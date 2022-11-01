U.S. markets open in 2 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,918.50
    +35.50 (+0.91%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,980.00
    +205.00 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,580.75
    +133.50 (+1.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,870.90
    +17.90 (+0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.89
    +1.36 (+1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,655.30
    +14.60 (+0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    19.90
    +0.78 (+4.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9935
    +0.0048 (+0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.78
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1540
    +0.0073 (+0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.1600
    -1.5540 (-1.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,636.45
    -135.51 (-0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    494.74
    +6.54 (+1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,200.11
    +105.58 (+1.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.92
    +91.46 (+0.33%)
     

Greenbrier Issues 2022 ESG Report

·5 min read

Sets a Scope 2 greenhouse gas reduction goal

Reporting frameworks include SASB, TCFD and SDGs

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) released its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, On Track Together, today. The report summarizes the Company's global sustainability initiatives and performance from the 2022 fiscal year.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8797052-greenbrier-issues-2022-esg-report/

On Track Together describes Greenbrier's efforts to deliver on a robust ESG agenda, including a review of its 2021 materiality assessment to address stakeholders' evolving values and priorities. Greenbrier's strategic ESG plan is guided by five core pillars: Safety & Quality, People, Environmental Sustainability, Governance & Ethics and Communities.

The report announces new goals and targets and highlights key achievements from the last fiscal year, including:

  • Achieving the 'Company's best-ever Total Recordable Incident and DART rates at 1.09 and 0.75, respectively

  • Setting a greenhouse gas reduction goal to reduce Scope 2 GHG emissions by 20% over the next five years

  • Committing to hosting a 2° Celsius or lower planning event by 2030

  • Introducing IDEAL (inclusion, diversity, equity, access and leadership) values to onboarding and retention strategies and the Supplier Code of Conduct

  • Initiating six employee resource groups, three times higher than the goal stated in 2021

  • Achieving 36% female Board composition

  • Contributing 9,300 volunteer hours and investing more than $1.5 million in Greenbrier's local communities

The report was prepared in accordance with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Industrial Machinery & Goods standard. This is the third consecutive year in which Greenbrier has reported under this standard. The report also includes United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) targets and reflects partial alignment to the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), with a commitment to reach full alignment no later than 2030.

Lorie Tekorius, CEO & President said, "'Greenbrier's ESG strategy is designed to drive real and sustainable improvements in areas where we can make the most impact. We know that ESG considerations are gaining prominence. Our stakeholders increasingly prioritize the need for our products and services to support their efforts to pursue a more sustainable and equitable future. Rail remains among the most environmentally friendly modes of freight transport. According to the Association of American Railroads, rail moves 40% of U.S. freight but accounts for only 2.1% at U.S. transportation-related greenhouse gas emissions. Our organization, from our Board to executive leadership to each individual team member, is committed to advancing our ESG goals. We look forward to providing updates on our progress."

The report is available at https://www.gbrx.com/esg/

About Greenbrier

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries and joint ventures, Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America, Europe and Brazil. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, maintenance and retrofitting services in North America through our maintenance services business unit. Greenbrier manages 408,000 railcars and offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and other railcars owners in North America. GBX Leasing (GBXL) is a special purpose subsidiary that owns and manages a portfolio of leased railcars that originate primarily from 'Greenbrier's manufacturing operations. GBXL and Greenbrier own a lease fleet of nearly 12,200 railcars. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.

"SAFE HARBOR" STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: This release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements that are not purely statements of historical fact.

Greenbrier uses words, and variations of words, such as "achieve," "align," "announce," "can," "commit," "deliver," "goal," "initiate," "introduce," "prioritize," "provide," "reach," "reduce," "set," "target," and similar expressions to identify forward looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) An economic downturn and economic uncertainty may adversely affect demand for our products and services. Unfavorable economic conditions may lead our customers to delay or reduce purchases of our products and services, result in lower sales volumes, lower prices, lower lease utilization rates, and decreased revenues and profits, all of which can impact our ability to achieve our ESG goals. (2) We rely on limited suppliers for certain products and services. If we are not able to procure products or services on commercially reasonable terms or on a timely basis, our business, financial condition, results of operations, and progress toward achieving our ESG goals would be adversely affected. (3) Our success depends on our ability to attract, retain and motivate senior management and other key employees. Achieving this objective may be difficult due to many factors, including fluctuations in global economic and industry conditions, competitors' hiring practices, cost reduction activities, and the effectiveness of our compensation programs.

More information on potential factors that could cause our results to differ from our forward-looking statements is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date hereof.

Safety is Greenbrier’s number one priority and defines its commitment to all stakeholders. In 2022, the company achieved its best safety performance on record.
Safety is Greenbrier’s number one priority and defines its commitment to all stakeholders. In 2022, the company achieved its best safety performance on record.

 

The_Greenbrier_Companies_Inc_GBX_Logo
The_Greenbrier_Companies_Inc_GBX_Logo

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenbrier-issues-2022-esg-report-301664108.html

SOURCE The Greenbrier Companies

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Once-in-a-Generation Buying Opportunities in a Historic Bear Market

    Chances are you'll never get another opportunity to buy these superb businesses this cheap again.

  • Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market

    The emblematic brand of 4x4 has just filed for bankruptcy in one of the most important automobile markets.

