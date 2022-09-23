U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,693.23
    -64.76 (-1.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,590.41
    -486.27 (-1.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,867.93
    -198.88 (-1.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,679.59
    -42.72 (-2.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.31
    -4.18 (-5.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,651.20
    -29.90 (-1.78%)
     

  • Silver

    18.86
    -0.75 (-3.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9698
    -0.0139 (-1.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6970
    -0.0110 (-0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0865
    -0.0389 (-3.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.2940
    +0.9590 (+0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,920.37
    -374.56 (-1.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.69
    -9.84 (-2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,018.60
    -140.92 (-1.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

GreenBank Announces a New Internal Marketing Strategy and Starts the First Phase of Content Production

GreenBank Capital Inc.
·2 min read
GreenBank Capital Inc.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2022 / GreenBank Capital ("GreenBank or the "Company") (CSE:GBC) is pleased to announce a new marketing strategy, which will produce the framework to implement the first phase of consistently delivered content creation and communications.

  • London studio for in-house GreenBank content production

  • Long-form investor video content (via YouTube)

  • Social Media Short-form content

  • Proactive Investor interviews with leading Industry Experts

  • Collaborations with special guests

  • Podcast appearances with GreenBank executives

  • Influencer (Creator) competitions/campaigns

  • Affiliate Marketing programs

  • Analyst reviews/research

  • Dedicated pipeline of Press Releases

  • Content schedule to 2024

GreenBank has developed digital resources to implement a range of content including; posting of relevant business updates, regulated press release coverage, manageable social media output and Creator/Influencer connections that will produce both organic and sponsored interaction between GBC and wider audiences.

This initiative targets a clear goal to establish our digital footprint and perception of the GBC brand. The new resources will be used to generate content which will vary across regulatory, educational, informative and social, to inform the existing and expand the current GBC audience.

Terry Pullen, CEO of GreenBank said "The creation of a sustainable marketing resource signifies an important step towards building GreenBank as a modern financial business. Our clear objectives will be measured via analytics and has been strategically timed to be most effective in relation to global market conditions and our current business growth & opportunities "

To stay up to date with the latest announcements, developments and media, please follow GreenBank via the below links:

YouTube | Twitter | StockTwits | LinkedIn | Instagram | TikTok

About GreenBank

GreenBank is a publicly traded next-generation company that has a flexible low-cost overhead structure designed to maximize profitability. Our management are based in Toronto and London and are used to working across borders remotely. GreenBank invests in multi-sector undervalued public and private growth companies focused on building consistent capital appreciation for its shareholders. Our model of remote working, dynamic space, and flexible contracts -rather than large, fixed costs - establishes GreenBank as a global company for the future.

GreenBank is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: GBC), the Frankfurt Boerse (FRA:2TL) and on the OTC Markets in the USA (OTC PINK:GRNBF).

For further information, please contact:

Terry Pullen, CEO GreenBank Capital
Email: Terry@GreenBankCapitalInc.com
Tel: +44 (0)7831 402 388

SOURCE: GreenBank Capital Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/717265/GreenBank-Announces-a-New-Internal-Marketing-Strategy-and-Starts-the-First-Phase-of-Content-Production

Recommended Stories

  • Google Employees Push Back Against Cost Crackdown, Alleging "Nickel And Diming" From CEO

    At a companywide all-hands meeting this week, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) chief Sundar Pichai juggled tough questions from employees regarding cuts to travel and entertainment budgets, managing productivity, and potential layoffs. Employees questioned why Google is "nickel-and-diming employees" by cutting travel and swag budgets despite record profits and substantial cash reserves as it did after the pandemic. Pichai emphasized acting responsibly to tide through such critical sit

  • Why Tesla Dropped as Much as 5% Friday

    Word spread quickly yesterday that almost 1.1 million Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicles were being recalled. At the morning's lows, Tesla shares were down just shy of 5%. The stock market isn't always efficient, but simple math indicates that the recall isn't the reason Tesla shares have dropped for a second straight day.

  • Google CEO responds to employees after pulling back on expenses

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Google CEO Sundar Pichai's comments to employees at an all-hands meeting amid cost-cutting measures.

  • Bullish insiders bet US$6.5m on Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

    Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Intel Corporation ( NASDAQ:INTC ) shares over the last 12 months. This...

