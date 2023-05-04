Green Walls Market Size to Surpass USD 4.31 Billion by 2032

The Brainy Insights

The green walls market will experience rapid growth due to the increasing demand for housing, which will drive the global green walls market during the forecast period.

The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 2 billion in 2022 global green walls market will reach USD 4.31 billion by 2032. The rate of global industrialization and urbanization has accelerated in the recent past. The demand for housing has grown as the per capita income of the population has increased. Property developers are multiplying worldwide to meet the soaring demand for housing. Similarly to this, governments are expanding their investments in infrastructure. Building and construction are expected to be in higher demand as efforts are made to improve connection and networking through roads, ports, railroads, and airports. Governments have been pushed to increase their expenditure on constructing hospitals, schools, affordable housing, community spaces, and public utilities as a result of the need to raise the quality of life and standard of living for citizens. The use of green walls will increase with the rapid pace of infrastructural development given the need to balance sustainability with the nation's growth.



Key Insight of the global green walls market



North America is expected to rise the fastest during the forecast period.



The building and construction industry will expand due to the rising infrastructure investment by public and private actors, which will also fuel the expansion of the regional green walls market. The region's growth will also be aided by technical developments and easier access to goods due to the presence of major market players. The regional market for green walls will benefit from the growing emphasis on sustainable measures.



In 2022, the panel segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 43% and market revenue of USD 0.86 billion.



The type segment is divided into felt, panel and trellis. In 2022, the panel segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 43% and market revenue of USD 0.86 billion.



In 2022, the outdoor segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 57% and market revenue of USD 1.14 billion.



The application segment is divided into indoor and outdoor. In 2022, the outdoor segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 57% and market revenue of USD 1.14 billion.



In 2022, the mat segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 35% and market revenue of USD 0.70 billion.



The medium segment is divided into loose growth, mat, sheet and structural. In 2022, the mat segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 35% and market revenue of USD 0.70 billion.



In 2022, the manufacturing facilities segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 30% and market revenue of USD 0.60 billion.



The end-user segment is divided into office spaces, hospitals, residential, landscaping, hotels and restaurants, public spaces, manufacturing facilities and others. In 2022, the manufacturing facilities segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 30% and market revenue of USD 0.60 billion.



Advancement in market



March 2023 – A pioneer in vertical green infrastructure, Biotecture has a track record of successfully creating, putting in place and maintaining green living walls both in the UK and abroad. Recent initiatives include Wimbledon Court No. 1, 20 Fenchurch Street in London, and the Canary Wharf area's living walls. The benefits of urban greenery are numerous, ranging from lowered air pollution to improved well-being. Living walls are an efficient way to add additional plants to urban areas when there is a physical and financial space shortage.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The world's accelerating rate of urbanization



The population and rising disposable income have facilitated the trend towards urban settlements. The greater employment prospects of urban settlement fuel rural-urban migration. Additionally, it provides easier access to additional amenities. The booming service and manufacturing industries also aid in quick urbanization. The developing world is also catching on to the increased financial investment in creating smart cities. Globally, rapid urbanization is driven by rising populations, rapid urbanization, and expanding government programmes to construct urban settlements. The building and construction sector is at the forefront of growing urbanization Offering areas for residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental activities. The building and construction industry has been compelled to incorporate sustainable and eco-friendly solutions in its products as a result of growing worries about air pollution, extreme temperatures, and noise pollution. Green walls are very well-liked because they are efficient in lowering air pollution, managing acoustics, and adjusting thermal insulation. Because of their great sustainability, they are becoming more and more well-liked over the world. Therefore, the worldwide market for green walls will gain from rising urbanization.



Restraint: High maintenance of green walls



In essence, green walls are covered in flora that receives nourishment from the soil and water system below. It is necessary to ensure the constant flow of water and soil, sufficient sunlight, and suitable nutrients to maintain their survival. Any leak or improper maintenance can cause spills that muck up the interior areas, threaten the structural integrity of the walls, and harm the surrounding vegetation. In addition, if the flora is not frequently inspected, insects may be drawn to it, which could harm users. Regular conditioning, pruning, and other care are required to keep the vegetation under control and aesthetically acceptable to the audience. As a result, maintaining green walls properly needs a lot of money, time, effort, and trained labour, which could impede the market's expansion.



Opportunity: The beneficial government policies and rules



Governments worldwide are urged by climate change to adopt environmentally beneficial and sustainable policies whenever practical. High temperatures brought on by climate change have already made millions of people susceptible to heat exhaustion and heat stroke. A pricey and unsustainable way to reduce the high heat is air conditioning. The government is consequently promoting green walls as a viable and efficient option to moderate temperatures. With their vegetation, green walls can provide cleaner air, lessen noise pollution, and provide thermal insulation. Green walls are being pushed to be used in residential, commercial, and industrial settings through supportive regulations, rewards, and moral persuasion. Consequently, beneficial government actions will present profitable market prospects in the forecast period.



Challenge: The availability of other sustainable options



The high installation and maintenance costs discourage clients from opting for green walls. Additionally, green walls may not necessarily be ideal for every infrastructural unit. Clients prefer easy-to-maintain and cheaper sustainable options like solar panels, underfloor heating, etc., instead of green walls. Furthermore, green walls more or less are restricted to one space dedicated to aesthetic purposes. Users prefer hassle-free and simple-to-install/use sustainable options at home. Therefore, the higher preference for alternative sustainable options to reduce air pollution, high temperatures and sound pollution will challenge the global green walls market's growth.



Some of the major players operating in the global green walls market are:



• ANS Group Global Ltd

• Biotecture Ltd

• ELT India

• Green Mood

• GreenBlue Urban Ltd

• GSky Plant System Inc

• Meamea

• Moss Trend

• Paisajismo Panot Vegetal

• TREEBOX



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product Type



• Felt

• Panel

• Trellis



By Application



• Indoor

• Outdoor



By Medium



• Loose Growth

• Mat

• Sheet

• Structural



By End User



• Office Spaces

• Hospitals

• Residential

• Landscaping

• Hotels and Restaurants

• Public Spaces

• Manufacturing Facilities

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



