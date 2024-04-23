Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX), a leading international supplier of equipment and services to the freight rail transportation markets, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. CEO and President Lorie Tekorius sold 9,642 shares of the company on April 22, 2024.Lorie Tekoriuss recent transaction reflects a continuation of insider selling patterns over the past year, with Tekorius having sold a total of 9,642 shares and having made no purchases of the company's stock during this period.The insider transaction history for Greenbrier Companies Inc shows a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year, with 1 insider buy and 10 insider sells recorded.On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc were trading at $52, giving the company a market cap of $1.665 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 15.78, which is above both the industry median of 13.87 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $45.84, indicates that Greenbrier Companies Inc is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.13. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Greenbrier Companies Inc CEO Lorie Tekorius Sells Company Shares

