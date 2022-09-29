U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,640.47
    -78.57 (-2.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,225.61
    -458.13 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,737.51
    -314.13 (-2.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,674.93
    -40.31 (-2.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.69
    +0.46 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,670.90
    +2.30 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    18.84
    +0.13 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9844
    +0.0105 (+1.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7470
    +0.0420 (+1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1191
    +0.0306 (+2.81%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3470
    +0.2250 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,499.35
    -134.39 (-0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.40
    -1.58 (-0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,881.59
    -123.80 (-1.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,422.05
    +248.07 (+0.95%)
     

Greencastle Acquires Criterium Energy Units

Greencastle Resources Ltd.
·3 min read
Greencastle Resources Ltd.
Greencastle Resources Ltd.

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greencastle Resources Ltd. (TSXV: “VGN”) “Greencastle” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce an initial investment in Criterium Energy Ltd. (TSXV-CEQ) “Criterium”, an emerging, upstream energy company focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Southeast Asia.

Greencastle has acquired 6,000,000 Criterium units at a price of $0.04 for total consideration of $240,000. Each unit is comprised of one common share of Criterium and one common share purchase warrant. The warrants are exercisable for a period of five years and allow the holder to purchase up to 6,000,000 additional Criterium common shares at $0.04.

“Greencastle has had a very long and profitable relationship with Softrock Minerals Ltd.. The team at Softrock has reviewed dozens of opportunities, with a view to completing some form of transformational transaction. We are very pleased to have an opportunity to participate with them in the launch of this exciting new energy company. I have had some great discussions with Robin Auld, Criterium CEO, and I think they have a very clear plan for ramping this up,” commented Anthony Roodenburg, Greencastle CEO.

For more information, please visit: www.greencastle.ltd or contact: Anthony Roodenburg, CEO, 416-367-4571 ext. 222.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company and the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results relating to, among other things, results of exploration, project development, reclamation and capital costs of the Company’s mineral properties, and the Company’s financial condition and prospects, could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements for many reasons such as: changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; changes in demand and prices for minerals; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with the activities of the Company; and other matters discussed in this news release. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company’s forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.



Recommended Stories

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Nike, Micron, Porsche

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith looks at several trending stocks in the after-hours trading session.

  • Why Rivian, Nio, and Lithium Americas Stocks Sank Today

    The stock market took a U-turn on Thursday, erasing all the gains it made on Wednesday as investors continued to worry about the impacts of high inflation and the interest rate hikes that central banks are implementing to get it back in check. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, the S&P 500 was down 2.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq has lost 2.9%. Companies tied to the electric vehicle industry were getting hit especially hard, with Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) down 5% and Chinese luxury EV-maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) falling 8.2%.

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 10% Yield

    Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The former is raging – whether you blame Russia or Biden, the fact of high inflation can no longer be avoided – while the latter is rising – but whether it is rising fast enough to blunt inflation is yet to be determined. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, takes a hint from the bond market, where the US Treasury 2-year no

  • Why Tesla Shares Tanked Today

    At 2:05 p.m. ET today, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares were trading near the lows of the day, down 7.1%. The company is ready to update investors over the next several days, but that isn't likely the reason for the big drop today. Over the upcoming weekend, Tesla will provide its third-quarter delivery data, if it sticks to its typical timeframe for those numbers.

  • Micron stock dips after a first-quarter revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance Live takes a look at Micron's stock following its first-quarter earnings report.

  • Why AMD Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of semiconductor specialist Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were falling today, likely in response to new data on U.S. jobless claims. Investors are processing the latest employment data that showed a stronger-than-expected labor market. Instead, it appears that AMD shareholders were reacting to the latest jobless claims report.

  • Why Carvana Stock Crashed Today

    The broader market was down sharply and that was certainly impacting Carvana stock. As of 12:01 p.m. ET, Carvana stock was down 18.5%. First, let's recognize that Carvana is a volatile stock to begin with.

  • Nike stock dips amid a first-quarter earnings beat

    Sports reporter Josh Schafer outlines the circumstances of Nike's first-quarter earnings beat.

  • Why Shares of QuantumScape Are Powering Down Today

    While EV-minded investors were accelerating into shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) on Tuesday, they're shifting into reverse today. As of 12:02 p.m. ET, shares of QuantumScape are down 8.1%. In addition to the overall dour sentiment pervading the markets today, investors are choosing to unplug from QuantumScape's stock after learning of an analyst's recent outlook on the company and his price target on its shares.

  • Carmax stock plunges following earnings miss

    Shares of Carmax dipped sharply after the company missed second-quarter earnings expectations.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $25.39 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.68% move from the prior day.

  • Dow Jones Plunges After Key Economic Data; Apple Dives On Downgrade

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average sold off Thursday after key economic data. Apple stock fell on a downgrade.

  • Why Apple Plunged Today

    Apple has held up better than most tech stocks this year, but does it need to fall for the bear market to be over?

  • Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Was Down on Thursday

    Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) investors lost ground to a falling market on Thursday. The wider market's slide was a factor in Scotts' decline, but investors also have some specific worries about its lawn care and indoor growing businesses. Wall Street sent shares lower across the market for that same reason on Thursday morning.

  • CarMax earnings fall short as vehicle sales decline

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for CarMax.

  • 3 Reasons IBM Is a Surprisingly Strong Buy

    IBM (NYSE: IBM) is holding up surprisingly well in the otherwise miserable environment. The company might not be positioned for significant growth, but it is positioned to generate revenue in almost any economic environment. Around one-third of its revenue stems from consulting work, while more than one-third comes from software sales.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

    Every investor wants to get multibagger returns from their investments. Not only can a stock that jumps 500% or 1,000% make you rich, but one big winner can also make up for several losers in your portfolio.

  • Why ChargePoint and Other EV Stocks Plunged Today

    Markets are in "risk-off" mode again today with shares of companies in more speculative sectors like electric vehicles (EVs) taking some of the hardest hits. Shares of EV charging network company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), for example, were down 5.2% as of 12:05 p.m. ET. The stocks of vehicle manufacturers Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) and Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) were lower by 7.2% and 6.8%, respectively.

  • September sell-offs: ‘Worst week in the worst month of the year,’ strategist says

    Great Hill Capital Chairman and Managing Member Thomas Hayes joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the market outlook in the last week of September, the Fed's interest rate hike strategy, and how investors should respond to the inflation-fighting tactics.

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire David Harding

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten energy stocks to buy according to billionaire David Harding. If you want to skip our introduction to the hedge fund investor and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list then take a look at 5 Energy Stocks to Buy According to […]