Green Zebra Networks, Div of GZ6G Technologies Corp., Signs Exclusive Agreement With RE/MAX

0
GZ6G Technology Corp
·5 min read
GZ6G Technology Corp
GZ6G Technology Corp

Local Realtor’s Office Transforms IT Infrastructure With Green Zebra Innovation

LAS VEGAS, NV, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Green Zebra Networks, a division of GZ6G Technologies Corp., (OTCQB: GZIC), focuses on IT advisory services, IT networking and IT managed services for small to medium size businesses in Southern California.

GZ6G Technologies, Corp. is a global smart technology solutions provider for smart stadiums, universities, airports, hospitality and smart city projects, offering enterprise smart solution advisory services, smart products and services to its clients. The Company helps enterprise clients that lack time, staff, expertise, and/or technology to future proof a client venue location.

GZ Networks has entered into an engagement agreement with an Orange County, California-based real estate chain, RE/MAX, as its IT service provider. This Orange County engagement will provide an opportunity to service other RE/MAX locations as the environment is similar office to office. This new partnership is one of several opportunities GZ Networks has been cultivating for small to medium size businesses (SMBs).

The initial focus on the Southern California region gives the GZ Networks senior management team the opportunity to train and prepare team members for enterprise accounts. With a quickly expanding roster of potential clients for enterprise accounts, GZ6G and GZ Networks are working quickly to enhance in-house expertise as an IT service provider in order to prepare for larger enterprise accounts as the opportunities arise.

Along with IT services offered to clients, GZ Networks offers a package of robust security services intended to protect sensitive customer and staff data from cyber-attacks for key service providers such as law offices, bank buildings, hotels, bars, and restaurants. The GZ Networks team of business advisors examine current business structures in place and provide analysis and suggestions to secure and optimize networks. HIPAA compliance allows further security where needed for hospitals, doctor’s offices, and healthcare facilities to safeguard patient data.

Currently specializing in the Southern California market, Green Zebra Networks is a key advisor to its clients, and not just another IT service provider. Beyond data backup, cybersecurity, and network monitoring, the GZ Networks team of dedicated business advisors provide relevant business solutions supported by technology and ongoing support.

“We offer advisory services to business owners that fill a gap in relevant technical expertise,” commented Karl Hoenecke, Director of Sales and Operations for Green Zebra Networks, “Our objective is to make it easier for companies to conduct business. We do this by adding value with our advisory services, reducing overhead costs, and providing round-the-clock technical support. Our goal isn’t to offer band aids to current issues, but to provide thoughtful solutions that enable companies to execute their business strategy free from technology worries.”

Services provided for the local RE/MAX office include:

  • Update computers and stabilize the environment

  • Perform a migration to new office platform

  • Implement critical, foundational security

  • Providing managed backup and business continuity solutions

  • Providing whole-office Voice Over IP (VOIP) phone solutions

“Working with our business advisor, Vera, has made us believers in the IT advisory business model,” said Priscilla, owner and broker of the Orange County-based RE/MAX location. “She took the time to get to know our business, our pain points, and provided clear directives on ways to scale and improve the efficiency of the office. We apply a high standard towards the realtors we bring on. We used the same system for GZ Networks and they succeeded in hitting the checklist of items we were looking for when others couldn’t. Through this new infrastructure, we look forward to bringing on new team members and invite interested candidates to join us.”

“Managing IT networks for SMBs, such as RE/MAX, is part of the vital work Green Zebra provides to businesses,” said Coleman Smith, CEO of GZ6G Technologies. “In addition to the larger enterprise accounts, we’re currently working with we have established several recurring income accounts and are seeking partnerships with other SMBs to improve their infrastructure and workflow.”

IT Network Services, contact a Green Zebra Networks IT business advisor at askus@greenzebra.net to choose an IT Network package or customize a plan to suit your business.

Register for news and updates from the GZ6G Technologies investor relations team here.

About GZ6G Technologies

GZ6G Technologies provides smart digital technologies through its proprietary platform to offer 5G and Wi-Fi 6 technology applications to large venues, including stadiums and universities, and municipalities nationwide. Through a family of four business units, the Company advises on critical decisions about how best to store, process and protect data, upgrade facilities and building operations with emerging wireless and IoT applications, helping to create new revenue streams and profit centers. For more information, visit: www.gz6g.com; Twitter: @greenzebra

Safe Harbor Statement:

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release including, but not limited to, adding additional staff, launching new products and establishing partnerships with leading venues and internet providers, are the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse development with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found in filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time, available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this release, except as required by law.

For more information, contact:

GZ6G Technologies Corp.—
Coleman Smith, CEO
Cole@greenzebra.net

Investor Relations—
ir@greenzebra.net
949-522-5714


