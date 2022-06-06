U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,121.43
    +12.89 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,915.78
    +16.08 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,061.37
    +48.64 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,889.89
    +6.83 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.37
    +0.50 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.60
    -6.60 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    22.09
    +0.18 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0701
    -0.0020 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0380
    +0.0810 (+2.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2526
    +0.0033 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8510
    +0.9910 (+0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,459.04
    +1,552.48 (+5.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    677.20
    -0.36 (-0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.22
    +75.27 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.89
    +154.32 (+0.56%)
     

Greenberg Confident of DA Chesa Boudin Recall Success

·2 min read

Five polls confirm San Francisco voters will oust the District Attorney June 7th

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richie Greenberg, chairman of the Recall Chesa Boudin committee and founder of the recall movement has expressed his confidence in ousting disgraced San Francisco district attorney Chesa Boudin tomorrow, Election Day.

Richie Greenberg, founder of the movement to recall San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, speaks on the days before his recall.
Richie Greenberg, founder of the movement to recall San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, speaks on the days before his recall.

Greenberg confident SF DA Chesa Boudin recall will succeed Election Day.

"It's been a labor of nearly a year and a half to bring this across the finish line," explains Greenberg, "and Chesa Boudin has run out of time, excuses and support."

On this eve of Election Day, Tuesday June 7th 2022, Greenberg reiterates that the refusal of Boudin to diligently accept and execute his elected duties and role as prosecutor is the main reason for his necessary removal from office. "Boudin has essentially given refuge to drug dealers, to organized retail looters, to those who victimize the city's vulnerable Asian community. He has given the green light to criminals to hit tourists' cars, and with impunity. He embraces the accused and ignores victims, a heinous dereliction of duty. People have died under Boudin's watch; too many lives have been ruined. He isn't a prosecutor and never was. He's a fraud, and we voters have been given no choice but to undertake his removal."

San Francisco's nearly 320,000 registered Democrats have been alienated by both Chesa Boudin and the SF Democrat Party leadership comprised of a mere 26 radical activists. This fact further exposes a much deeper issue - where the city's broad spectrum of one half million left-center-and-right voters are rejecting an ultra-leftist agenda and the 26-member democrat party leadership's imposed directives. This will certainly have broader implications for the very near future."

Richie Greenberg will be providing commentary during the latter half of Tuesday, June 7th , 2022 approaching the close of election day voting. The poll close 8:00pm PST, with the first results of voting expected by 8:45pm PST from the Department of Elections.

The recall committee website is RecallChesaBoudin.org

Media Contact: Richie Greenberg, press@richiegreenberg.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenberg-confident-of-da-chesa-boudin-recall-success-301562158.html

SOURCE Richie Greenberg

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Departments of Defense, Commerce investigating Didi Global over national security concerns

    Yahoo Finance's Kevin Cirilli joins the Live show to discuss the U.S. Departments of Defense and Commerce investigating Didi Global.

  • Urban One may pursue legal action to counter legislative effort to dash Richmond casino

    The state is making efforts to cut the Silver Spring company out of the project by moving it to Petersburg.

  • President Biden waives tariffs on solar panels for two years

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss President Biden's tariff waiver on solar panels for the next two years and his push towards clean energy manufacturing in the U.S.

  • Markets should brace for ‘fire’ and ‘ice’: Morgan Stanley executive warns of a recession and even bigger ‘paradigm shift’

    High inflation and recession fears will continue to dominate markets until a new business cycle emerges.

  • Bolsonaro Weighs Many Ideas to Lower Fuel Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- President Jair Bolsonaro plans to send congress a proposal to change the constitution and allow for diesel subsidies, part of his strategy to contain a steep rise in fuel costs that is stoking inflation and eroding his popularity just four months ahead of Brazil’s general elections.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets W

  • Elon Musk Has a Message for The CIA

    Elon Musk is almost everywhere. When it's not news about one of his multiple companies -- Tesla , SpaceX, The Boring Company, Neuralink -- he posts about politics, geopolitical affairs, or engages with his millions of followers on a variety of topics, ranging from his states of mind to metaphysical questions such as happiness. For two months, since April to be precise, he has monopolized the headlines with his ongoing acquisition of Twitter for $44 billion.

