GreenBank Hires PKF Littlejohn as Auditors, Announces Annual General and Special Meeting to Take Place Virtually on July 29, 2022

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2022 / GreenBank Capital Inc. (CSE:GBC)(OTC PINK:GRNBF)(FRA:2TL) ("GreenBank" or "the Company") reports, as filed on SEDAR May 26, 2022, that the Company has appointed PKF Littlejohn LLP, hereafter referred to as "PKF" as auditors of the Corporation for the financial year ending July 31, 2022. PKF will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP as its independent auditor. The Company's decision to change auditors from Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP was not the result of any disagreement between the Company and Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure. The Board of Directors believes the hiring of PKF will be beneficial due PKF's impressive platform of services which are well suited to the Company's diversified portfolio of projects. Furthermore, PKF are the current auditors for GreenBank portfolio Company Staminier Limited, which the Board believes will be an asset during the course of its July 31, 2022 audit engagement.

Furthermore, the Company announces, as filed on SEDAR, that it will hold its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders on July 29th, 2022. This meeting will be held in a Virtual Online format facilitated by AGM Connect with the assistance of GreenBank's transfer agent. AGM Connect successfully facilitated GreenBank's AGM last year, and thus GreenBank is very pleased to leverage their services once again this year. More information regarding the Annual General & Special meeting, including a detailed agenda and proposed resolutions to be voted on will be included in a forthcoming Management Information Circular which will be posted on SEDAR in the coming weeks. GreenBank shareholders who hold shares in the Company as of the June 20, 2022 Record Date will be entitled to vote at the meeting or via proxy.

About PKF LittleJohn

PKF is one of the UK's largest and most successful accountancy brands. They provide a full range of audit, accountancy, tax and advisory services, and are particularly well-known for working with large, complex and high-profile businesses in fast-moving and highly-technical areas. Their specialist Capital Markets team supports companies listing on a range of international markets including the London Stock Exchange Main Market, AIM, AQUIS, NASDAQ, OTC, ASX and Canadian markets. They are the sixth-ranked auditor of listed companies in the UK by number of clients, and ranked second on the AIM market.

For further information, please contact:

Terry Pullen, CEO GreenBank Capital

Email:Terry@GreenBankCapitalInc.com

Tel: +44 (0)7831 402 388

About GreenBank

GreenBank is a next generation merchant banking business that has a flexible low-cost overhead structure designed to maximize profitability. Our management are based in Toronto, Dallas and London and are used to working across borders remotely. Our model of remote working, dynamic space and flexible contracts -rather than large, fixed costs - establishes GreenBank as a global merchant bank for the future, both during and after COVID19.

GreenBank is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Frankfurt Boerse and on the OTC Markets in the USA. GreenBank invests in undervalued exponential growth companies focused on building consistent capital appreciation for its shareholders.

