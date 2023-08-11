Greenberg associate convicted in bribery scheme asks for new trial

Michael Shirley, a former associate of Joel Greenberg found guilty last month for a bribery-and-kickback scheme with the disgraced Seminole County tax collector, is asking for a new trial, saying the federal judge erred by dismissing some potential jurors and not allowing recorded prison conversations between the government’s key witness and Greenberg to be played at the trial.

“The jail calls were relevant to Mr. Shirley’s theory of defense,” said attorney Ashley Parker in his motion for a new trial filed late Thursday.

During the four-day court proceeding, defense attorneys argued that the telephone conversations between Greenberg and his longtime friend Joe Ellicott would have helped prove that both men conspired to help the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s case against Shirley in return for reductions in their sentences.

Ellicott, a former sports radio talk show host, is serving a 15-month prison term after pleading guilty last year to taking part in the bribery scheme with Shirley and an unrelated drug charge. The guilty plea deal was in exchange for Ellicott providing evidence and testimony in future federal cases.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Daniels during the trial objected to the taped recordings being introduced as evidence as irrelevant to Shirley’s case. U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell agreed with her.

Presnell “did not listen to the jail calls prior to ruling on the government’s objection to their admissibility,” Parker wrote in his motion.

On the witness stand, Ellicott pleaded the Fifth Amendment dozens of times after being grilled by defense attorneys on allegations that he had sex with a 17-year-old girl on several occasions, and whether he provided information to federal prosecutors that accused U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz of paying a minor for sex.

Defense attorneys said Presnell also erred by allowing Ellicott’s other testimony after he stayed silent on nearly every question they asked him during cross examination. The Fifth Amendment of the Constitution allows a person to stay silent and not incriminate themselves.

They suggested that Ellicott was never charged with sex trafficking of a minor because he agreed to work with federal prosecutors on their case against their client.

“These areas of cross-examination relate directly to the motive, bias and interest of Mr. Ellicott to please the Government by testifying against Mr. Shirley,” Parker said in his motion.

Parker also argues that Presnell dismissed two prospective jurors — despite defense attorneys’ objections — after they said “something to the effect” that they did not believe in the judicial system or laws.

“Neither juror stated that they could not be fair and impartial in Mr. Shirley’s trial,” Parker said.

Shirley, a longtime Republican operative and former consultant for Greenberg, was found guilty by a jury on July 27 on every federal charge he faced, including conspiracy to commit honest services fraud and four counts of honest services fraud.

Prosecutors said Shirley obtained up to $466,625 for his company Praetorian Integrated Services by submitting faked and inflated invoices to the Tax Collector’s Office for goods and services. Ellicott pleaded guilty to passing a $6,000 bribe from Shirley to Greenberg, which he recounted during the trial.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 31 and faces up to 20 years in prison.

Greenberg is serving an 11-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in 2021 to several crimes, including sex-trafficking of a teenager, stalking a political rival, stealing identities and using public money to pay for sex and cryptocurrency.

In another court action on Thursday regarding the Shirley case, defense attorney Gavin Clarkson submitted an apology to Presnell for approaching jurors on July 27 in a parking lot outside the federal courthouse about a half hour after the trial to question them about their guilty verdict. They refused to speak to him.

Presnell demanded Clarkson explain his actions that likely violated local federal court rules that prohibit lawyers from communicating with jurors, even after a trial.

Clarkson, of Katy, Texas, joined Shirley’s defense days before the trial began. He was given special permission by Presnell to defend Shirley in Florida.

In his apology, Clarkson said that unlike in Florida, “less restrictive” court rules in Southern Texas allow attorneys to speak to jurors after a verdict “to obtain evidence of misconduct in the jury’s deliberations.”

“There was no intention whatsoever to violate the rules of the Middle District of Florida, and I humbly and sincerely apologize for my lapse in memory,” Clarkson said in his response to Presnell.