  • Nio posts 10,059 October deliveries, stock pops amid broader China rally

    Nio Inc. said Tuesday morning that it delivered 10,059 vehicles during the month of October, bringing the Chinese electric-vehicle company's year-to-date deliveries up to 92,493. Nio announced that its October deliveries consisted of 5,979 premium smart electric SUVs as well as 4,080 premium smart electric sedans. "The vehicle production and delivery were constrained by operation challenges in our plants as well as supply chain volatilities due to the COVID-19 situations in certain regions in Ch

  • Keep on Buying These 3 Chip Stocks Ahead of Earnings, Says Analyst

    Last week, earnings season reached a crescendo of sorts, and it was a massively out of tune climax. All the tech giants reported, and barring Apple, all faltered badly, weighed down by the tough economic backdrop amidst waning demand and fears of an upcoming full-blown recession. This week brings with it a plethora of other interesting quarterly statements, with big names in the semiconductor industry readying to deliver their latest financial statements. Like most corners of the market, chip st

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in November

    The investing track record of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett suggests he might know a thing or two about the stock market and identifying value. Since taking the helm of Berkshire in 1965, he's created approximately $660 billion in value for shareholders (himself included) and has delivered a jaw-dropping 20.1% average annual return for his company's Class A shares (BRK.A). Given how successful the Oracle of Omaha has been for more than a half-century, everyone from professional to everyday investors pays close attention to what he's buying and selling in Berkshire Hathaway's investment portfolio.

  • AMD Q3 Preview: Can Shares Find New Life?

    It's no secret that it's been rough sailing for AMD shares in 2022, down nearly 60% and coming nowhere near the general market's performance.

  • Jeremy Siegel: Long-term investors should ‘absolutely buy now' — why the world-renowned Wharton professor remains optimistic about today’s stock market

    The message is simple. Be greedy when others are fearful.

  • TuSimple (TSP) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    TuSimple (TSP) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 13.79% and 14.55%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Looking for Winners in a Down Stock Market? Raymond James Says These 2 Stocks Are Strong Buys

    There are two conflicting trends in the markets today – the bearish macro trend that has seen the S&P fall 19% so far this year, and has seen the tech-heavy NASDAQ get stuck in a true bear market, with a 30% year-to-date loss – and periodic rallies that have overlaid local gains on that background. Looking for winners in this kind of environment, investment firm Raymond James has come round to rate two stocks highly. These are equities that have overperformed so far this year, posting overall ga

  • Investing Whiz Sharon Hill Says Dividend Stocks Are a Good Place to Be Right Now; Here Are Two High-Yield Payers That Analysts Like

    Dividend stocks. They’re the very picture of the reliable standby, the sound defensive play that investors make when markets turn south. Div stocks tend not to show as extreme shifts as the broader markets, and they offer a steady income stream no matter where the markets go. And it’s not just retail investors who move into dividend stocks. Sharon Hill, the co-leader of Vanguard’s $48 billion Equity Income Fund who has built a record of success and reputation for bringing in positive results, se

  • Goodyear (GT) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    Goodyear (GT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -34.43% and 4.70%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Get Ready for Rough Guidance From AMD

    After two years of strong pandemic-fueled demand, the PC market has fallen into shambles. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), the No. 2 player in both the PC and server CPU markets behind Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), has not escaped the pain. Given the state of the PC market, Intel's weak outlook, and the fact that AMD's new Ryzen desktop chips have a pricing problem, the end of the year is going to be rough for AMD.

  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) closed the most recent trading day at $36.44, moving -0.87% from the previous trading session.

  • Stocks Edge Higher, Toyota, Big Oil, AMD And Pfizer In Focus - Five Things To Know

    Stock futures higher as dollar retreats, Fed in sight; Toyota slides as world's biggest carmaker cuts 2023 profit guide; President Biden threatens 'windfall tax' on big oil profits; AMD higher ahead of Q3 earnings amid chip sector gloom and Pfizer Q3 earnings to focus on Covid vaccine sales, dollar headwinds.

  • Got $3,000? Here Are 3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    Great companies grow their top and bottom lines, but they also plug into trends rooted in cultural change, consumer convenience, and practicality.

  • The Dow Is Having a Great Month, the Nasdaq Is Having a Good One. What History Says Happens Next.

    The Nasdaq has been hammered by some of its biggest tech stocks, drawing comparisons to the dot-com bubble and bust. The problem: Big Tech is still pricey.

  • Lumen (LUMN) Q3 Earnings Coming Up: Here's What to Expect

    Lumen's (LUMN) Q3 performance is likely to have been favored by investments in the Quantum Fiber business. However, supply chain troubles, inflation and macroeconomic weakness have been concerns.

  • Breaking Down UBER Stock Ahead of Earnings

    Trading 45% from its highs, investors will be closely watching Uber Technologies (UBER) Q3 earnings release on November 1. Investors and Wall Street alike will want to see if the company is getting closer to profitability amid a challenging operating environment for most companies.

  • Another jumbo Fed rate hike is expected this week — and then life gets difficult for Powell

    Economists widely expect another three quarters of a percentage point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve in November, but there's much less agreement about what happens next.

  • Apple's Big Problem Gets Bigger

    Apple has been one of the big surprises of the current quarterly earnings season so far. Apple said earnings for the three months ending in September, the group's fiscal fourth quarter, were pegged at $1.29, up 4% from the same period last year. Group revenues, Apple said, rose 2% from last year to an all-time high of $90.15 billion, just ahead of analysts' estimates of $88.9 billion.