample Report Now!

Green Technology And Sustainability Market: Key Vendor Offerings

AAA Taranis Visual Ltd. - The company offers green technology and sustainability solutions such as precision agriculture solutions for farmers to lower waste and improve environmental sustainability.

ConsenSys Software Inc. - The company offers green technology and sustainability solutions such as blockchain technology to maximize green financing and collaboration.

CropX Inc. - The company offers green technology and sustainability solutions such as irrigation systems for agriculture to optimize water and energy efficiency.

General Electric Co. - The company offers green technology and sustainability solutions such as renewable energy solutions that combines onshore and offshore wind, hydro and innovative technologies.

International Business Machines Corp. - The company offers green technology and sustainability solutions such as AI-powered solutions and platforms to help plan a sustainable path forward in climate risk management, infrastructure and operations, supply chain, electrification, energy and emissions management, and sustainability strategy.

Reasons to Buy Green Technology And Sustainability Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist green technology and sustainability market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the green technology and sustainability market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the green technology and sustainability market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of green technology and sustainability market vendors

This report can be personalized according to your business needs. Speak to our Analyst

Related Reports

Engineering Services Outsourcing Market by Sourcing, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Smart Home Safety Market by Product, Service, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Green Technology And Sustainability Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 23.8% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 26.10 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 22.57 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, Singapore, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AAA Taranis Visual Ltd., ConsenSys Software Inc., Cority Software Inc., CropX Inc., Digi International Inc., ENGIE SA, Fortive Corp., General Electric Co., Hortau Inc., International Business Machines Corp., LO3 Energy Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., Schneider Electric SE, SMAP Energy Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Trace Genomics Inc., Wolters Kluwer NV, and Xylem Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Solution - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Singapore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AAA Taranis Visual Ltd.

10.4 ConsenSys Software Inc.

10.5 CropX Inc.

10.6 General Electric Co.

10.7 International Business Machines Corp.

10.8 LO3 Energy Inc.

10.9 Salesforce.com Inc.

10.10 Trace Genomics Inc.

10.11 Wolters Kluwer NV

10.12 Xylem Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/green-technology-and-sustainability-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-26-10-bn--technavio-301556559.html

SOURCE Technavio