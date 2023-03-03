U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,045.64
    +64.29 (+1.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,390.97
    +387.40 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,689.01
    +226.02 (+1.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,928.26
    +25.60 (+1.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.85
    +1.69 (+2.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,861.20
    +20.70 (+1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    21.37
    +0.47 (+2.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0635
    +0.0030 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    -0.1090 (-2.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2046
    +0.0102 (+0.86%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8310
    -0.8890 (-0.65%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,263.61
    -1,173.34 (-5.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    507.33
    -2.72 (-0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,947.11
    +3.07 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,927.47
    +428.60 (+1.56%)
     

Greenberg Gross LLP Elevates Litigator Claire-Lise Kutlay to Partner

Greenberg Gross LLP
·3 min read
Greenberg Gross LLP
Greenberg Gross LLP

L.A.-based Claire-Lise Kutlay’s rapid ascension to Partner is a testament to her extraordinary skillset, talent, and drive

Claire-Lise Kutlay

Claire-Lise Kutlay named Partner at Greenberg Gross LLP
Claire-Lise Kutlay named Partner at Greenberg Gross LLP

LOS ANGELES, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenberg Gross LLP, an elite litigation firm, is pleased to announce the elevation of Claire-Lise Kutlay to Partner. Ms. Kutlay handles trial and arbitration matters for companies, law firms, and high-level executives. Her practice focuses on complex business litigation and employment matters in state and federal court, including fraud, business torts, real estate, contacts, whistleblower retaliation, discrimination, and wrongful termination claims.

Since joining Greenberg Gross in 2015, Ms. Kutlay has worked on many groundbreaking matters, including high-stakes employment cases on behalf of the former head of Broadcom’s labor department, and a former partner of Ogletree Deakins, a large labor law firm. “I take great pride in representing top professionals in employment matters that make a difference,” said Claire-Lise Kutlay. “It is one of the many reasons I love being at Greenberg Gross, and am now thrilled to be a Partner.”

In addition to her outstanding work on behalf of executives in employment matters, Ms. Kutlay has established that she is equally adept at defending companies and law firms in their most significant matters. For example, Ms. Kutlay, in 2018, served as a key member of a trial team defending an AmLaw 200 law firm, which had been sued for alleged malpractice, fraud, and RICO violations. At trial, the plaintiffs sought in excess of $150 million in compensatory damages, as well as a separate award for punitive damages. At the conclusion of the two-month trial, Ms. Kutlay and the defense team won a directed verdict on the issue of punitive damages. The remainder of the case went to the jury, which returned a complete defense verdict for the law firm, rejecting all claims against it and requiring the plaintiffs to reimburse the firm for various costs of defending the lawsuit. “Perhaps there is no greater badge of excellence for a lawyer than to be called on to represent a law firm unfairly sued and in need of top representation,” said Co-Founder Wayne Gross. “Claire-Lise’s assignment to such cases reflects our absolute confidence in her.”

“Over the past several years, Claire-Lise has established time and again that she is one of the brightest rising legal stars in Southern California,” added Co-Founder and Managing Partner Alan A. Greenberg. “She has more than earned the admiration of our clients, and we could not be more pleased about her addition to the partnership.”

Ms. Kutlay earned her law degree from the University of California, Irvine School of Law, cum laude, and she is admitted to practice in the State of California, District of Columbia, U.S. Supreme Court, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, and U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

About Greenberg Gross LLP

Greenberg Gross LLP is an elite litigation firm that handles high-stakes matters for plaintiffs and defendants across the country. The firm is routinely listed as one of the country’s “Best Law Firms” by U.S. News Media Group for commercial litigation. The firm has offices in Los Angeles, Orange County, Las Vegas, and New York.

Los Angeles

601 S. Figueroa Street
30th Floor
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Main (213) 334-7000

Orange County

650 Town Center Dr.
Suite 1700
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Main (949) 383-2800

Las Vegas

One Summerlin
1980 Festival Plaza Dr.
Suite 300
Las Vegas, NV 89135
Main (702) 777-0888

New York

250 Park Avenue
7th Floor
New York, NY 10177
Main (212) 402-0900


Contact:

Wayne Gross

 

Greenberg Gross LLP

 

(o): 949.383.2810

 

wgross@ggtriallaw.com


A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0d02e0f1-7381-4f86-b287-dd96c7824327


Recommended Stories

  • Volkswagen Is Making a $2 Billion Bet on This Bizarre New Vehicle

    Volkswagen's Scout brand says it will build a plant near Columbia, S.C. that could create 4,000 jobs and produce 200,000 vehicles per year.

  • Delta Airlines Planning Huge Investment to Make Travel Better

    Meanwhile, United, American and Southwest are debating whether to follow Delta's lead in facing up to an unpleasant reality for industry.

