U.S. markets open in 2 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,475.25
    +6.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,905.00
    +35.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,443.50
    +6.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.20
    +4.10 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.00
    +0.55 (+0.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.50
    -5.90 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.59
    -0.20 (-0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1811
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.32
    -1.63 (-7.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3871
    +0.0034 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1000
    +0.1050 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,967.49
    +1,336.77 (+3.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,172.23
    +29.35 (+2.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,047.74
    -20.69 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

Greenbank Agrees Financing to Complete Investment in Beelivery, The Fast-Growing Online Food Delivery Platform

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / GreenBank Capital Inc. (CSE:GBC)(OTC PINK:GRNBF)(FRA:2TL) ("GreenBank" or "the Company") - GreenBank Capital Inc. (CSE: GBC and OTCMKTS: GRNBF and FRA: 2TL) ("GreenBank" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has agreed to a £1.5m (C$2.63m) loan facility with Staminier Ltd. ("Staminier") in order to complete GreenBank's second tranche investment in Beelivery.

GreenBank has previously announced an agreement to acquire up to 25% of the issued capital of Beelivery.

This second tranche investment will enable Beelivery to accelerate its business strategy as it seeks to gain 450,000 new customers over the next two years.

Beelivery sources its line of products from any grocery outlet local to the customer and unlike most of its competitors Beelivery has more than 90% nationwide coverage in the UK and average delivery times of only 46 minutes. Orders can be placed by customers, and deliveries are carried out by a team of independent drivers, 24/7, 365 days a year.

Beelivery was founded in 2015 and just under £8m (C$13.68m) of orders were handled in the last financial year to September 2020 generating a profit at an EBITDA level. Having demonstrated the robustness of its business model Beelivery is using the GreenBank (and UKTV) investments to help rapidly scale the business, with management targeting orders of over £370m (C$645m) in the year to end September 2023.

GreenBank has now appointed a director to the board of Beelivery and will work closely with Beelivery to expedite Beelivery's exponential growth plan.

The funding for this second tranche was provided by way of a secured loan from GreenBank portfolio company, Staminier Limited ("Staminier"). GreenBank currently owns 19% of Staminier's shares and has an option to acquire the rest for a consideration consisting of the issue of GreenBank shares. As previously announced, the Company intends to complete that acquisition ("the Acquisition") as soon as possible once it has obtained agreement from certain investors in Staminier and has cleared any regulatory hurdles. The loan to GreenBank was made on the following key terms:

  • The Interest rate is 7.5% p.a., unless the GreenBank Acquisition of Staminier is completed, in which case the interest rate shall be zero.

  • The loan is repayable to Staminier on the earlier of GreenBank raising more than C$5.2m from the issue of new common shares to investors or on the 31st of December, 2022.

Commenting on the second tranche of the investment into Beelivery, Terry Pullen CEO of GreenBank Capital said: "Beelivery is an exceptional business with real potential to become best in class in the very fast-growing and global online grocery delivery market. We are delighted to be involved with such an exciting business run by a first-class team and we are very much looking forward to helping them achieve their ambitious goals".

Chairman and Co-founder of Beelivery Yazan Bin Mohammad said: "Now more than ever, we have seen that being able to access groceries and household supplies without going to the shops is essential. As other grocery delivery services have struggled to cope with demand, Beelivery has continued to keep delivery times short and fulfilment rates high through its unique crowd-sourced delivery model."

Lee Parkinson, Co-Founder and CEO of Beelivery, also commented: "The significant investments from UKTV and GreenBank will allow us to accelerate our growth, continue to increase brand awareness, as well as bring new innovations to our unique offering for our customers. The confidence our consumers have shown over the past 12 months has been excellent, and the feedback around ‘reliability' from our corporate partners during the pandemic has also been outstanding. The feedback is testament to our business model and hardworking community of drivers and support staff."

In unrelated news, GreenBank has learned that as a result of a negotiation, the previously disclosed call option between GreenBank shareholder Zara Wettreich and a Staminier shareholder to purchase a block of shares (as described in GreenBank's July 15, 2020 CSE Listing Statement), has been extended until December 11, 2021.

About GreenBank

GreenBank is a next generation merchant banking business that has a flexible low-cost overhead structure designed to maximize profitability. Our management are based in Toronto, Dallas, and London and are used to working across borders remotely. Our model of remote working, dynamic space and flexible contracts -rather than expensive offices, and large fixed costs - establishes GreenBank as a global merchant bank for the future, both during and after COVID19. This was recently recognized by Capital Finance International which gave GreenBank its 2021 Award for the Most Innovative Merchant Bank in Canada.

GreenBank is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Frankfurt Boerse and on the OTC Markets in the USA. (Trading symbols CSE:GBC and FRA:2TL and OTC PINK:GRNBF). GreenBank invests in undervalued exponential growth companies focused on building consistent capital appreciation for its shareholders.