  • Netflix chief accounting officer gives up $2.4 million position after just 4 months on the job

    Netflix Inc. is seeking a new chief accounting officer after its current one quit the role after less than four months.

  • Billionaire Leon Cooperman is Talking About These 4 Stocks

    In this article, we will look at the 4 stocks billionaire Leon Cooperman is talking about right now. If you want to skip reading about Leon Cooperman, his investment career, and his stock-picking strategy, you can go directly to Billionaire Leon Cooperman is Talking About These 2 Stocks. Leon Cooperman’s Investment Career Leon Cooperman is […]

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Down Today

    Boeing (NYSE: BA) made a big move to put part of its troubled past behind it, but the aerospace manufacturer also apparently has fallen out of favor with what had been a key customer in China. Boeing has taken its investors on a turbulent ride over the past few years. The company's 737 MAX, which was once billed as having the potential to be the top-selling aircraft of all time, was involved in fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019 that led to the plane being grounded for 18 months and prompted a comprehensive review of Boeing's engineering and safety practices.

  • Here’s what Costco is saying about inflation — and a membership fee increase

    The comments made by CFO Richard Galanti on its conference call suggest the Fed will still be in inflation-fighting mode for the rest of the year

  • This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend

    In a year when all three of the major stock indexes in the United States have declined by 15% or more, there are plenty of dividend stocks out there with high dividend yields. What if I told you that there is a Dow Jones Industrial Average stock with a yield north of 6%? Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW), a maker of various chemical products and one of the Dow Jones Industrial Average's 30 components, fits this description.

  • 11 Best Commodity Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best commodity stocks to invest in. If you want to read about some more commodity stocks, go directly to 5 Best Commodity Stocks To Invest In. Macroeconomic concerns have been clouding the commodities market in the past few days after the Federal Reserve in the United States hiked […]

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sliding Today

    Shares of the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were falling this morning on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, the EV stock is likely falling as the broader market responds to soaring inflation and the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes. Investors are getting increasingly concerned about the potential for a global recession, and that sentiment is likely contributing to Nio's share price decline today.​​ The stock fell by as much as 4.9% today and was down by 2.5% as of 11:09 a.m. ET.

  • How To Lock In $75,000 Worth of 9.62% Treasury I Bonds

    You have just a few weeks to pounce on Treasury I bonds' sky-high interest rate. Also called Series I savings bonds, their interest rate is 9.62%.

  • Golden Sun Education Group Limited's (NASDAQ:GSUN) largest shareholder, CEO Xueyuan Weng sees holdings value fall by 10.0% following recent drop

    A look at the shareholders of Golden Sun Education Group Limited ( NASDAQ:GSUN ) can tell us which group is most...

  • 10 Dividend Stocks That Raised Their Dividends in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks that raised their dividends in 2022. You can skip our detailed discussion on dividend stocks and their returns, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks That Raised Their Dividends in 2022. Given growing earnings, some companies are raising their payouts this year. According to the Janus […]

  • Investors Heavily Search Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ): Here is What You Need to Know

    Verizon (VZ) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Why Camping World Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of recreational vehicle (RV) company Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH) crashed on Friday, after an analyst lowered their price target in a research note. As of 1:10 p.m. ET, Camping World stock was down 10%. Truist analyst Michael Swartz has been busily researching the state of the RV market, which led him to lower his target price for Camping World stock.

  • Here’s What Makes AT&T (T) a Smart Investment Choice

    Chartwell Investment Partners, an asset management company, released its second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. For the second quarter, Chartwell-managed accounts fell in line with their respective index benchmarks, however, the Chartwell Dividend Model outperformed by a significant margin versus its benchmark. Go over the fund’s top […]

  • Will Carnival (CCL) Report Negative Q3 Earnings? What You Should Know

    Carnival (CCL) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • ‘You fight inflation with economic pain’: Billionaire Ray Dalio just issued dire warning to investors — this is what he holds to prepare for the tough times ahead

    The hedge fund legend has spoken. Pay attention.

  • Got $1,000? Here Are 2 Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

    The market sell-off in 2022 has been brutal, but the longer you invest, the more you recognize that market corrections are opportunities. If you have more than 10 years until retirement, buying shares of strong companies while their stock prices are down has historically been a smart way to build wealth. If you invest just $500 a month at the historical average annual return of the stock market of 10%, you would have $1.1 million after 30 years.