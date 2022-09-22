Green Zebra Networks, Div of GZ6G Technologies Corp., Signs Exclusive Agreement With RE/MAX

GZ6G Technology Corp

Local Realtor’s Office Transforms IT Infrastructure With Green Zebra Innovation

LAS VEGAS, NV, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Green Zebra Networks, a division of GZ6G Technologies Corp., (OTCQB: GZIC), focuses on IT advisory services, IT networking and IT managed services for small to medium size businesses in Southern California.

GZ6G Technologies, Corp. is a global smart technology solutions provider for smart stadiums, universities, airports, hospitality and smart city projects , offering enterprise smart solution advisory services, smart products and services to its clients. The Company helps enterprise clients that lack time, staff, expertise, and/or technology to future proof a client venue location.

GZ Networks has entered into an engagement agreement with an Orange County, California-based real estate chain, RE/MAX, as its IT service provider. This Orange County engagement will provide an opportunity to service other RE/MAX locations as the environment is similar office to office. This new partnership is one of several opportunities GZ Networks has been cultivating for small to medium size businesses (SMBs).

The initial focus on the Southern California region gives the GZ Networks senior management team the opportunity to train and prepare team members for enterprise accounts. With a quickly expanding roster of potential clients for enterprise accounts, GZ6G and GZ Networks are working quickly to enhance in-house expertise as an IT service provider in order to prepare for larger enterprise accounts as the opportunities arise.

Along with IT services offered to clients, GZ Networks offers a package of robust security services intended to protect sensitive customer and staff data from cyber-attacks for key service providers such as law offices, bank buildings, hotels, bars, and restaurants. The GZ Networks team of business advisors examine current business structures in place and provide analysis and suggestions to secure and optimize networks. HIPAA compliance allows further security where needed for hospitals, doctor’s offices, and healthcare facilities to safeguard patient data.

Currently specializing in the Southern California market, Green Zebra Networks is a key advisor to its clients, and not just another IT service provider. Beyond data backup, cybersecurity, and network monitoring, the GZ Networks team of dedicated business advisors provide relevant business solutions supported by technology and ongoing support.

“We offer advisory services to business owners that fill a gap in relevant technical expertise,” commented Karl Hoenecke, Director of Sales and Operations for Green Zebra Networks, “Our objective is to make it easier for companies to conduct business. We do this by adding value with our advisory services, reducing overhead costs, and providing round-the-clock technical support. Our goal isn’t to offer band aids to current issues, but to provide thoughtful solutions that enable companies to execute their business strategy free from technology worries.”

Services provided for the local RE/MAX office include:

Update computers and stabilize the environment

Perform a migration to new office platform

Implement critical, foundational security

Providing managed backup and business continuity solutions

Providing whole-office Voice Over IP (VOIP) phone solutions



“Working with our business advisor, Vera, has made us believers in the IT advisory business model,” said Priscilla, owner and broker of the Orange County-based RE/MAX location. “She took the time to get to know our business, our pain points, and provided clear directives on ways to scale and improve the efficiency of the office. We apply a high standard towards the realtors we bring on. We used the same system for GZ Networks and they succeeded in hitting the checklist of items we were looking for when others couldn’t. Through this new infrastructure, we look forward to bringing on new team members and invite interested candidates to join us.”

“Managing IT networks for SMBs, such as RE/MAX, is part of the vital work Green Zebra provides to businesses,” said Coleman Smith, CEO of GZ6G Technologies. “In addition to the larger enterprise accounts, we’re currently working with we have established several recurring income accounts and are seeking partnerships with other SMBs to improve their infrastructure and workflow.”

About GZ6G Technologies

GZ6G Technologies provides smart digital technologies through its proprietary platform to offer 5G and Wi-Fi 6 technology applications to large venues, including stadiums and universities, and municipalities nationwide. Through a family of four business units, the Company advises on critical decisions about how best to store, process and protect data, upgrade facilities and building operations with emerging wireless and IoT applications, helping to create new revenue streams and profit centers.