For details of our "6 Key Drivers of Value" please see our latest Investor Presentation:

https://greenbankcapitalinc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/03.11.20_Greenbank-Deck-compressed.pdf

For more information please visit our website www.GreenBankCapitalInc.com or contact

Mark Wettreich at +1 (214) 202-4353 or by email Mark@GreenBankCapitalinc.com

SOURCE: GreenBank Capital Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663951/Greenbank-Agrees-Financing-to-Complete-Investment-in-Beelivery-The-Fast-Growing-Online-Food-Delivery-Platform

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Here's Why Globalstar Stock Just Crashed 12%

    Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) gave up substantial ground today. The satellite technology company's share price closed Monday's trading session down roughly 12%. The pullback may also have something to do with newly proposed tax increases from Democrats in the House of Representatives.

  • NFTs have Cathie Wood excited: ‘This is how I felt when the internet came about’

    Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Investment Management, which manages more than $50 billion in assets, said that she's keeping an eye on the explosive growth of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, though she doesn’t hold any.

  • JPMorgan: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Soar at Least 50%

    It’s been a wild ride this past summer. Perhaps the least we can say of the macro situation is, at least it wasn’t as wild as 2020 – but 2021 has had its share headlines hitting the markets. One thing is clear, however: stocks have weathered the storm. The S&P 500 index is up 19% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 17%. Looking at the macro situation for JPMorgan, strategist Marko Kolanovic notes the confused headwinds and tailwinds, and comes down firmly for the bulls. “The peak in acti

  • This crypto looking to solve the SEC crackdown is up 6,000% in 2021

    As regulatory pressure ramps up on crypto, one stablecoin is exploding for its distance from the traditional banking system.

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • Hey, remember China?: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

  • Suddenly everyone thinks the stock market is going to plunge

    The calls for a stock market correction are beginning to blow through the streets of Wall and Broad.

  • Why Castor Maritime and Seanergy Stocks Popped Today

    What happened Following in the wake of fellow dry bulk shipping stocks Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX) last week and Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB) Monday morning, Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ: SHIP) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) surged ahead to close the trading session up 12% and 13%.

  • Why SmileDirectClub Shares Surged Higher Today

    SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ: SDC) is trading higher on abnormally high volume during Monday's session as traders on social media circulate the stock, highlighting its high short interest. The average session volume is about 6.5 million. The daily trading volume for Monday's session was over 42 million. SmileDirectClub was one of the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. The percentage of the float sold short is about 33%, according to data from Benzinga Pro. SmileDirectClu

  • Why Uranium Royalty, Uranium Energy, and Ur-Energy Stocks Are SkyrocketingToday

    Uranium stocks have caught Reddit users' attention, and industry experts believe the bull run has only started.

  • Why GameStop and Other Meme Stocks Jumped Today

    What happened It's hard to know what drives the moves in so-called meme stocks. But after some actual good news for the business helped shares in AMC Entertainment Holdings today, it may just be the others are moving in sympathy.

  • China Evergrande's snowballing debt crisis

    China's most indebted property developer Evergrande Group is struggling to solve its debt crisis, while there are increasing signs that policymakers are stepping in to avoid a hard landing for a company deemed too big to fail. Evergrande vows to cut its debt for the first time, aiming to slash net gearing ratio to 70% by June 2020 from 240% in June 2017. The central bank names Evergrande in a report as one of the few financial holding conglomerates on its watch that it says could cause systemic risk.

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) ROE Should Not Surprise You

    After a parabolic jump in July, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock had an uneventful rest of the summer, as the stock retraced toward the key psychologic level of U$100. With the stock making a clean lower high, in addition to the broad market pullback, it would not be surprising to see it overshoot toward the key level at US$95. This sets an opportunity for those waiting for the next opportunity to get in or increase their long positions.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Tumbled on Monday

    The endpoint security specialist was hit with an analyst downgrade. But the devil is in the details.

  • ‘China is going back to a policy of total control’: Wolfpack Research Founde

    Dan David, Founder & CIO at Wolfpack Research,&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook on Chinese stocks amid China’s continued crackdowns.

  • Is PLTR Stock A Buy Right Now, As Palantir Targets New Entry?

    Palantir Technologies is growing its customer base and accepting Bitcoin. Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying PLTR stock now.

  • General Electric Investors: Prepare for a Bumpy Quarter

    General Electric's (NYSE: GE) latest investor update left Wall Street concerned that the industrial giant's third-quarter report might not be as positive as many had expected. For reference, management's game plan is for GE Aviation to return to its former glory in line with a recovery in commercial aviation. Meanwhile, GE Healthcare should remain a solid earnings and cash flow generator, and management plans to buff up the margins of GE Power and GE Renewable Energy through improved execution.

  • How China Continues To Breed Danger For Alibaba, Baidu, Tencent's Prospects

    Concerns are at peak among investors and domestic tech companies, including China's cloud majors Baidu Inc's (NASDAQ: BIDU) Baidu AI, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's (NYSE: BABA) Alibaba Cloud, Tencent Holdings Ltd's (OTC: TCEHY) Tencent Cloud, and Huawei Technologies' Huawei Cloud, Canalys reports. The four cloud companies account for 80% of total cloud spending in China's cloud infrastructure market, worth $6.6 billion, up 54% year on year as of Q2 2021. Alibaba Cloud led with a 33.8% market share

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.