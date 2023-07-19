Greenbrier man facing fraud charges in auto deal

Jul. 18—Multiple fraud charges have been lodged in Fayette County against a Greenbrier County man.

According to a news release from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies from the Fayette County Sheriff's Department Detectives' Bureau on July 5 launched an investigation into suspected fraud which occurred at Stephens Auto in Oak Hill. The investigation revealed that a man came to the business to work out a cash deal to buy 10 trucks for his private business. According to the release, the dealership allowed him to leave the premises with one truck, and he was supposed to return the following Monday to pay about $500,000 for the vehicles.

The man never returned.

Fridley said the investigation also revealed that the business the man claimed to have was in non-compliance status with the West Virginia Secretary of State's office. In addition, detectives discovered the man had been previously charged in Allegheny County, Va. and in Greenbrier County for fraud involving car dealerships.

Jerry G. Lucas, 70, of Greenbrier County, was charged with 10 felony counts of obtaining goods under fraudulent pretenses for the Fayette instance. According to the release, he is currently in Southern Regional Jail awaiting further court proceedings.

