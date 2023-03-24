U.S. markets close in 2 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,952.62
    +3.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,125.61
    +20.36 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,762.24
    -25.16 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,722.25
    +1.95 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.29
    -0.67 (-0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,982.60
    -13.30 (-0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0767
    -0.0070 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3730
    -0.0330 (-0.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2226
    -0.0063 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7170
    -0.0720 (-0.06%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,702.81
    -587.08 (-2.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    602.18
    -16.20 (-2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,405.45
    -94.15 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,385.25
    -34.36 (-0.13%)
     

GreenBank Capital reveals fundraising plans

News Direct

London, UK --News Direct-- GreenBank Capital Inc

GreenBank Capital Inc (CSE:GBC) CEO & Chairman Terry Pullen speaks to Proactive's Thomas Warner after announcing that the company intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement which, if fully subscribed, will yield gross proceeds of C$1.2 million.

Pullen explains the reasons for the fundraise and reveals what GreenBank intends to deliver using the money generated.

Contact Details

Proactive United States

+1 347-449-0879

action@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/greenbank-capital-reveals-fundraising-plans-539726934

Recommended Stories