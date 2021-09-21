GreenBox POS Selects Miami as Headquarters for its Stablecoin Spin-off, Coyni

SAN DIEGO, CA, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) ("GreenBox" or the "Company"), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions, announced it has selected Miami as its headquarters for its stablecoin spinoff company, Coyni.



Miami is quickly becoming a hub for Fintech companies driven by the strong advocacy and leadership from Mayor Francis Suarez. The city hosted this year’s Bitcoin conference and is moving towards the acceptance of tax payments in Bitcoin enabling city workers to be eligible to receive part of their pay in Bitcoin. Several top financial firms and investors have recently launched startups or moved to the city including former CEO of Paypal, Bill Harris, who chose Miami for his digital bank start up, Nirvana. GreenBox is currently in the process of evaluating office space and appointing the Coyni executive management team in preparation for its upcoming spin-off and initial public offering.

“Miami’s growth in attracting leading Fintech companies as well as its embrace of digital and crypto currency makes it a natural fit as Coyni’s primary base of operations,” said Fredi Nisan, Chief Executive Officer of GreenBox POS. “Being at the center of a multicultural region that is supportive of digital currency trends with branches to South America and the Caribbean position Coyni well for rapid adoption and expansion. We look forward to being a part of Miami’s fintech community and bringing our innovative financial technology to markets everywhere.”

