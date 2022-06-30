U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,785.38
    -33.45 (-0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,775.43
    -253.88 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,028.74
    -149.16 (-1.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,707.99
    -11.38 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.98
    +0.22 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.10
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    20.16
    -0.13 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0480
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    -0.1210 (-3.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2162
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8190
    +0.0910 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,971.48
    -1,142.65 (-5.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.82
    -26.65 (-6.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.28
    -143.04 (-1.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.04
    -411.56 (-1.54%)
     

Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GBX

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) invites shareholders and other interested parties to listen to its financial results conference call for the third quarter ended May 31, 2022, live, either over the Internet or via dial in.

What: The Greenbrier Companies Q3 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Monday, July 11, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. PDT

Listeners can access the webcast at the Greenbrier website at www.gbrx.com. To register for or access the webcast, click on the announcement shown on the home page of the Greenbrier website. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

Alternatively, dial-in numbers for the Conference Call are 1-888-317-6003 and 1-412-317-6061 for international callers; the entry number is "8138307" Please call in 10-15 minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection.

About Greenbrier
Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries and joint ventures, Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America, Europe and Brazil. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, maintenance and retrofitting services in North America through our rail services business unit. Greenbrier manages 431,000 railcars and offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and other railcars owners in North America. GBX Leasing (GBXL) is a special purpose subsidiary that owns and manages a portfolio of leased railcars that originate primarily from Greenbrier's manufacturing operations. GBXL and Greenbrier own a lease fleet of 11,000 railcars.  Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenbrier-announces-webcast-and-conference-call-of-quarterly-financial-results-301579279.html

SOURCE The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Micron stock slumps after posting weak revenue guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith takes a look at Micron's stock following a slump in Q4 revenue guidance.

  • Micron's weak outlook sparks concerns of chip down cycle

    (Reuters) -A significantly weaker than expected business outlook by memory-chip firm Micron Technology Inc on Thursday raised concern that following nearly two years of strong demand the industry was turning toward a down cycle. Micron forecast adjusted revenue for the current quarter at $7.2 billion, plus or minus $400 million, while Wall Street's outlook was an average of $9.05 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data. “We believe that demand has weakened considerably and we've seen that even in the areas that have been significantly constrained," Nikolay Todorov, analyst at Longbow Research, said.

  • SPAC Led by Former Apple Executive Goes Bankrupt Less Than a Year After Going Public

    (Bloomberg) -- Enjoy Technology Inc., a retail startup founded by former Apple Inc. executive Ron Johnson, filed for bankruptcy on Thursday -- less than a year after going public through a merger with a blank-check company.Most Read from BloombergStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPAUS Will Face High Gas Prices

  • Tech stocks are having their worst year ever. Here's what history says happens next: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

  • Micron Stock Falls After Chipmaker Delivers Dismal Outlook

    Memory-chip maker Micron Technology badly missed estimates with its guidance for the current quarter. MU stock fell on the news.

  • Why Amazon, Apple, and Nvidia Are Falling Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were all falling this morning after the Commerce Department reported its latest inflation figures, which showed inflation remains persistently high. The report said that the core personal consumption expenditures index rose 4.7% in May, only slightly less than expected and still a four-decade high. Technology investors have been watching inflation figures very closely, and with today's report, Amazon plunged 3.5%, Apple fell 2.4%, and Nvidia dropped 2.2%.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current market conditions – the NASDAQ is down 29% year-to-date, and the S&P 500 is down 21% – offer bargain hunters a target-rich environment. Plenty of sound stocks have seen their prices decline, pulled down by the general market headwinds and the overall stock trend, to levels that have left them too cheap to ignore. At this level, investors can find the benefits of cheap stocks, which offer both learning opportunities and strong upside potential. However, in evaluating stocks to buy, it

  • 3 Recent Stock Splits That Are Begging to Be Bought

    After benefiting from years of outsize gains, many companies have turned to stock splits to make shares appear more affordable. Stock splits do not directly add to shareholder wealth. This increased interest could give an added boost to Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP).

  • Why Dutch Bros Is Falling Today

    Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) were tasting like a day-old cup of coffee in morning trading, with the stock falling 7.2% at 11:25 a.m. ET Thursday, though there was no company-specific news to drive the movement. The drive-thru coffee shop's stock fell sharply after the company released its earnings report in May over concern about inflation's impact on its business. Over a quarter of the coffee slinger's shares outstanding are sold short as of the latest report in June, and meme-stock traders are known to favor such situations in hopes of triggering a short squeeze by piling into the stock.

  • Nio Stock Dips After Short-Seller Attack: Should You Worry?

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock is down this week after a short-seller attack. In Nio's case, Grizzly Research alleges the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer used an "audacious scheme" to inflate its revenue and profitability, even likening it to the Valeant Pharmaceuticals scandal in which the company was found guilty of using related-party transactions to boost sales. The third party that Grizzly Research is referring to is linked to Nio's popular battery program, which is a major competitive advantage.

  • AMD Stock Approaches Key Support Amid Fall to New Lows

    Advanced Micro Devices is declining to new 52-week lows and is now down 54% from its all-time high just just seven months ago. For now, Micron's earnings report after the close remains a bit of a wildcard for semi-stock investors, as it sits on a critical support level. Regarding AMD stock specifically, the valuation has been pummeled, as the stock price has been more than halved while earnings estimates remain steady — at least so far.

  • 10 Extreme Dividend Stocks With Upside Potential

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 extreme dividend stocks with upside potential. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Extreme Dividend Stocks with Upside Potential. Dividend investing has been an attractive prospect for individual investors and hedge funds alike for many years. […]

  • The Dow just booked its worst first half since 1962. What history says about the path ahead.

    A bear market leaves the S&P 500 with its worst first six months since 1970. Here's what's happened after stocks suffered steep first-half stumbles in the past.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Why This Tech Warning May Be 'Good' News; Tesla Rivals On Tap

    The ailing market bounced off lows but still fell solidly. Micron gave grim guidance. Tesla EV rivals report June sales Friday.

  • 2 Risky Stocks That Could Continue Falling This Year

    A couple of stocks that I would be very cautious with right now are Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN). Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine is approved for use in many countries, with Taiwan being the latest (on June 23) to grant it Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

  • As Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Sink, Here's When to Dive In

    These stocks are priced for an industry-wide calamity, but how realistic is that considering their customer base?

  • Chinese Professor Loses $2.4 Billion After SenseTime Slumps

    (Bloomberg) -- A co-founder of SenseTime Group Inc. lost almost half of his fortune after shares of the artificial intelligence giant plummeted 47% on Thursday.Most Read from BloombergStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPAUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysTang Xiao’ou, a Massachusetts

  • Palo Alto Networks Is Almost Profitable. Its Stock Is Too Cheap, Morgan Stanley Says.

    The security software company is nearing GAAP profitability, Morgan Stanley predicts. Inclusion in the S&P 500 could follow.

  • Germany seizes three Gazprom tankers in new blow for Putin - live updates

    Camelot loses legal battle to keep hold of National Lottery A defence spending cut – disguised by Boris Johnson's fiscal sleight of hand FTSE 100 falls 0.8pc as recession fears return Ben Marlow: Heathrow risks killing off the golden age of air travel Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Stocks slide to close worst first half in 52 years: S&P 500 plunges 20.6% YTD, 8.4% in June

    US stocks tumbled on Thursday, with the major averages on track to post steep declines for the month of June and first half of 2022 as concerns over heightened inflation and the prospects of a recession weighed on risk assets.