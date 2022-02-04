U.S. markets open in 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,452.00
    -17.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,787.00
    -184.00 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,469.25
    -23.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,967.50
    -18.90 (-0.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.19
    +1.92 (+2.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.00
    -7.10 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    22.22
    -0.16 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1434
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8960
    +0.0690 (+3.78%)
     

  • Vix

    25.53
    +3.44 (+15.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3509
    -0.0093 (-0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3430
    +0.3820 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,466.14
    +845.46 (+2.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    881.03
    +21.98 (+2.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,524.30
    -4.54 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     
JUST IN:

U.S. employers added 467,000 jobs (125,000 expected), unemployment rate rose to 4%

Payrolls unexpectedly rose in January despite Omicron; previous months' data revised upward

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) Emerging as Leader as Blockchain Upends Conventional Finance World

GreenBox Pos LLC Registered Shs
·2 min read
In this article:
  • GBOX

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio – GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “The Payment Revolution: Blockchain Changing the Game.”

To hear the AudioPressRelease, please visit: The NetworkNewsAudio News Podcast

To view the full editorial, please visit: https://nnw.fm/QjUEA

Derided by some not long ago as a misunderstood derivative of cryptocurrency, blockchain is now a mainstream technology that is upending the conventional finance world. The name blockchain is derived from individual pieces of data being recorded on immutable “blocks” that are linked together through a “chain,” or publicly accessible network. The blocks can include any type of data, including transaction details about money being exchanged, and are uniquely identified with unchangeable code.

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) is an emerging fintech company offering proprietary blockchain ledger and smart contract token technologies to create seamless payment processing solutions using digital encryption keys to verify, secure and record details of each transaction conducted within its private system. The company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products and fraud detection, improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The company’s applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, fraud detection and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients globally.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.GreenBoxPOS.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GBOX are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/GBOX

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text “STOCKS” to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)
New York, New York
www.NetworkNewsWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com

NetworkNewsWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork


