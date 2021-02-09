Greenberg Traurig Reports 7th Consecutive Year of Record Revenue, Announces Elevations
NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP reported revenues of USD $1.73 Billion for FY 2020, the seventh consecutive year of record revenue, and a 5.48% increase over the previous year. The firm also announced the elevation of 44 attorneys to shareholder and of counsel.
Greenberg Traurig's 30 new shareholders span 17 offices and 12 practice areas. The 14 attorneys elevated to of counsel or counsel come from nine different offices and practice in six areas of law.
"These individuals should be commended for this significant achievement, which recognizes the dedicated work and commitment they have shown to client service," said Brian L. Duffy, Greenberg Traurig Chief Executive Officer. "We have a phenomenal group of next generation leaders at the firm, and I feel tremendous confidence about the future of our culture and our clients in the hands of professionals like those in the elevated Class of 2021."
Duffy acknowledged that the diversity of the elevated class represents Greenberg Traurig's long-standing commitment to fostering an environment that supports diversity, equity, and inclusion. Of the attorneys elevated 59% are diverse, defined as being attorneys who are women, ethnic minorities, or LGBTQ+.
"Our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion is at the core of who we are as a firm. This class is further evidence of the importance we place on advancing diversity at all levels of our firm, including in leadership roles," Duffy said.
"2020 was a year of unprecedented human challenge, but was also a year of unprecedented strength for Greenberg Traurig: financially, achieving both record revenues and record profits, with a profit-per-partner increase in excess of 6%; culturally, becoming closer than ever; and qualitatively, elevating our excellence and the consistency of our service worldwide," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Executive Chairman of Greenberg Traurig.
"The members of the Class of 2021 are a key to our future, in which we will continue to nimbly change to serve our clients," Rosenbaum added. "But no matter what else may change going forward, we will do so as one firm, united."
Elevated to Shareholder
NEW SHAREHOLDERS – 2021
OFFICE
PRACTICE AREA
Philadelphia
Environmental
Fort Lauderdale
Private Wealth Services
New Jersey
Intellectual Property
Fort Lauderdale
Corporate
Chicago
Real Estate
Los Angeles
Immigration & Compliance
Amsterdam
Corporate
Dallas
Litigation
Los Angeles
Corporate
Miami
Real Estate
Los Angeles
Litigation
Philadelphia
Corporate
Miami
Real Estate
Chicago
Litigation
Los Angeles
Corporate
Albany
Litigation
Philadelphia
Public Finance & Infrastructure
Miami
Land Development
Las Vegas
Gaming
Warsaw
Corporate
Atlanta, Orlando
Public Finance & Infrastructure
New York
Litigation
Atlanta
Litigation
Washington, D.C.
Government Contracts
Fort Lauderdale
Corporate
Boston
Litigation
New Jersey
Litigation
New York
Corporate
New York
Corporate
Berlin
Technology, Media & Telecommunications
Elevated to Of Counsel or Counsel
NEW OF COUNSEL and COUNSEL – 2021
OFFICE
PRACTICE AREA
Austin
Litigation
Albany
Government Law & Policy
Washington, D.C.
International Trade
New York
Litigation
New York
Real Estate Operations
Las Vegas
Real Estate
Atlanta
Litigation
New York
Litigation
Warsaw
Litigation
New York
Litigation
New York
Restructuring & Bankruptcy
Denver
Real Estate
Dallas
Real Estate
Warsaw
Real Estate
