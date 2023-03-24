London, UK --News Direct-- GreenBank Capital Inc

GreenBank Capital Inc (CSE:GBC) CEO & Chairman Terry Pullen speaks to Proactive's Thomas Warner after announcing that the company intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement which, if fully subscribed, will yield gross proceeds of C$1.2 million.

Pullen explains the reasons for the fundraise and reveals what GreenBank intends to deliver using the money generated.

Contact Details

Proactive United States

+1 347-449-0879

action@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/greenbank-capital-reveals-fundraising-plans-539726934