  • Brazil's Petrobras faces legal risks after halting asset sales -lawyers

    RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -Petrobras could face lawsuits for breach of contract after the company halted planned asset sales at the request of Brazilian leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government, specialist lawyers said on Friday. Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the state-controlled company is formally known, was asked this week to halt for 90 days divestitures worth more than $2 billion, with the government saying it was reevaluating the country's national energy policy. Lula appointee Petrobras Chief Executive Jean Paul Prates told reporters on Thursday "everything is halted for analysis."

  • When To Retire and Why Age Matters

    Before you decide to retire, consider the pros and cons of quitting work at different ages to make sure you have the financial resources you'll need.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Kinder Morgan, Williams and MPLX

    Kinder Morgan, Williams and MPLX have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Ford to raise production as US auto sales start to recover

    Ford will increase production of six models this year, half of them electric, as the company and the auto industry start to rebound from sluggish U.S. sales in 2022. The automaker announced Friday that it plans to build more of the Mustang Mach-E, the Bronco Sport SUV and Maverick small pickup, the F-150 Lightning electric pickup and the Transit and E-Transit gas and electric full-size vans. To help increase production, the company last year said it would add a third shift and 1,100 jobs at its full-size van plant in Claycomo, Missouri, near Kansas City, and another 3,200 jobs related to building the F-150 Lightning which is made in Dearborn, Michigan.

  • Biden admin works on 'green' natural gas as U.S. vies for top LNG spot

    The Biden administration is holding talks with global energy companies and foreign officials in an effort to set standards for certified natural gas, a form of the fuel that producers market as climate friendly. The effort comes as the United States seeks to sustain its liquefied natural gas, or LNG, exports to Europe to displace Russian fuel, while also promoting efforts to fight global warming. A credible market for certified natural gas could help it tackle both goals at once.

  • VW Jumps as Better Chip Supplies Are Set to Fuel Sales Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG expects to sidestep a slowing economy with a jump in sales this year as Europe’s biggest carmaker benefits from full order books and better access to semiconductors.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Pauses Construction on Second Headquarters in Virginia as It Cuts JobsAmericans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RunFed Event Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn in Zoom RoomiPhone Maker Plans $700

  • Oil Prices Fall On Rumors Of An OPEC Split

    Oil prices fell on Friday morning after the Wall Street Journal reported the UAE had considered leaving OPEC and boosting its production.

  • After loss against Meta, Lina Khan’s ability to rein in Big Tech with the FTC is being questioned

    When she was sworn in as chair of the Federal Trade Commission in mid-2021, Lina Khan was hailed as the antitrust sheriff who would rein in Big Tech.

  • Citigroup (C) Cuts Jobs Across IB and Mortgage Divisions

    Citigroup (C) cuts hundreds of jobs across the firm, with its IB and mortgage units being affected.

  • What is Silvergate Capital, and why does it matter?

    Silvergate Capital has been making headlines as the news of the delay in filing its annual report reverberated around the crypto industry and crypto prices dropped.

  • Binance Investigated For Money Laundering, Criminal Activity By Senators; Bitcoin Retreats

    Bitcoin price retreated after a group of U.S. senators launched an investigation into Binance for alleged money laundering, criminal activity.

  • How Long Can Stocks Like ASML, Unilever Keep Their Competitive Edge? This Investor Does the Math

    Barnaby Wilson, a fund manager at Lazard, tries to calculate how long companies can keep their competitive edge.

  • Oil settles up on China demand hopes, posts weekly gain

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Oil prices recovered from a brief sell-off to gain by more $1 per barrel on Friday and ended the week higher, driven by renewed optimism around demand from top oil importer China. Brent crude futures rose $1.08, or 1.3%, to settle at $85.83 a barrel. Brent and WTI notched their third biggest weekly percentage gains this year as strong Chinese economic data fed hopes for oil demand growth.

  • Amazon Slows Construction Of Second Headquarters

    Amazon plans to open the first phase of its Virginia office project in June, but will pause the start of construction on the second part of the project.

  • Exxon sued by U.S. after 5 nooses found at Louisiana plant

    Energy giant was "ineffective" in preventing harassment at a Baton Rouge facility, a federal agency alleges.

  • Lump-Sum vs. Regular Pension Payments: What's the Difference?

    Is it better to take a traditional monthly pension payment or to take the money in a lump sum? Here are the facts to consider in making a decision.

  • Do IRA Contributions Lower My AGI For Taxes?

    The link between IRA contributions and your adjusted gross income (AGI) can get complicated because not all contributions to IRAs lower your AGI. Generally, this is one of those situations where you'll be pleased to file a tax return with … Continue reading → The post Do IRA Contributions Lower Your AGI? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Need Help With Your Asset Allocation in Retirement? Use This Bucket Approach From Morningstar

    Thanks to target date funds and some simple rules of thumb, picking a mix of stocks, bonds and cash is pretty straightforward while you're still saving for retirement. According to conventional wisdom, the further out from retirement you are, the … Continue reading → The post Need Help With Your Asset Allocation in Retirement? Use This Bucket Approach From Morningstar appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.