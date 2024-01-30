Green thumbs: Pueblo urban farm supplies southern Colorado chefs with healthy microgreens

A Pueblo family's hobby has germinated into an urban farm that supplies microgreens to restaurant chefs who go the extra mile to provide locally sourced ingredients for their dishes.

It all started when Dylan Addington got a bonsai tree for his birthday from his wife, Randi (Gonzales) Addington.

"He got really into it and started studying planting cycles — he's very into the science aspect of it," Randi Addington explained. "From there, he figured out the whole microgreen process."

The couple became so enamored with growing microgreens they carved out a 20-by-10-foot space in their home where they created a humidity- and temperature-controlled environment, complete with grow lights and HEPA filters to create the perfect setting for cultivating microgreens. When they contemplated taking the hobby to the next step of actually marketing and selling the microgreens, Dylan Addington, who is a full-time information technology software guru, encouraged his wife to take the ball and run with it.

Ryan Hill, owner of Union PIzza Co. serves up a microgreen loaded avocado flatbread dish to Randi Addington, owner of Zendo Greens, who grows the the greens on her urban farm in Pueblo.

Although Randi Addington also has a full-time job as a regional manager for a podiatry company, she wanted to start the small business in the spirit of her entrepreneur father, the late Rudy Gonzales, who owned Route Auto Specialists and later Summit Auto for 36 years in Pueblo. Her late mom, Rose Gonzales, was the bookkeeper for the businesses and also worked for Pueblo School District 60.

"I can remember telling my dad at a very young age that I wanted to be a CEO and he told me, 'Whatever you want to do, do it,'" she recalled.

The Central High School grad developed a strong business background thanks to a bachelor's degree from Colorado State University Pueblo and a master's in business administration from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.

"I did an analysis and found out that this is a good market for microgreens," she explained. "The closest growers are in Castle Rock and Denver, so the southern Colorado market was untapped."

Zendo Greens sprouts

In a nod to the Buddhist dedication to zen meditation, Randi Addington named the company Zendo Greens and the slogan "Consciously Cultivated" was born.

"There is something about putting your hands in soil and growing plants that is very meditative," she said. "I try to exercise mindful eating too, where you taste everything and eat with your full attention on how it tastes and feels."

"We essentially have this urban farm on our property that is licensed through the city and the state," Randi Addington said. "Our hallmark blend has radish, arugula and broccoli microgreens, and I named it the Bessemer Blend as an homage to the neighborhood where I grew up."

The greens are grown in soil and take just seven to 10 days to grow from germination to harvest.

"It's like instant gratification," she joked. "But even if you harvest four hours past the peak, the flavor can change."

Bessemer Blend microgreens top off avocado flatbread at Union Pizza Co inside the Fuel & Iron Food Hall, 400 S. Union in downtown Pueblo.

Selling microgreens to restaurants

The business' first customer was Chef Ryan Hill, who moved to Pueblo from Seattle, Washington, five years ago to start Blackbox Cafe with his father. Hill liked adding the Zendo sunflower microgreens to dishes like his chicken salad sandwich.

When Vicy Stone opened the Sacred Bean at 209 S. Union, she too requested the microgreens, which she uses on many of her dishes.

Later, Hill established Union Pizza Co. at the Fuel & Iron Food Hall, 400 S. Union Ave., and reached out to Addington again to sign up for microgreen deliveries. They star prominently on Hill's flatbread dishes.

"It's amazing. I love working with microgreens because they are the staple of high-end dishes. Getting ingredients like Pueblo chiles and microgreens that are grown locally is so important, not only for my dishes but for the growers because the impact is huge on small vendors," Hill explained.

"Growers like Randi are a godsend because they offer their products at an affordable price point. I love her Bessemer Blend because it adds this slightly bitter, fresh component to most of my flat breads," he said.

The overwhelming customer favorite is the avocado flat bread, which is loaded with "all kinds of nice things and the greens are right on top," Hill said.

"The best place to taste the microgreens is on a chef's meal," Randi Addington said.

The Sacred Bean, 209 S. Union Ave., uses microgreens on dishes like this artichoke avocado toast.

How healthy are microgreens?

"They pack a power punch and have more nutrition than the mature vegetables. They have a ton of antioxidants and are loaded with vitamins C, E and K, lutein and beta-ceratine," Addington said.

"I don't traditionally like eating salads, broccoli, or Brussels sprouts. So I can get my veggie vitamins in very small quantities," Randi Addington said with a laugh. "They have more intense, complex flavors and I just love the color, flavor and texture of microgreens."

Canteloupe microgreens are ideal as dessert toppings, including ice cream.

What does the future hold for Zendo Greens?

Currently, Zendo Greens supplies 12 to 24 ounces of microgreens to local restaurants each week.

"It doesn't sound like a lot, but it's manageable," she said.

If the business starts to grow, Addington said she would be willing to see where it takes her.

"I would love to be the supplier for all southern Colorado restaurants," she said.

Among the microgreens she is experimenting with are dessert microgreens like cantaloupe microgreens, which can add a tasty zing to ice cream and desserts.

"You can eat microgreens on everything — scrambled eggs, nachos — you can just experiment with them on so many things," Randi Addington said.

To find out more, visit the Zendo Greens Facebook page or Instagram page. To reach Zendo Greens, email zendomicrogreens@gmail.com.

