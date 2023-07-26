Greenberg friend stays silent on sex with a minor during bribery trial

Defense attorneys on Wednesday painted Joe Ellicott, a close friend of Joel Greenberg, as an untrustworthy opportunist who would significantly benefit if Michael Shirley were convicted of a bribery and kickback scheme with the disgraced Seminole County tax collector.

This came as federal prosecutors and defense attorneys wrapped up their cases after two days of testimony. The 12-member jury is scheduled to begin deliberations on Thursday morning. If convicted, Shirley faces more than 20 years in prison.

A former sports radio host known as “Big Joe,” Ellicott is a key witness for federal prosecutors in their case against Shirley, a former Republican campaign consultant whose company was hired by the tax collector’s office under Greenberg.

Ellicott is currently serving a 15-month federal prison sentence after accepting a guilty-plea deal last year in exchange for him providing evidence and testimony in federal cases.

But Shirley’s defense attorney Ashley Parker repeatedly questioned Ellicott about allegations that he had sex several times in 2017 with a 17-year-old girl, provided her with a variety of illegal drugs and recorded the illicit acts on his cellphone.

After each of Parker’s more than two dozen questions regarding the sexual acts with the minor, Ellicott — wearing a red prison jumpsuit — only answered, “I plead the Fifth,” referring to a Constitutional amendment that gives someone the right to remain silent and not incriminate themselves.

Defense attorney Warren Lindsey later made a motion to disregard any of Ellicott’s testimony for prosecutors because he pleaded the Fifth so many times on cross-examination by his team. U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell rejected the request.

Parker noted that Ellicott was never charged with sex trafficking of a minor, a federal charge that carries a minimum mandatory sentence of 10 years in prison and having to register as a sex offender. It’s unclear whether federal prosecutors could later file charges against him.

“You received a reduced sentence based on that assistance, is that correct?” Parker asked Ellicott.

“Uh, yes,” Ellicott answered.

“You tried to make yourself look better for a reduced sentence?” Parker asked before Ellicott again refused to answer.

Parker also cast Ellicott as willing to conspire with Greenberg to convict Shirley and alleged that the two friends concocted the allegations against his client to work out a deal with federal prosecutors and avoid facing charges for repeatedly having sex with a minor.

Greenberg is currently serving an 11-year federal prison sentence after pleading guilty to using taxpayer funds to have sex with a minor and other charges.

Pressed by Parker, Ellicott admitted that he and Greenberg were best friends. They talked several times after Greenberg was sentenced, including last April when the pair were transported together on a bus from a Tallahassee prison to Central Florida for Shirley’s trial.

Greenberg, who was listed as a witness for prosecutors, was not called to testify.

Shirley faces four counts of fraud and a charge of conspiracy to commit fraud. He has pleaded not guilty.

According to a grand jury indictment, Shirley received up to $466,625 from his scheme with the Tax Collector’s Office under Greenberg, in which Shirley and his company, Praetorian Integrated Services, submitted fake invoices for goods and services at inflated prices.

Ellicott pleaded guilty to taking part in the scheme by taking the money that Shirley withdrew from a Central Florida bank and delivering it to Greenberg.

Ellicott on Tuesday had testified that in 2017 he went to Shirley’s office to pick up an envelope with $6,000 for Greenberg. He also was handed a “fake” contract that showed Shirley was buying a 10% share of Ellicott’s small business, “Uncle Joe’s Coins, Currency & Collectibles.

“In case somebody asks…I need deniability,” Shirley told Ellicott according to Ellicott’s testimony.

Key witness testifies in bribery trial for former Joel Greenberg consultant

On Wednesday, a representative from Wells Fargo testified that when Shirley opened a savings account at the Altamonte Springs branch in January 2017 — the same month Greenberg took office — the balance was $10.

Four months later, the account had $15,107 in it, according to the testimony.

Then on Sept. 25, 2017, Shirley withdrew $6,000. Three days later, Greenberg — who needed money to pay off an American Express card debt — deposited a total of $6,020, nearly evenly split, into two accounts under his name at a Fairwinds Credit Union.

Closing arguments are scheduled to begin shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Thursday at the downtown Orlando federal criminal courthouse, 401 W. Central Blvd.

