Greenbrier Valley agri-tourism fuels an economic ecosystem

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – When people think of West Virginia, they often think of “Country Roads,” and the Greenbrier Valley’s country roads are littered with small businesses that give visitors a true sense of what it means to be “Wild and Wonderful.”

These attractions give visitors an opportunity to see, smell, hear, touch, taste, and get an overall feel for what West Virginia has to offer, through agri-tourism.

Agri-tourism is tourism that is centered around agricultural sites and production, and the Greenbrier Valley has both in spades.

Businesses like Caring Acres Farm give future generations an opportunity to build a deeper appreciation for farm animals; places like Stardust Cafe, Smooth Ambler Distillery, and Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company give visitors a taste for locally sourced and crafted food and beverages; and places like WV Glamping Domes allow guests to take a dip in a Greenbrier Valley stream in the afternoon and gaze up at the milky way at night.

There’s a lot more to tourism than just having a good time. Tourism brings in money.

“Tourism is the lifeblood of not only Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company, but our state in general. So West Virginia obviously thrives off of tourism and outdoor adventure sports and folks coming here to enjoy their time in our lovely state and hopefully spend some of their tourism dollars, said Jason Nerenberg, Vice President at Hawk Knob Appalachian Hard Cider and Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company.

According to Timothy Luce, Owner of WV Glamping Domes, after they visit, people seem to make their way back to the Mountain State.

“What I’ve heard from real estate friends is that when people have an experience in West Virginia, they want to find a way back for another experience or to retire or to move and work remote,” Luce told 59News.

More visitors means local businesses, like Ruby’s Café, which has been locally sourced since 2005, need more good and services, so they end up spending more on other local businesses.

Owner of Ruby’s Cafe, Savannah Webb, says if you eat at her restaurant, you’re eating food from reputed food producers in the area.

“Essentially anything that we can buy locally, we will buy locally. All of our beef comes from Swift Level Farms, which is like two miles up the road. All of our bread is sourced locally. We get that both from Flavor Mutt in Ronceverte, and then we get it from Draft Spreads as well, who’s a local,” Webb told 59News.

So “Country Roads” agri-tourism leads to an ecosystem of getting the “Wild and Wonderful” word out there, and brings economic growth and opportunity to the region.

