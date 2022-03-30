U.S. markets open in 1 hour 55 minutes

Green Thumb Industries to Hold First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on May 4, 2022

Green Thumb Industries
CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RYTHM, Dogwalkers and incredibles branded cannabis products, today announced it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET following the release of its first quarter 2022 financial results.

The earnings conference call may be accessed by dialing 844-883-3895 (Toll-Free) or 412-317-5797 (International). Investors may pre-register for the call by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10165081/f21bb7f3d8. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Green Thumb’s website at https://investors.gtigrows.com and will be archived for replay.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called RISE. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 17 manufacturing facilities, 76 open retail locations and operations across 15 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs approximately 3,800 people and serves millions of patients and customers each year. The company was named to Crain’s Fast 50 list in 2021 and a Best Workplace by MG Retailer magazine in 2018, 2019 and 2021. More information is available at www.GTIgrows.com.

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Andy Grossman
EVP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com
310-622-8257

Grace Bondy
Corporate Communications
gbondy@gtigrows.com
517-672-8001

Source: Green Thumb Industries