  • U.S. Supreme Court seeks Biden views on WhatsApp 'Pegasus' spyware dispute

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked President Joe Biden's administration to weigh in on whether the justices should hear a case on whether Meta Platforms Inc's WhatsApp can pursue a lawsuit accusing Israel's NSO Group of exploiting a bug in the messaging app to install spy software. The justices are considering NSO's appeal of a lower court's decision allowing the lawsuit to move forward. NSO has argued that it is immune from being sued because it was acting as an agent for unidentified foreign governments when it installed the "Pegasus" spyware.

  • Renowned PMC Wagner Group member ‘Vakha’ killed

    Vladimir Andanov, a mercenary of Private Military Company Wagner with a call sign “Vakha”, has been killed in fighting in Ukraine, the Strategic Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook.

  • Biden not at fault for nation’s high gas prices, Pete Buttigieg says

    Don’t blame the White House for pain at the pump, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Sunday. The Biden administration is doing everything it can to fight soaring gas prices and overall inflation, which is at the highest level in decades, Buttigieg said on ABC’s “This Week.” “The price of gasoline is not set by a dial in the Oval Office,” he said. The nationwide average price of gas ...

  • U.S. Supreme Court rules Southwest Airlines cannot force wage suit into arbitration

    Southwest Airlines Co cannot force a baggage handler's class action lawsuit over overtime pay into private arbitration, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Monday in a decision with costly potential implications for companies including Amazon.com Inc and Uber Technologies Inc that employ many transportation workers. The justices ruled 8-0 in a decision written by Justice Clarence Thomas that baggage handlers are engaged in interstate commerce because they routinely load cargo onto planes that cross state lines, exempting them from a federal law that requires the enforcement of agreements to bring legal claims in arbitration rather than court.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Bans Americans Including Yellen, Fink

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine is in talks with the United Nations on potential ways to export grain from ports blocked by Russia’s military, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, but Kyiv remains skeptical toward a tentative deal between Turkey and Moscow to restart shipments.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapWhy Peak Inflation Is Near,

  • US Recession Is Avoidable If Fed Can ‘Thread the Needle’

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsUS Index Futures Rise on Tech Rally; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolTo hear some of the chatter in financial

  • Longtime Trump assistant "cast doubt" on his affidavit, N.Y. attorney general says

    A May 31 deposition by Trump's former executive assistant has led investigators to seek more records from the Trump Organization.

  • SCOTUS declines to hear appeal from McCloskeys, couple who pointed guns at protesters

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a petition from Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the couple who pointed guns at Black Lives Matters protesters outside their St. Louis, Mo., home.

  • AOC criticises Democrats’ refusal to use ‘Latinx’ despite divide over the term

    Many Democrats worry the term ‘Latinx’ alienates voters of Latin American descent

  • Nupur Sharma: Prophet Muhammad controversy tests India-Islamic world ties

    Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Iran have registered protests over the remark by BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

  • Will Gas Costs Be Affect by Saudi Arabia Increase in Oil Prices?

    Saudi Arabia, the world's leading oil exporter and second largest producer, has raised its official selling price (OSP) for July-shipping Arab Light crude to its largest market in Asia by $2.10 a...

  • Georgia DA Fani Willis is confident as her Trump probe takes shape

    Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is taking an unusually aggressive, hands-on approach to her office’s investigation into Donald Trump, personally selecting members of a special grand jury and sitting in on questioning while preparing to wage legal war against all-but-certain challenges from the former president and recalcitrant witnesses.

  • Russian general killed in Luhansk region - media

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 5 JUNE 2022, 19:53 Russian Major General Roman Kutuzov has been killed in Luhansk Oblast. Source: Radio Svoboda (Liberty) and Meduza, citing Russian Telegram channels Details: According to Radio Svoboda, which cited Russian Telegram channels, the general was killed in the village of Mykolaivka, Popasna district, Luhansk Oblast.

  • Seniors on Social Security Could Be Headed for a 20% Pay Cut

    Although Social Security recipients got a generous 5.9% raise going into 2022, at this point, the rate of inflation is far outpacing that boost. In the not-so-distant future, Social Security may have to cut benefits to the tune of 20% due to a revenue shortfall. In the coming years, Social Security expects to owe more in benefits than it collects in revenue, due largely to an anticipated mass exodus of baby boomers from the workforce.