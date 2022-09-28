U.S. markets close in 1 hour 15 minutes

Green Technology and Sustaniability Market is expected to display a steady growth by 2027|CAGR: ~24%| UnivDatos Market Insights

·5 min read

NOIDA, India, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights the Green Technology And Sustainability Market v is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 24% from 2021-2027, reaching 48 billion by 2027. The analysis has been segmented into Component (Solutions and Services); Technology (IoT, Digital Twin, Cloud Computing, Blockchain, and Others); Region/Country.

UnivDatos Logo
UnivDatos Logo


Click here to view the Report Description & TOC

https://univdatos.com/report/green-technology-and-sustainability-market/

The green technology and sustainability market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market  drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the green technology and sustainability market. The green technology and sustainability market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market  that are influencing the market  growth. Furthermore, this statistical market  research repository examines and estimates the green technology and sustainability market at the global and regional levels.

Request for Sample Pages

https://univdatos.com/get-a-free-sample-form-php/?product_id=26018

Market  Overview

The global green technology and sustainability market is growing on account of the increasing investments in critical infrastructure is likely to drive the green technology and sustainability market. For instance, in 2020, the US government has committed a federal investment of USD 1.7 trillion in climate resilience and clean energy over the course of the next 10 years. Furthermore, growing environmental awareness and growing concerns among organizations and individuals about global warming are the factors driving the growth of the green technology and sustainability market. Moreover, increased demand for eco-friendly products or less harmful products is driving the growth of the market. The government initiatives for dropping the carbon footprint and minimizing waste production are major factor that is anticipated to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact

The recent covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the world and has brought a state of shock to the global economy. The global pandemic has impacted the manufacturing and ICT industry and has transformed the way of working. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the green technology and sustainability market as there has been a decrease in the number of industries who invested in the green technology.

Click here to view the Report Description & TOC

https://univdatos.com/report/green-technology-and-sustainability-market/

The global green technology and sustainability market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

  • Based on component, the market is segmented into solutions and services(consulting, integration and deployment, support and maintenance). The solutions segment is expected to achieve a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The rise in the awareness of technology causing environmental hazards is a major factor that drives the adoption of green technology and sustainability solution among verticals across the globe, which, in turn, drives the green technology and sustainability market growth.

  • Based on technology, the market is segmented into IoT, digital twin, cloud computing, blockchain, and others. The blockchain segment held a significant share of the green technology and sustainability market in 2020 and is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. The growth of blockchain can be attributed to the various benefits provided by blockchain technology such as blockchain increasing trust, security, transparency, and the traceability of data shared across a business network and delivering cost savings with new efficiencies.

Have a Look at the Chapters - https://univdatos.com/report/green-technology-and-sustainability-market/

Green Technology And Sustainability Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

  • North America (US, Canada, Rest of North America)

  • Europe (Germany, France, Spain, UK, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • Rest of the World

For a better understanding of the market  adoption of Search and Rescue Robots, the market  is analyzed based on its worldwide presence in the countries such as North America (US, Canada, Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, UK, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Rest of World. North America held a prominent share of the global green technology and sustainability Market in 2020 and is expected to showcase a prominent growth rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the presence of leading green technology and sustainability service providers and the integration of cloud and IoT with green technology and sustainable market solutions.

The major players targeting the market  include

  • Enablon

  • Salesforce

  • Microsoft

  • Schneider Electric

  • Engie Impact

  • Intelex

  • Enviance

  • LO3 Energy

  • Isometrix

  • Taranis

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market  competition, market  share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the green technology and sustainability market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market  research report include:

  • What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the green technology and sustainability market?

  • Which factors are influencing the green technology and sustainability market over the forecast period?

  • What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the green technology and sustainability market?

  • Which factors are propelling and restraining the green technology and sustainability market?

  • What are the demanding global regions of the green technology and sustainability market?

  • What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

  • What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.

Browse Other Related Research Reports from UnivDatos Market  Insights

Green Technology and Sustainability Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute

Details

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2027

Growth momentum

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 24%

Market size 2027

USD 48 billion

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World

Major contributing region

North America to Dominate the Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market

Key countries covered

United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, and India

Companies profiled

Enablon, Salesforce, Microsoft, Schneider Electric, Engie Impact, Intelex, Enviance, LO3 Energy, Isometrix, and  Taranis

Report Scope

Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling

Segments Covered

By Component; By Technology; By Region/Country


About UnivDatos Market  Insights (UMI)

UnivDatos Market  Insights (UMI) is a passionate market  research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. We believe in delivering insights through Market  Intelligence Reports, Customized Business Research, and Primary Research. Our research studies are spread across topics across the world, we cover market s in over 100 countries using smart research techniques and agile methodologies. We offer in-depth studies, detailed analysis, and customized reports that help shape winning business strategies for our clients.

Contact

UnivDatos Market  Insights
Ankita Gupta
Director Operations
Ph: +91-7838604911
Email: Ankita.gupta@univdatos.com
Website: https://univdatos.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1225049/UnivDatos_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/green-technology-and-sustaniability-market--is-expected-to-display-a-steady-growth-by-2027cagr-24-univdatos-market--insights-301635390.html

SOURCE UnivDatos Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.

